Charli XCX “Boys”: il video ufficiale con un cast pieno di bei ragazzi

Una vera carrellata di ragazzi sexy, il video ufficiale di “Boys” di Charli XCX è pronto a lasciare tutti a bocca aperta. Un cast ecezionale per un video dedicato alla bellezza maschile

Un video notevole, che le ragazze di sicuro apprezzeranno. Una carrellata di bei ragazzi in pose sexy e sorrisi smaglianti. Questo è il video del brano “Boys” di Carli XCX, un video che lei stessa presenta come il suo preferito in un commento simpatico e ironico rilasciato insieme alla pubblicazione del video stesso:

“Questo video musicale è il preferito che abbia mai fatto. Voglio solo fare un grande ringraziamento a tutti i ragazzi che hanno partecipato, per aver totalmente abbracciato e capito la mia visione e per essere stati così presi dal concept. PS: Nessun ragazzo è stato maltrattato nel fare questo video”

I ragazzi presenti nel video di “Boys”

Tra i ragazzi che hanno posato per il video “Boys” di Charli XCX troviamo diverse celebrità, come ad esempio Brendon Urie, Charlie Puth, Portugal, The Man, Sage The Gemini, Stormzy, THEY, Ty Dolla $ign, Vance Joy, Ezra Koenig, will.i.amDRAM, Flume, G-Eazy, Jack Antonoff, Kaytranada, Khalid, Mark Ronson, MNEK e Wiz Khalifa.

Il video ufficiale di “Boys” di Charli XCX

Il testo di “Boys” di Charli XCX

I was busy thinkin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Always busy dreamin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Head is spinnin’ thinkin’ ‘bout boys

I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday

And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday

That one from work can come over on Monday night

I want ‘em all, I want ‘em all

And when they finally leave me, I’m all alone but

I’m lookin’ down and my girls are blowin’ my phone up

Them twenty questions, they askin’ me where I’m at

Didn’t hit ‘em back

I’m sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse like

I had to trash the hotel lobby

But I was busy thinkin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Always busy dreamin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Head is spinnin’ thinkin’ ‘bout boys

In every city I’ve got one with different ringtones

Flyin’ from L.A. all the way to Puerto Rico

My girls are callin’ me askin’ me where I’m at

Didn’t hit ‘em back

I’m sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse

But I can’t even lie you got me

I was busy thinkin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Always busy dreamin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Head is spinnin’ thinkin’ ‘bout boys

Don’t be mad, don’t be mad at me (no…)

Darling, I can’t stop it even if I wanted

Don’t be mad, don’t be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

Missed what you were sayin’, I was miles away, yeah

Don’t be mad, don’t be mad

Not like I had a choice

I was busy thinkin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Always busy dreamin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

I was busy thinkin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Always busy dreamin’ ‘bout boys, boys, boys

Head is spinnin’ thinkin’ ‘bout boys