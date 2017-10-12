Louis TomlinsonMusicaTesti Canzoni
Louis Tomlinson presenta Just Like You – Testo e Traduzione
Il prossimo singolo di Louis Tomlinson uscirà verso la fine di quest’anno ma prima la star dei One Direction ha voluto farci ascoltare quella che sembra essere la sua preferita del nuovo album: Just Like You.
Ad un’intervista con la BBC Louis ha detto:
C’e una canzone alla quale sono molto affezionato e s’intitola Just Like You. Parla proprio della considerazione che si fa delle celebrità che siamo impenetrabili e quasi non umani, ma fondamentalmente tutti abbiamo gli stessi problemi. Heartbreak si sente lo stesso, la perdita si sente uguale, tutti questi sentimenti sono uguali per tutti noi “.
Infatti, le celebrità alla fine sono esseri umani come te e come noi. Hanno anche dei sentimenti. E questo deve essere sempre ricordato.
Testo Just Like You:
It’s the guy from the one band
cigarette in my left hand
whole world in my right hand
25 and it’s all planned
night out and it’s ten grand
headlines that I can’t stand
But you only get half of the story
the cash and the cars and the glory
no sleep and we party until morning
cause nobody cares when you’re boring
I’m just like you
even though my problems look nothing like yours do
yeah I get sad too
and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
yeah I feel the same as you do
same stress same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
If I had it my way
pub lunch every Sunday
cheap beer and it’s ok
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
gonna smoke and it’s ok
But you only get half of the story
the cash and the cars and the glory
just like everyone else here before me
cause nobody cares when you’re boring
I’m just like you
even though my problems look nothing like yours do
yeah I get sad too
and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
yeah I feel the same as you do
same stress same shit to go through
I’m just like you
if you only knew
Every heartbreaks the same
every tear leaves a stain
can I just be the same
Every heartbreaks the same
every tear leaves a stain
let me be the same
I’m just like you
even though my problems look nothing like yours do
yeah I get sad too
and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
yeah I feel the same as you do
same stress same shit to go through
I’m just like you
if you only knew
Traduzione:
E’ il ragazzo di quella band
una sigaretta nella mia mano sinistra,
il mondo intero nella destra
25 ed è tutto programmato,
una serata fuori e sono dieci mila dollari
titoli che non sopporto.
Ma a te arriva solo metà della storia,
i soldi, le macchine, la gloria,
non dormiamo e facciamo festa fino al mattino
perché non interessi a nessuno quando sei noioso.
Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi
ti sembrano completamente diversi
Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù
ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu
lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare
sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi.
Se avessi fatto come volevo io, pranzo al pub ogni domenica
una birra economica e va bene così,
voglio stendermi dove si stende lei,
voglio stare casa in questi giorni
fumerò e va tutto bene.
Ma a te arriva solo metà della storia,
i soldi, le macchine, la gloria
proprio come tutti gli altri qui prima di me
perché a nessuno interessi se sei noioso.
Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi
ti sembrano completamente diversi
Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù
ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu
lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare
sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi.
Il cuore spezzato fa male nello stesso modo,
ogni lacrima lascia una macchia
posso semplicemente essere uguale?
il cuore spezzato fa male nello stesso modo,
ogni lacrima lascia una macchia
lasciatemi essere uguale.
Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi
ti sembrano completamente diversi
Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù
ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu
lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare
sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi