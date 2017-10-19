Rita Ora “Anywhere”: ascolta lo strepitoso singolo e leggi il testo

Il nuovo singolo di Rita Ora è finalmente arrivato. Con “Anywhere” la cantante si prepara ad un grande nuovo successo, ascoltalo ora e leggi il testo

Il nuovo singolo di Rita Ora, “Anywhere”, è davvero sorprendente, e sta raccogliendo il consenso di tutti. I fan della cantante saranno contenti di questo nuovo singolo, in attesa dell’album il cui lancio viene rimandato da troppissimo tempo.

Con “Anywhere” Rita Ora si esprime con un uptempo fresco e travolgente, un ritmo orecchiabile che siamo sicuri piacerà subito ai suoi fan. Speriamo che questo ennesimo successo, dopo quello del singolo “Your Song” spinga a far uscire quanto prima l’album per intero. Sarebbe spiacevole dover aspettare ancora, visto che tutti i singoli stanno avendo una buona accoglienza.

Ascolta “Anywhere” di Rita Ora

Da domani il singolo sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme musicali digitali.

“Anywhere”: il testo della canzone di Rita Ora

Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)

Bloodshot eyes lookin’ for the sun

eyes and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You’re painting me a dream that I–

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?

Over the hills, and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we’re blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)

Your [?] are the only thing I’m craving now

The good, and the bad, and the end

‘Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You’re painting me a dream that I–

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?

Over the hills, and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere

Oh anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Over the hills, and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we’ve got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We’ll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you