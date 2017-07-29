Testo di Caught In The Middle – La prima canzone di Anastacia estratta da Evolution

Anastacia ha pubblicato una nuova canzone intitolata “Caught In The Middle”

Questa canzone è la prima estratta dal prossimo e settimo album in studio “Evolution” della cantante americana molto amata nella penisola italiana, che arriverà nei negozi il 15 settembre 2017.

“E ogni giorno sto cercando di trovare le parole da dire, sto cercando di non complicare i nostri giochi, e non so come o quando ma le cose devono cambiare. Ora il mio cuore canta fuori così forte. Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te ora”, canta Anastacia in “Caught In The Middle”.

Di cosa parla Caught In The Midle?

La canzone parla di Anastacia, confusa dal punto di vista sentimentale. All’inizio non sapeva se quest’uomo sarebbe stato quello giusto per lei, ma ora, si è resa conto dei sentimenti che sente per lui.

Sono innamorato della voce di questa donna. Perché io non riesco a cantare così bene? Sigh 🙁

Testo di Caught In The Middle (Anastacia):

We’ve been rolling like thunder

Ain’t been no other

Got my back the way you do babe

And every day it gets stronger

The way that I want you

I can’t push it away

[Pre-Ritornello]

And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say

I’m trying not to complicate the games we play

And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change

Now my heart sings out so loud

Boy, I need you now

I need you now

[Ritornello]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

With you, my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

[Verso 2]

You got the eye of the tiger and unending fire

And it’s calling me home

[Pre-Ritornello]

And everyday I’m trying to find the words, the words to say

I’m trying not to complicate the games we play

And I don’t know how or when but things have got to change

Now my heart sings out so loud

Boy, I need you now

[Ritornello]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

With you, my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

[Ponte]

I don’t wanna escape

Got me trapped in the love we make

Now I gotta be straight

So before it’s too late

It’s a risk that I wanna take

Tell me do you feel it too?

[Ritornello]

Oh you, you got me caught in the middle

You got me caught in the middle

With you, my heart and my head oh

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that

But I’m caught in the middle

Oh yeah, I’m caught in the middle

Don’t wanna fall out of rhythm

I don’t need that, you don’t need that, we don’t need that