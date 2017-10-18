Musica
Eh Sheeran costretto a cancellare i concerti del tour Divide
Ed Sheeran ha cancellato i concerti che avrebbe dovuto tenere nei prossimi giorni in Asia.
Lo scorso lunedì il cantautore britannico ha avuto un incidente mentre andava in bicicletta, a Londra: un’automobile gli è andata addosso e lui è finito a terra, infortunandosi.
Ed Sheeran ha fatto sapere ai suoi fan, con un post pubblicato sul suo account Instagram ufficiale, di essersi fratturato il polso destro e gomito sinistro e che l’infortunio gli impedirà di suonare, per le prossime settimane.
A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.
Saltano così i concerti in programma a Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo e Hong Kong, parte degli appuntamenti della branca asiatica del suo tour mondiale in supporto all’album “Divide“.