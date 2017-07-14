The Script – Rain (Testo, Audio, Significato & Recensione)

Il nuovo singolo dei The Script si chiama Rain, pronto ad ascoltarlo?

Finalmente sono tornati. Devo dirvi la verità, io non sono un fan dei The Script, cioè li ascolto volentieri se realizzano una bella canzone, ma non seguo costantemente i loro lavori. Stavolta però mi sono incuriosito a questo progetto, dato che il loro ultimo album “No Sound Without Silence” è stato rilasciato nel 2014, e quindi sono passati tre anni dall’ultimo disco.

Questo venerdì mattina la band irlandese ha rilasciato una nuova canzone che si intitola “Rain” che è confermata come il primo singolo ufficiale estratto dal loro prossimo e quinto album in studio che verrà rilasciato entro quest’anno.

Rain è una canzone triste, la pioggia è rappresentata dal dolore che si prova ad aver perso una persona molto cara. Danny O’Donoghue canta: “Ogni goccia fa male, male, male”.

Stranamente però, nonostante la canzone sia malinconica e triste, la band ha scelto di dare al post-ritornello di “Rain” un’atmosfera più festosa, aggiungendo suoni che contribuiscono a creare un tono più allegro. Questa è stata l’unica parte della canzone che non ho apprezzato, tra l’altro! Perché dovresti cambiare così bruscamente il significato al brano storcendo il sound? Magari stanno gioendo riguardo ad un disgrazia amorosa altrui? Può darsi.

Rain, nel complesso, è una canzone che funziona, il pre-ritornello mi piace molto, anche se ci sono delle parti che avrei realizzato in modo diverso. Anche il video musicale di “Rain” è stato presentato oggi e l’ambientazione è molto festosa, che forse spiega un po’ la strategia del post-ritornello.

E voi che ne pensate, vi piace questa canzone Rain dei The Script?

The Script – Rain (Testo):

Woke up this morning, can’t shake the thunder from last night

You left with no warning and took the summer from my life

I gave you my everything, now my world it don’t seem right

Can we just go back to being us again?

[Vers0 1]

Cause when I’m sitting in the bar

All the lovers with umbrellas always pass me by

It’s like I’m living in the dark

And my heart’s turned cold since you left my life

And no matter where I go

Girl, I know if I’m alone, there’ll be no blue sky

I don’t know what I’m doing wrong

[Ritornello]

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me

Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave

It’s such a shame we fucked it up, you and me

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain

[Post-Ritornello]

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain

[Verso 2]

Tried to find shelter here in the arms of someone new

But I’d rather be there under the covers just with you

‘Cause you were my everything

Now I don’t know what to do

Oh, I’m caught up in the storm

[Ritornello]

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me

Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave

It’s such a shame we fucked it up, you and me

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain

[Post-Ritornello]

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

‘Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain

[Verso 1]

Cause when I’m sitting in the bar

All the lovers with umbrellas always pass me by

It’s like I’m living in the dark

And my heart’s turned cold since you left my life

And no matter where I go

Girl, I know if I’m alone, there’ll be no blue sky

I don’t know what I’m doing wrong

[Ritornello]

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me

Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave

It’s such a shame we fucked it up, you and me

Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain

[Post-Ritornello]

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it feels like, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

‘Cause baby, when you’re gone

All it does is rain