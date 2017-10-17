Fifth Harmony “Can You See”: ascolta la nuova canzone | Testo

Non si tratta di un nuovo singolo ma di una canzone destinata ad un film d’animazione. Ecco “Can You See” delle Fifth Harmony. Ascolta il brano e leggi il testo

Con il brano “Can You See”, le Fifth Harmony arrivano al cinema d’animazione. La canzone infatti, sarà la colonna sonora di un film animato dal titolo “The Star”, nei cinema a partire da novembre 2017. La casa discografica delle ragazze ha pensato di far conoscere prima la canzone e di dare quindi un anticipo di quello che sarà la magia del film.

Le Fifth Harmony sono attualmente impegnate con il “PSA Tour”, ma non rinunciano a lanciare questo nuovo brano che di sicuro farà molto piacere ai fan.

“Can You See” delle Fifth Harmony

Ecco un assaggio della canzone “Can You See” delle Fifth Harmony. Il brano è disponibile su Sportify e sulle altre piattaforme digitali. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!

“Can You See” il testo

We’ve all been searchin’ for somethin’

Somethin’ that’s bigger than us to believe in



Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?

Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark



I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’

That I feel right now

Open up your eyes and see the world is

Brighter now



Can you see?

Tell me, can you see the star?

Shine for you and me

It lights the way from where we are

Tell me can you see?

The son of God, the great I Am

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me

Tell me can you see the star?



A leap of faith on a promise

There is no army, no mountain can stop us



Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?

Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark



Can you see? (Can you see?)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)

Shine for you and me (you and me)

It lights the way from where we are (oh)

Tell me can you see? (Can you see?)

The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me

Tell me can you see the star?



I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’

That I feel right now

Open up your eyes and see the world is

Brighter now



Can you see? (Can you see?)

Tell me, can you see the star?

Shine for you and me (You and me)

It lights the way from where we are

Tell me, can you see? (Can you see?)

The son of God, the great I Am (Great I Am)

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me (Oh)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Star)



Can you see it? See it?

Tell me, can you see the star? (Tell me, can you see the star?)

Can you see it? See it?

Tell me, can you see the star? (See the star)

Can you see it? See it? (King of Kings, Lord of Lords)

Tell me, can you see the star? (Oh)

Can you see it? See it?

Oh, tell me, can you see the star?

Meet the King of Kings, come and follow me