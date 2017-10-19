MusicaRita OraTesti Canzoni
Rita Ora “Anywhere”: ascolta lo strepitoso singolo e leggi il testo
Il nuovo singolo di Rita Ora è finalmente arrivato. Con “Anywhere” la cantante si prepara ad un grande nuovo successo, ascoltalo ora e leggi il testo
Il nuovo singolo di Rita Ora, “Anywhere”, è davvero sorprendente, e sta raccogliendo il consenso di tutti. I fan della cantante saranno contenti di questo nuovo singolo, in attesa dell’album il cui lancio viene rimandato da troppissimo tempo.
Con “Anywhere” Rita Ora si esprime con un uptempo fresco e travolgente, un ritmo orecchiabile che siamo sicuri piacerà subito ai suoi fan. Speriamo che questo ennesimo successo, dopo quello del singolo “Your Song” spinga a far uscire quanto prima l’album per intero. Sarebbe spiacevole dover aspettare ancora, visto che tutti i singoli stanno avendo una buona accoglienza.
Ascolta “Anywhere” di Rita Ora
Da domani il singolo sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme musicali digitali.
“Anywhere”: il testo della canzone di Rita Ora
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin’ for the sun
eyes and we call it a vacation (vacation)
You’re painting me a dream that I–
Would I belong, yeah?
Would I belong, yeah?
Over the hills, and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Truth comes out when we’re blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your [?] are the only thing I’m craving now
The good, and the bad, and the end
‘Cause I can take it (I can take it)
You’re painting me a dream that I–
Would I belong, yeah?
Would I belong, yeah?
Over the hills, and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Over the hills, and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we’ve got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We’ll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you