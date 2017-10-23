Gossip

Assalto sessuale ad Harry Styles sul palco – parlano le fan (Video)

Serena Costantino 23 ottobre 2017
Assalto sessuale ad harry styles
Harry Styles

#RespectHarry l’hashtag che ha fatto tendenza

Le fan di Harry Styles hanno subito reagito all’assalto ricevuto dal cantante sul palco durante uno show.

L’episodio si è verificato quando Styles stava cantando la sua traccia “Kiwi”, ha camminato fino al bordo del palco e ha invitato i fan a cantare insieme a lui. Si è piegato in ginocchio davanti a loro, e qualche fan (estremamente vicina) gli ha messo le mani sul cavallo dei pantaloni.

Mentre il filmato e l’hashtag #RespectHarry hanno iniziato a fare tendenza, le fan hanno espresso il loro giudizio su quanto accaduto considerandolo un atto disgustoso e irrispettoso.

“Perchè non possono essere tutte come lei?”

Serena Costantino

