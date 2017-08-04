Lorde “Perfect Places”: Guarda il Video

Finalmente il video ufficiale di Lorde per il brano “Perfect Places”. Un tuffo nel profondo della natura

Un video davvero incantevole, quello che vede come unica grande protagonista Lorde con il suo brano “Perfect Places”. Corse nei campi di grano, passeggiate su spiagge incantevoli, foreste vibranti e malinconiche scogliere; fino ad un’appassionante danza intorno al fuoco e una nuotatina in uno specchio d’acqua color smeraldo. Queste soltanto alcune delle meravigliose immagini che accompagnano “Perfect Places” di Lorde.

Un vero e proprio tuffo nella natura e nelle bellezze degli spazi aperti e delle emozioni forti, le stesse che canta il testo stesso della canzone. Lorde, sempre bellissma nel sua semplicità, sfoggia vestiti di ogni tipo, elegante sul mare, più oscura nella foresta… tutto è un inno alla sua bellezza.

Video di “Perfect Places” di Lorde

Testo di “Perfect Places”

Every night, I live and die

Feel the party to my bones

Watch the wasters blow the speakers

Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light

It’s just another graceless night

I hate the headlines and the weather

I’m 19 and I’m on fire

But when we’re dancing I’m alright

It’s just another graceless night

Are you lost enough?

Have another drink, get lost in us

This is how we get notorious, oh

‘Cause I don’t know

If they keep tellin’ me where to go

I’ll blow my brains out to the radio, oh

All of the things we’re taking

‘Cause we are young and we’re ashamed

Send us to perfect places

All of our heroes fading

Now I can’t stand to be alone

Let’s go to perfect places

Every night, I live and die

Meet somebody, take ‘em home

Let’s kiss and then take off our clothes

It’s just another graceless night

All of the things we’re taking

‘Cause we are young and we’re ashamed

Send us to perfect places

All of our heroes fading

Now I can’t stand to be alone

Let’s go to perfect places

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?

All the nights spent off our faces

Trying to find these perfect places

What the fuck are perfect places anyway?