Video & Testo per Chaperone degli Hurts

Hurts hanno svelato il nuovo video drammatico ed elegante di ‘Chaperone’.

Adottando motivi rossi e neri per il capolavoro del nuovo album ‘Desire’, la clip è estremamente sottile e semplice. Si focalizza su una pura prestazione del duo di synth-pop di Manchester.

“È un rischio”

ha detto il frontman Theo Hutchcraft riferendosi al suono più leggero del loro nuovo album.

“Ma questo è ciò che ci piace fare, non ci piace creare cose che la gente può indovinare. E’ la parte che più amiamo delle band: la capacità di cambiare e di crescere. Inoltre, parte della nuova leggerezza di questa canzone è a causa dell’aspetto cupo che il mondo ha avuto negli ultimi due anni. Al momento c’è una genuina sensazione di malinconia un po’ in tutti .

Andare in studio era una fuga per noi. La leggerezza delle canzoni è un antidoto all’oscurità che tutti stanno affrontando. La musica il miglior mezzo per fuggire dalla realtà. Avremmo potuto scrivere un album che riflettesse il modo in cui ci sentivamo, spesso fare l’opposto può rivelarsi utile”.

Questi nuovi sound, provenienti da un gruppo straordinario come gli Hurts, li rendono ancor di più degli artisti che realmente meritano la fama mondiale ricevuta.

Le novità, si sa, in ambito musicale sono sempre ben accolte. Perchè le sorprese, piacciono anche a noi (non solo agli Hurts.) In questi anni di reali continue sofferenze che hanno coinvolto gran parte del mondo, evadere un po’ grazie alla musica, è uno dei doni migliori che i grandi artisti continuano a farci.

Buon ascolto!

Testo di Chaperone:

Another Friday night

You call me up on the telephone

I try to tell you you’re too good for him

I guess after all this time

Falling for you was inevitable

Right now, I’m worried ‘bout the state you’re in

But if you want to go home

Baby, I’ll be your chaperone

If you want to go home

I’ll go back to my bed alone

But would you run away

If I told you I loved you?

Would you run away

If I told you I cared?

And I just want

To be more than your friend

Would you run away

If I told you how I feel?

I don’t know if you remember

That night in the bar, I was looking at you

Desperately trying to work out where I stand

I know right now, you need

Someone like me, not another lover

But when you’re ready for me, here I am

And if you want to go home

Baby, I’ll be your chaperone

If you want to go home

I’ll go back to my bed alone

But would you run away

If I told you I loved you?

Would you run away

If I told you I cared?

And I just want

To be more than your friend

Would you run away

If I told you how I feel?

Would you run away?

Would you run away?

Don’t you run away