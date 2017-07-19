Nel video di Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato festeggia con Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx e Wiz Khalifa

Il video di Sorry Not Sorry mostra la Demi Lovato più bella della sua carriera musicale?
Quanto vorrei essere da 1 a 10 nel party che viene mostrato nel video musicale di Sorry Not Sorry? Lascio a voi immaginare la risposta, l’unica cosa che dico è che forse, questa Demi, è la più bella che ho mai visto in un video musicale. Voi cosa ne pensate? Si è vero, anche in passato abbiamo visto una Demi super hot ma da suo fan ho apprezzato parecchio la sua versione sexy nel video realizzato per la canzone Sorry Not Sorry.
Tra l’altro, voglio aggiungere che Demi è una ragazza che sa adempiere alle promesse. Aveva promesso giorni fa che il video musicale per “Sorry Not Sorry” sarebbe stato pubblicato oggi su VEVO e detto fatto, il video è online per la nostra gioia.
Ma non sarà la sola protagonista della clip video, perché ci sono anche Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx e Wiz Khalifa. Grazie a questa clip, Sorry Not Sorry avrà una promozione top e farà collezioni di visite su YouTube, statene certi.
Nel video musicale, Demi ha scelto un approccio opposto al significato della sua canzone, infatti in Sorry Not Sorry lei parla di persone che sono facilmente dimenticabili, soprattutto per via di alcuni torti che hanno commesso in passato. Nel video ha scelto un’atmosfera più allegra, più estiva, forse più nel suo stile… ed io ho apprezzato la scelta. Sarebbe stato strano e brutto vedere una Demi triste e malinconica in questo periodo estivo, no?
Vi voglio ricordare che il sesto album di Demi uscirà quest’anno. Qui sotto il video di Sorry Not Sorry.
Testo di Sorry Not Sorry (Demi Lovato):
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
[Verso 1]
Now I’m out here looking like revenge
Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you’re out here looking like regret
Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Verso 2]
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
‘Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
[Ritornello]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Ponte]
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
[Ritornello]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Outro]
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest
Traduzione in Italiano di Sorry Not Sorry:
La rivincita è una stronza
e io sono una stronza cattiva
Adesso sono li fuori che aspetto una rivincita
Mi sento come un 10, il meglio che potrei essere
Si so che sai che sono cattiva, deve far male
vedermi così ma potrebbe andare peggio
Ora sei li come se fossi un rimpianto
Non essere troppo fiero di implorare, la seconda possibilità che non avrai mai
Immagino quanto possa essere doloroso vedermi così
Ma può essere peggio (aspetta un minuto)
Adesso la rivincita è una stronza
e caro io sono la peggiore
stai giocando con una selvaggia
Non puoi vincere, non puoi vincere
e sarebbe bello se ci andassi piano con te ma
caro, scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta
caro scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta
Essere così cattiva mi ha fatto sentire così bene
Mostrarmi come voglio veramente
caro, scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta
caro scusami ma non sono dispiaciuta
Sentirmi ispirata perché le carte girano
Si sono a fuoco e so che brucerà
La finezza è il modo di uccidere
Dimmi come ci si sente a essere un boccone amaro
So che pensavi di avere qualcosa di meglio
Immagino che adesso queste cose (aspetta un minuto)
Perché l’erba è più verde sotto di me
Più vivido del tecnicolor, posso dire che lo stai vedendo
E posso immaginare che ti urti vedermi così
Ma può essere anche peggio (aspetta un minuto)