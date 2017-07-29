Nel video musicale di LOYALTY Rihanna si getta dall’ultimo piano di un grattacielo

Il video musicale per LOYALTY di Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna è finalmente uscito… lo vediamo insieme?

Kendrick Lamar ha pubblicato ieri (28 luglio 2017) il video musicale per “LOYALTY” sulla sua pagina VEVO. “LOYALTY” è una collaborazione con Rihanna ed è estratta dall’ultimo album del rapper, intitolato DAMN.

Devo dire la verità, l’album DAMN è molto bello in generale, e queste collaborazioni non fanno altro che elevarlo ancora di più.

Il video musicale di LOYALTY è stato diretto da Dave Meyers. La clip mostra Kendrick Lamar e anche Rihanna in diverse situazioni… In una scena Riri sta per buttarsi da un edificio ma Lamar la salva in tempo. I due stanno prendendo in giro la moda – famosissima in Russia – dei selfie estremi che vengono spesso pubblicati su Instagram, in cui giovani ragazzi sfidano il destino filmandosi in situazioni pericolosissime, scegliendo come ambientazione gli ultimi piani dei palazzi più alti del mondo. Nell’ultima scena sfidano ancora la morte schiantandosi con la macchina. Sicuramente questo video è voluto per sensibilizzare i giovani che rischiano la vita ogni giorno per sciocchezze… almeno spero che sia così! Qui sotto il testo della canzone.

Testo di LOYALTY:

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up (high, high, high)

Girl, you look so good, it’s to die for (die for)

Ooh, that pussy good, it’s to die for (on fire)

[Ritonrello: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

It’s a secret society

All we ask is trust

(All we ask is trust)

All we got is us

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Verso 1: Kendrick Lamar]

Kung Fu Kenny now

My resume is real enough for two millenniums

A better way to make a wave, stop defendin’ them

I meditate and moderate all of my wins again

I’m hangin’ on the fence again

I’m always on your mind

I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line

And ain’t no limit when I might shine, might grind

You rollin’ with it at the right time, right now

(Only for the dollar sign)

[Verso 2: Rihanna]

Bad gyal RiRi now

Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now

On your pulse like a CD in

Gas in the bitch like it’s premium

Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane

Been a bad bitch way before any cash came

I’m established

Hundred carats on my name

Run the atlas, I’m a natural, I’m alright

[Verso 3: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

I’m a savage, I’m a asshole, I’m a king

Shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, shimmy-yeah, rock (yeah)

You can tell your nigga he can meet me outside (yeah)

You can babysit him when I leave him outside

Ain’t no other love like the one I know

I done been down so long I slowed

I done came down so hard I slowed

I don’t sleep forever, all a real nigga want

[Pre-Ritornello]

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up (yeah)

(all I want is, all I want is)

[Ritornello: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switchin’ sides

Feel somethin’ wrong

You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Verso 4: Kendrick Lamar]

Tell me who you loyal to

Is it money? it is fame? Is it weed? Is it drink?

Is it comin’ down with the loud pipes and the rain?

Big chillin’, only for the power in your name

Tell me who you loyal to

Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark?

Is it unconditional when the ‘Rari don’t start?

Tell me when your loyalty is comin’ from the heart

[Verso 5: Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar]

Tell me who you loyal to

Do it start with your woman or your man? (Mmm)

Do it end with your family and friends? (Mmm)

Or you’re loyal to yourself in advance?

I said, tell me who you loyal to

Is it anybody that you would lie for?

Anybody you would slide for?

Anybody you would die for?

That’s what God for

[Pre-Ritornello: DJ Dahi]

I said I’m geeked and I’m fired up (fired, fire)

All I want tonight is just to get high up

(All I want is, all I want is)

[Ritornello: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna]

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

10-4, no switchin’ sides

Feel somethin’ wrong

You actin’ shifty, you don’t ride

With me no more, I need

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty

[Outro: Rihanna]

It’s so hard to be humble

It’s so hard to be

Lord knows is I’m tryin’

Lord knows is I’m dyin’, baby