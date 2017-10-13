John LegendMusicaTesti CanzoniVideo Musicali
John Legend realizza un video contro Trump per Penthouse Floor
John Legend ha caricato il video musicale ufficiale per la sua canzone “Penthouse Floor” questo venerdì mattina su VEVO. “Penthouse Floor”, una collaborazione con Chance the Rapper, è inclusa nel quinto album in studio “Darkness and Light” del cantante, che è stato rilasciato nei negozi nel dicembre del 2016, quasi un anno fa.
“Penthouse Floor” è stato ufficialmente pubblicato come secondo singolo dell’album e follow-up di “Love Me Now“, nell’ottobre 2016. La canzone – nonostante fosse carina – non ha ricevuto tanto interesse da parte del pubblico, tant’è che lo staff di John decise di non puntare su Penthouse Floor, almeno sino ad ora. Il cantante ha deciso di rendere il video una sorta di inno anti-Trump, un po’ una moda tra alcuni cantanti USA.
La clip è stata girata poco prima delle ultime elezioni statunitensi ma John l’ha tenuta nel cassetto per rilasciarla in qualche giorno speciale. Trump sta sempre più facendo parlare di se e l’etichetta di John ha pensato magari che fosse il momento adatto per pubblicare “Penthouse Floor“. Il video che potete vedere qui sopra è il risultato di questo odio per l’attuale presidente degli Stati Uniti.
Testo di Penthouse Floor (John Legend)
All this trouble in this here town
All this sh*t going down
When will they focus, on this?
Streets ride up with the TV crews
Look ma, we on the news
But they didn’t notice, before this
They float above the city lights
Forget the truth, inhale the lies
Just enjoy the show
They see us reaching for the sky
Just in order to survive
Maybe we should go
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Let’s ride the elevator, they can’t keep us out no more
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Penthouse floor
All that bubbly, all that wine
Oh man, look at the times
Didn’t they notice, notice?
Only future I can see, ain’t what it used to be
And I didn’t know this, I didn’t know this
Once you’re above the city lights
Won’t want to spend another night, down there on your own
The holding on is made for us
The altitude is dangerous, but we ain’t going home
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Let’s ride the elevator, it’s what we’ve been waiting for
Can’t keep us out no more (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Penthouse floor
I heard this old joke once, it was like, uh
Knock knock, who there, it’s us, us who?
Just us, who dis? Just playin’
Just me, new phone, new hair, new era
I’m in the penthouse, baby
Handpicked from bad apples and bad eggs
Held back, I had to grab crab legs
And then there were only but a few
Conversations held with patience, what a party, what a view
What a dress, what a song
What a beautiful time
My folks downstairs still waitin’ in line
They never been in these rooms
Never stayed with these folks
Never laughed at the news, never hated these jokes
So as I fly in my suit, in a group, undercover
Forcin’ a new smile, he tells me another
He said “What happened to the boy that climbed up the trunk?”
Then he pushed me off the top and said “Jump, nigga, jump!”
Oh, don’t bring me down, I need a room in the clouds
I wanna get there babe, I wanna elevate
Oh my favorite mix, a little ignorance and bliss
In the penthouse babe, go to the penthouse
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Go to the penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Let’s ride the elevator, it’s what we’ve been waiting for
We’ll tear down those penthouse doors (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Those penthouse doors
We’ll tear down the penthouse doors (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Baby, I’m in the penthouse floor
Baby, let’s ride the elevator
Til we can rise some more
Go to the penthouse floor, penthouse floor (let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)