MTV VMAs 2017: ecco gli artisti presenti a Inglewood

MTV VMAs 2017

Manca ormai poco alla nuova edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards, evento che premia i migliori video musicali, e noi vi sveliamo gli artisti che vedremo sul palco.

Miley CyrusThe Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Lorde Thirty Second to Mars. Questi sono i nomi degli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco di Inglewood.

Inoltre, altra artista ad esibirsi sarà Katy Perry, che è anche la conduttrice ufficiale dell’evento che si terrà il 27 agosto.

Ecco tutte le nominees dei VMAs 2017.

Video of the Year

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
  • Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
  • Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
  • The Weeknd – “Reminder”
Artist of the Year

  • Bruno Mars
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Ariana Grande
  • The Weeknd
  • Lorde

Best New Artist

  • Khalid
  • Kodak Black
  • SZA
  • Young M.A
  • Julia Michaels
  • Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

  • Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
  • D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
  • Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
  • Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

  • Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
  • Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
  • Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
  • Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
  • Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
  • Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
  • D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
  • Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Best Dance

  • Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
  • Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
  • Calvin Harris – “My Way”
  • Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
  • Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best Rock

  • Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”
  • Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
  • Green Day – “Bang Bang”
  • Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

  • Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
  • The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
  • Big Sean – “Light”
  • Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
  • Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
  • John Legend – “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
  • Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
  • Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
  • DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)
  • Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
  • Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)
  • Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
  • Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)
  • The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
  • Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
  • Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
  • DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
  • The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
  • A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
  • KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
  • Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
  • Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

  • Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)
  • Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
  • Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
  • Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
  • Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

  • Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
  • Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
  • Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
  • The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)
