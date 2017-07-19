Nel video di Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato festeggia con Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx e Wiz Khalifa

Il video di Sorry Not Sorry mostra la Demi Lovato più bella della sua carriera musicale?

Quanto vorrei essere da 1 a 10 nel party che viene mostrato nel video musicale di Sorry Not Sorry? Lascio a voi immaginare la risposta, l’unica cosa che dico è che forse, questa Demi, è la più bella che ho mai visto in un video musicale. Voi cosa ne pensate? Si è vero, anche in passato abbiamo visto una Demi super hot ma da suo fan ho apprezzato parecchio la sua versione sexy nel video realizzato per la canzone Sorry Not Sorry.

Tra l’altro, voglio aggiungere che Demi è una ragazza che sa adempiere alle promesse. Aveva promesso giorni fa che il video musicale per “Sorry Not Sorry” sarebbe stato pubblicato oggi su VEVO e detto fatto, il video è online per la nostra gioia.

Ma non sarà la sola protagonista della clip video, perché ci sono anche Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx e Wiz Khalifa. Grazie a questa clip, Sorry Not Sorry avrà una promozione top e farà collezioni di visite su YouTube, statene certi.

Demi Lovato nel video di Sorry Not Sorry

Nel video musicale, Demi ha scelto un approccio opposto al significato della sua canzone, infatti in Sorry Not Sorry lei parla di persone che sono facilmente dimenticabili, soprattutto per via di alcuni torti che hanno commesso in passato. Nel video ha scelto un’atmosfera più allegra, più estiva, forse più nel suo stile… ed io ho apprezzato la scelta. Sarebbe stato strano e brutto vedere una Demi triste e malinconica in questo periodo estivo, no?

Vi voglio ricordare che il sesto album di Demi uscirà quest’anno. Qui sotto il video di Sorry Not Sorry.

Testo di Sorry Not Sorry (Demi Lovato):

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

[Verso 1]

Now I’m out here looking like revenge

Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you’re out here looking like regret

Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Verso 2]

Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

‘Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Ponte]

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

[Ritornello]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Outro]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest

Traduzione in Italiano di Sorry Not Sorry:

La rivincita è una stronza

e io sono una stronza cattiva

Adesso sono li fuori che aspetto una rivincita

Mi sento come un 10, il meglio che potrei essere

Si so che sai che sono cattiva, deve far male

vedermi così ma potrebbe andare peggio

Ora sei li come se fossi un rimpianto

Non essere troppo fiero di implorare, la seconda possibilità che non avrai mai

Immagino quanto possa essere doloroso vedermi così

Ma può essere peggio (aspetta un minuto)

Adesso la rivincita è una stronza

e caro io sono la peggiore

stai giocando con una selvaggia

Non puoi vincere, non puoi vincere

e sarebbe bello se ci andassi piano con te ma

caro, scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta

caro scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta

Essere così cattiva mi ha fatto sentire così bene

Mostrarmi come voglio veramente

caro, scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta

caro scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta

Sentirmi ispirata perché le carte girano

Si sono a fuoco e so che brucerà

La finezza è il modo di uccidere

Dimmi come ci si sente a essere un boccone amaro

So che pensavi di avere qualcosa di meglio

Immagino che adesso queste cose (aspetta un minuto)

Perché l’erba è più verde sotto di me

Più vivido del tecnicolor, posso dire che lo stai vedendo

E posso immaginare che ti urti vedermi così

Ma può essere anche peggio (aspetta un minuto)