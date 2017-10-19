Bruce Springsteen e la canzone scartata per il film di Harry Potter

Anche i più grandi della musica possono essere rifiutati per far parte della colonna sonora di un film. E questo è il caso di Bruce Springsteen e la canzone scartata per il primo film della saga di “Harry Potter” del 2001.

Il cantautore aveva letto per la prima volta il primo libro di Harry Potter alla fine degli anni novanta per il proprio figlio. Il libro gli piacque talmente tanto che gli venne l’ispirazione immediata per una canzone scritta esclusivamente per il primo capitolo della saga del mago più famoso del mondo.

Purtroppo, però, la canzone non piacque alla Warner Bros., che non ci pensò su due volte e scartò il brano.

Il cantautore l’ha poi caricata sul suo sito di Torrent, Jungleland, insieme alla compilation di cui il brano fa parte, “Odds and Sods”, ed è una vera e propria rarità.

Tracklist di “Odds and Sods”

Tunnel of Love (Live 2005 Electric Piano) Coming Home (Challenger Eastern Surfboards Sessions 1972) Cadillac Ranch (Alternate Take) Prove It all Night (Live At The Forum, July 5, 1978) State Trooper (Cleveland 1999 Soundcheck) Kitty’s Back (Live 1973) The Patriot Game (2005 Soundcheck) Devils & Dust (2003 Soundcheck) Backstreets (Live 2005 Solo Piano) Does this Bus Stop at 82nd Street? (1973 Live Rehearsal) Gulf Coast Highway (New York City 1988? Soundcheck) I’ll Stand by You Always (2001 Demo) Blood Brothers (Alternate Take) I’m Going Back (1995 Demo hidden)

E la traccia numero 12, “I’ll Stand by You Always” – di cui qui sotto potete leggere il testo -, è proprio la traccia scritta per il film di Harry Potter.

Testo di “I’ll Stand by You Always”

[Strofa 1]

You meet me in the night

with tears falling down,

come let me dry them for you.

I wish I could tell a story,

chase away all the ghosts

you’ve got inside of you.

A story of heroes that fight

all night at any cost,

of a kingdom of love

to be won or lost.

We’ll fight here together

’til victory is won.

Come take my hand ’til morning comes.

Just close your eyes,

[Ritornello]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

[Strofa 2]

I know that here in the dark

tomorrow can seem so very far away.

Here the ghosts and the goblins

can rise from your dreams

to steal your heart away.

Together we’ll chase those thieves

that won’t leave you alone,

out from under the bed,

out from our home.

And when the light comes we’ll laugh, my love,

at the things the night

had us so frightened of.

And until then,

[Ritornello]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

[Bridge]

Now I know it can feel like you’re slipping away, at night you’ll get lost in that deep dark place

We’ll let the night come and do what it may, together we’ll find the courage, we’ll find faith

Until you awake

[Finale]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always

I’ll stand by you always