MTV VMAs 2017: ecco gli artisti presenti a Inglewood

Manca ormai poco alla nuova edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards, evento che premia i migliori video musicali, e noi vi sveliamo gli artisti che vedremo sul palco.
Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Lorde e Thirty Second to Mars. Questi sono i nomi degli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco di Inglewood.
Inoltre, altra artista ad esibirsi sarà Katy Perry, che è anche la conduttrice ufficiale dell’evento che si terrà il 27 agosto.
Ecco tutte le nominees dei VMAs 2017.
Video of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
- The Weeknd – “Reminder”
- Keywords: mtv video music awards 2017, nomination
Artist of the Year
- Bruno Mars
- Kendrick Lamar
- Ed Sheeran
- Ariana Grande
- The Weeknd
- Lorde
Best New Artist
- Khalid
- Kodak Black
- SZA
- Young M.A
- Julia Michaels
- Noah Cyrus
Best Collaboration
- Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
- Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
- Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
Best Pop
- Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
- Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
- Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Best Hip Hop
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
- Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
- DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
Best Dance
- Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
- Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
- Calvin Harris – “My Way”
- Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
- Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”
Best Rock
- Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”
- Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
- Green Day – “Bang Bang”
- Foo Fighters – “Run”
Best Fight Against the System
- Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
- The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
- Big Sean – “Light”
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
- John Legend – “Surefire”
Best Cinematography
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
- Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)
- Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)
- DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)
- Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)
Best Direction
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)
- The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)
Best Art Direction
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)
- Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)
- The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)
Best Visual Effects
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
- A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
- KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
- Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
Best Choreography
- Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)
- Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)
- Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
- Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
- Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
- Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)
- The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)