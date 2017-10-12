Louis Tomlinson presenta Just Like You – Testo e Traduzione

Il prossimo singolo di Louis Tomlinson uscirà verso la fine di quest’anno ma prima la star dei One Direction ha voluto farci ascoltare quella che sembra essere la sua preferita del nuovo album: Just Like You.

Ad un’intervista con la BBC Louis ha detto:

C’e una canzone alla quale sono molto affezionato e s’intitola Just Like You. Parla proprio della considerazione che si fa delle celebrità che siamo impenetrabili e quasi non umani, ma fondamentalmente tutti abbiamo gli stessi problemi. Heartbreak si sente lo stesso, la perdita si sente uguale, tutti questi sentimenti sono uguali per tutti noi “.

Infatti, le celebrità alla fine sono esseri umani come te e come noi. Hanno anche dei sentimenti. E questo deve essere sempre ricordato.

Testo Just Like You:

It’s the guy from the one band

cigarette in my left hand

whole world in my right hand

25 and it’s all planned

night out and it’s ten grand

headlines that I can’t stand

But you only get half of the story

the cash and the cars and the glory

no sleep and we party until morning

cause nobody cares when you’re boring

I’m just like you

even though my problems look nothing like yours do

yeah I get sad too

and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

yeah I feel the same as you do

same stress same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

If I had it my way

pub lunch every Sunday

cheap beer and it’s ok

I wanna lay where she lays

I wanna stay in these days

gonna smoke and it’s ok

But you only get half of the story

the cash and the cars and the glory

just like everyone else here before me

cause nobody cares when you’re boring

I’m just like you

even though my problems look nothing like yours do

yeah I get sad too

and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

yeah I feel the same as you do

same stress same shit to go through

I’m just like you

if you only knew

Every heartbreaks the same

every tear leaves a stain

can I just be the same

Every heartbreaks the same

every tear leaves a stain

let me be the same

I’m just like you

even though my problems look nothing like yours do

yeah I get sad too

and when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

yeah I feel the same as you do

same stress same shit to go through

I’m just like you

if you only knew

Traduzione:

E’ il ragazzo di quella band

una sigaretta nella mia mano sinistra,

il mondo intero nella destra

25 ed è tutto programmato,

una serata fuori e sono dieci mila dollari

titoli che non sopporto.

Ma a te arriva solo metà della storia,

i soldi, le macchine, la gloria,

non dormiamo e facciamo festa fino al mattino

perché non interessi a nessuno quando sei noioso.

Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi

ti sembrano completamente diversi

Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù

ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu

lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare

sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi.

Se avessi fatto come volevo io, pranzo al pub ogni domenica

una birra economica e va bene così,

voglio stendermi dove si stende lei,

voglio stare casa in questi giorni

fumerò e va tutto bene.

Ma a te arriva solo metà della storia,

i soldi, le macchine, la gloria

proprio come tutti gli altri qui prima di me

perché a nessuno interessi se sei noioso.

Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi

ti sembrano completamente diversi

Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù

ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu

lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare

sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi.

Il cuore spezzato fa male nello stesso modo,

ogni lacrima lascia una macchia

posso semplicemente essere uguale?

il cuore spezzato fa male nello stesso modo,

ogni lacrima lascia una macchia

lasciatemi essere uguale.

Sono esattamente come te, anche se i miei problemi

ti sembrano completamente diversi

Si, posso essere triste anche io, e quando sono giù

ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Si, mi sento nello stesso modo in cui potresti sentirti anche tu

lo stesso stress, gli stessi problemi da affrontare

sono esattamente come te, se solo sapessi