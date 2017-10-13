Ascolta Alesso & Anitta in Is That For Me (Testo & Audio)

La nuova Hit EDM arriva a Alesso & Anitta? Ascoltate Is That For Me per scoprirlo

Sarà questa la canzone che lancerà ufficialmente la carriera internazionale di Anitta? Ascoltate l’audio e diteci subito cosa ne pensate.

Il DJ svedese Alesso ha appena pubblicato un nuovo singolo intitolato “Is That For Me” con la regina del pop brasiliano Anitta questo venerdì mattina. “Is That For Me“, che è semplicemente un singolo ideato per la stagione autunnale (non sarà incluso in nessun nuovo EP), è completamente cantato in inglese.

Cosa canta Anitta in Is That For Me?

Anitta parla dei desideri sessuali che vuole in quel momento e spera che il suo uomo possa adempiere al suo compito. Beh, un uomo fortunato mi vien da dire. I testi possono essere percepiti come un tantino banali e insipidi ma bisogna anche dire che diventa difficile ascoltare un testo ben realizzato in una canzone EDM.

Un trampolino di lancio per Anitta?

Chissà, anche se la pronuncia in inglese è perfetta, devo dire che la produzione e la canzone nel complesso non mi hanno convinto abbastanza. “Paradinha” è stato cantato in spagnolo, “Will I See You” con Poo Bear è stata eseguita in inglese e con Is That For Me Anitta ha voluto fare il bis. Lei è bravissima e spero che riuscirà a farsi conoscere anche qui in Europa, ma non sono sicuro al 100% che questo singolo sarà una hit. Comunque mi aspetto un video musicale super hot.

Testo di Is That For Me (Anitta)

Ooh, come a little bit closer

Come and get a little piece of mine, yeah

Let me take over

Nothing wrong with feeling right

I know, but be selfish

It’s getting late, look at the time

Been thinking about it all day

What we’re gonna do about it tonight

Up against the wall, up against the wall

No holding back now

No tearing up now

No turning back now

Catching feelings now, catching feelings now

Let’s go away now

Oh, see what it taste now

Wanna know now

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Ooh, let me back up on it

Hold on we’re going for a ride, yeah

Ready? Know you want it

Know you wanna take all my time

But you get this static

Gotta gimme, gimme what I like

Been thinking about it all day

What we gon’ do tonight?

Up against the wall, up against the wall

No holding back now (oh no)

No tearing up now (oh no)

No turning back now

Catching feelings now, catching feelings now

Let’s go away now

Oh, see what it taste now

Wanna know now

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?