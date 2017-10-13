John Legend realizza un video contro Trump per Penthouse Floor

John Legend pensa da politico pubblicando il video di Penthouse Floor, guardalo qui sopra

John Legend ha caricato il video musicale ufficiale per la sua canzone “Penthouse Floor” questo venerdì mattina su VEVO. “Penthouse Floor”, una collaborazione con Chance the Rapper, è inclusa nel quinto album in studio “Darkness and Light” del cantante, che è stato rilasciato nei negozi nel dicembre del 2016, quasi un anno fa.

“Penthouse Floor” è stato ufficialmente pubblicato come secondo singolo dell’album e follow-up di “Love Me Now“, nell’ottobre 2016. La canzone – nonostante fosse carina – non ha ricevuto tanto interesse da parte del pubblico, tant’è che lo staff di John decise di non puntare su Penthouse Floor, almeno sino ad ora. Il cantante ha deciso di rendere il video una sorta di inno anti-Trump, un po’ una moda tra alcuni cantanti USA.

La clip è stata girata poco prima delle ultime elezioni statunitensi ma John l’ha tenuta nel cassetto per rilasciarla in qualche giorno speciale. Trump sta sempre più facendo parlare di se e l’etichetta di John ha pensato magari che fosse il momento adatto per pubblicare “Penthouse Floor“. Il video che potete vedere qui sopra è il risultato di questo odio per l’attuale presidente degli Stati Uniti.

Testo di Penthouse Floor (John Legend)

All this trouble in this here town

All this sh*t going down

When will they focus, on this?

Streets ride up with the TV crews

Look ma, we on the news

But they didn’t notice, before this

They float above the city lights

Forget the truth, inhale the lies

Just enjoy the show

They see us reaching for the sky

Just in order to survive

Maybe we should go

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Let’s ride the elevator, they can’t keep us out no more

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Penthouse floor

All that bubbly, all that wine

Oh man, look at the times

Didn’t they notice, notice?

Only future I can see, ain’t what it used to be

And I didn’t know this, I didn’t know this

Once you’re above the city lights

Won’t want to spend another night, down there on your own

The holding on is made for us

The altitude is dangerous, but we ain’t going home

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Let’s ride the elevator, it’s what we’ve been waiting for

Can’t keep us out no more (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Penthouse floor

I heard this old joke once, it was like, uh

Knock knock, who there, it’s us, us who?

Just us, who dis? Just playin’

Just me, new phone, new hair, new era

I’m in the penthouse, baby

Handpicked from bad apples and bad eggs

Held back, I had to grab crab legs

And then there were only but a few

Conversations held with patience, what a party, what a view

What a dress, what a song

What a beautiful time

My folks downstairs still waitin’ in line

They never been in these rooms

Never stayed with these folks

Never laughed at the news, never hated these jokes

So as I fly in my suit, in a group, undercover

Forcin’ a new smile, he tells me another

He said “What happened to the boy that climbed up the trunk?”

Then he pushed me off the top and said “Jump, nigga, jump!”

Oh, don’t bring me down, I need a room in the clouds

I wanna get there babe, I wanna elevate

Oh my favorite mix, a little ignorance and bliss

In the penthouse babe, go to the penthouse

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Let’s ride the elevator, it’s what we’ve been waiting for

We’ll tear down those penthouse doors (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Those penthouse doors

We’ll tear down the penthouse doors (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Baby, I’m in the penthouse floor

Baby, let’s ride the elevator

Til we can rise some more

Go to the penthouse floor, penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)