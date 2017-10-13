Video & Testo per Alone di Jessie Ware, la ballata inclusa in Glasshouse

Jessie Ware fa debuttare un video musicale intenso per la sua nuova ballata “Alone”

Jessie Ware ha pubblicato il video musicale ufficiale per la sua nuova canzone “Alone” nella giornata di oggi sul suo canale VEVO. Questa ballata potente sarà inclusa nel prossimo e terzo album in studio della cantante britannica intitolato “Glasshouse“, che sarà disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 20 ottobre 2017.

Di cosa parla il testo di Alone?

“Alone” è una canzone con cui Jessie Ware vuole far uscire i suoi dubbi riguardo i sentimenti che prova per un ragazzo.

Il video musicale di Alone

Per quanto riguarda il video musicale di “Alone“, vediamo Jessie Ware guidarci tra i corridoi della sua grande casa, mostrandoci alcune belle scelte di moda e abbagliando la macchina fotografica con il suo bellissimo corpo. Un video musicale molto semplice ma godibile. Sicuramente Jessie Ware con il suo carisma riesce a renderlo molto accattivante. Guardatelo qui sopra.

Testo di Alone (Jessie Ware)

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Take the weight off my shoulders

See, I won’t make the same mistakes when we’re older

‘Cause with every step you take I’m getting colder

So come a little closer, just come a little closer

I don’t want somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t want somebody else when you could just say

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Just wanna talk a little longer

So baby won’t you wanna stay a little later?

‘Cause I could watch you watch me forever

‘Cause I know you better

And you know I never

I never need somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t want somebody else when you could just say

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

Oh oh oh oooh, oh oh oh oooh

I don’t need somebody else to call my name

No, I don’t need somebody else to make me stay

I don’t never need to walk away

You could just say, you could just say

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home (me home)

‘Cause I want you on my skin and my bones (my bones)

Knocking me off my feet

Just say I’m the one that you need (oh, please)

Say that you’re the one who’s taking me home

So I can get you alone

Oh oh oh oooh

Alone (can get you, can get you)

Oh oh oh oooh

Alone (can get you, can get you)

Oh oh oh oooh

So I can get you alone