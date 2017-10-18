Musica

Eh Sheeran costretto a cancellare i concerti del tour Divide

Serena Costantino 18 ottobre 2017
Ed Sheeran ha cancellato i concerti che avrebbe dovuto tenere nei prossimi giorni in Asia.

Lo scorso lunedì il cantautore britannico ha avuto un incidente mentre andava in bicicletta, a Londra: un’automobile gli è andata addosso e lui è finito a terra, infortunandosi.

Ed Sheeran ha fatto sapere ai suoi fan, con un post pubblicato sul suo account Instagram ufficiale, di essersi fratturato il polso destro e gomito sinistro e che l’infortunio gli impedirà di suonare, per le prossime settimane.

Saltano così i concerti in programma a Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo e Hong Kong, parte degli appuntamenti della branca asiatica del suo tour mondiale in supporto all’album “Divide“.

