Wiz Khalifa – Something New (Testo & Audio)

Wiz Khalifa pubblica il nuovo singolo Something New… ascoltalo qui sopra!

Il rapper Wiz Khalifa ha pubblicato oggi (11 agosto 2017) una nuova canzone che si intitola “Something New“. La traccia è una collaborazione con Ty Dolla Sign nonché il primo singolo estratto dal prossimo album in studio di Wiz, che sarà rilasciato prossimamente su Atlantic Records.

Il nuovo singolo “Something New” proverà a bissare il successo della traccia “See you Again“, che era riuscita ad ottenere un traguardo importante: diventare il video più visti di tutti i tempi con più di 3 miliardi di view su YouTube. Cifre da capogiro, forse aiutate dalla tragica scomparsa di Paul Walker.

Voi che ne dite? Something New è a livello di See You Again? Potete leggere il testo qui sotto e poi diteci che ne pensate.

Wiz Khalifa – Something New (Testo):

Right now, I’m down

I be with the Hitmaker

So, hol’ up

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Cause I can’t stop loving you (Oh yeah)

Since I got a taste of your love (Oh yeah)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh, woah)

God damn, you know who I am

Try to be on the low, but you ain’t slow

Keep my shirt open, eyes low

Get a lot of paper, I know

But you ain’t into that

You like real facts

Like, if you show love, you gon’ get it back

Like, if you fuck good, you gon’ get it back

Like, if you cook, wanna a real nigga that

Gon’ rep ‘till that pussy like (Uhh uhh)

We can go and get a private room

We could fuck for one night, and [??] jump the broom

Say your nigga, chill

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Cause I can’t stop loving you (Oh yeah)

Since I got a taste of your love (Oh yeah)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh, woah)

I can tell you ain’t from ‘round here

All that body, baby, it’s not fair

Pull up on that ass in a drop, yeah

That’s your ex, nigga? I’m dead

Lookin’ for a real one? You found him

Kinda funny, [??] we gon’ go [??] it

No doubt, yeah

Leave your legs, shake it

I might sing to that pussy like la-da-da-di-da (Di, yeah)

Girl, your shit so classic, it don’t need no features (No, ooh Yeah)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Cause I can’t stop loving you (Oh yeah)

Since I got a taste of your love (Oh yeah)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh, woah)

Girl, you look just like something out a magazine (Zine)

You smell great, know your body clean (Yeah)

Them niggas been on you since you was a teen (Teen)

Now you grown up, and I’m a boss, I’m just showing love (Love)

Smell like kush when I’m rolling up (Roll)

So much bank, I can fold it up (Fold)

It’s so good, got you calling up (Call)

Tryna kick it with a nigga like, uhh (Brr, oom)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh)

Cause I can’t stop loving you (Oh yeah)

Since I got a taste of your love (Oh yeah)

Baby, come give me something new (Ooh, woah)