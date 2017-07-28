Kesha “Learn To Let Go”: guarda il video

Finalmente online il video ufficiale del nuovo brano di Kesha dal titolo “Learn To Let Go”, tratto dall’album di prossima uscita “Rainbow”
Un video e un testo, quello di “Lear To Let Go” che ci aprono l’universo emotivo più profondo di Kesha. Il video è stato diretto da — e presenta numerosi spezzoni amatoriali di VHS che riguardano l’ainfanzia di Kesha. Un brano personale e intimo, che Kesha ha scritto insieme a sua madre Pebe Seibert e Stuart Crichton.
Un passato che torna a galla
Dalle parole del testo è molto chiaro il rapporto che Kesha ha con il suo passato, dato anche dai recenti avvenimenti nella sua vita privata. In una recente intervista all’Huffington Post la stessa Kesha ha dichiarato:
“Se lasci che i tuoi demoni ti torturino, lo faranno per sempre. Bisogna imparare dai propri errori senza farsi sopraffare, e se sentite che qualcuno si sia comportato in modo sbagliato con voi, lasciate che sia un problema suo, non vostro”
Il video di “Learn To Let Go” di Kesha
Il testo di “Learn To Let Go”
Been a prisoner of the past
Had a bitterness when I looked back
Was telling everyone it’s not that bad
‘Til all my shit hit the fan
I know I’m always like
Telling everybody you don’t gotta be a victim
Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment
Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you
I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
Had a boogieman under my bed
Putting crazy thoughts inside my head
Always whispering, “It’s all your fault”
He was telling me “No, you’re not that strong”
I know I’m always like
Telling everybody you don’t have to be a victim
Life ain’t always fair, but hell is living in resentment
Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you
So I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
I’m done reliving my bad decisions
I see now maybe there’s a reason
Why, I, I, I, I, I, I been through hell and back
Yeah, honestly, it’s what made me who I am
Holding on to wasted time
Gotta learn to let go in life
So I think it’s time to practice what I preach
Exorcise the demons inside me
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
The past can’t haunt me if I don’t let it
Live and learn and never forget it
Whoa, gotta learn to let it go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah
Learn to let go, learn to let go