Musica
Gorgeous di Taylor Swift: testo e audio del suo nuovo singolo
La popstar statunitense lancia un nuovo singolo estratto dall’album “Reputation“, sesto lavoro in studio della cantante in uscita il prossimo 10 novembre. Gorgeous di Taylor Swift è infatti il nuovissimo singolo rilasciato dall’artista.
Altri singoli che hanno preceduto “Gorgeous” sono stati estratti dal prossimo album, come “Look What You Made Me Do” e “…Ready for It?”
Testo di “Gorgeous”[Intro]
Gorgeous[Strofa 1]
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us
He’s in the club doing I don’t know what
You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much
Whiskey on ice, sunset and vine
You’ve ruined my life by not being mine
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
You should take it as a compliment
That I’m talking to everyone here but you, but you, but you
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)
If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her
But if you’re single that’s honestly worse
‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)
Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous
Traduzione di “Gorgeous”[Introduzione]
Bellissimo[Strofa 1]
Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento
Mi sono ubriacata e divertita per il modo in cui parli
Dovresti pensare alle conseguenze
Del tuo campo magnetico che è un po’ eccessivo
E ho un fidanzato, è più vecchio di noi
Si trova nel locale non so cosa sta facendo
Sei così figo da farti odiare tanto
Whisky sotto ghiaccio, Sunset & Vine
Hai rovinato la mia vita per non essere mio
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento
Che sto parlando con tutti qui tranne te, tranne te, tranne te
E dovresti pensare alle conseguenze
Scaturite dal toccare la mia mano nella stanza buia (stanza buia, stanza buia)
Se hai una fidanzata, sono gelosa di lei
Ma se sei single sinceramente è più grave
Perché sei così bello che mi fa male
(Tesoro, fa male)
Occhi color oceano, guardano nei miei
Ho la sensazione che potrei affondare, annegare e morire
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Credo proprio che me tornerò a casa dai miei gatti
Da solo, a meno che tu non voglia venire con me, oh!
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare
Sei bellissimo
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare
Sei bellissimo