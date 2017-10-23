Assalto sessuale ad Harry Styles sul palco – parlano le fan (Video)

#RespectHarry l’hashtag che ha fatto tendenza

Le fan di Harry Styles hanno subito reagito all’assalto ricevuto dal cantante sul palco durante uno show.

L’episodio si è verificato quando Styles stava cantando la sua traccia “Kiwi”, ha camminato fino al bordo del palco e ha invitato i fan a cantare insieme a lui. Si è piegato in ginocchio davanti a loro, e qualche fan (estremamente vicina) gli ha messo le mani sul cavallo dei pantaloni.

Mentre il filmato e l’hashtag #RespectHarry hanno iniziato a fare tendenza, le fan hanno espresso il loro giudizio su quanto accaduto considerandolo un atto disgustoso e irrispettoso.

It’s disgusting & disrespectful if you touch Harry, especially near crotch or thighs, without his consent

✋🏻LEARN YOUR LIMITS✋🏻#RespectHarry — Harry Styles 🌎 (@HS_Worldwide) October 22, 2017

Public Service Announcement: Celebrities are human beings. Harry Styles is a human being. He is not a sexual object #RespectHarry — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) October 22, 2017

I don't even think the girl realizes that because of her actions, he may never get that close to his fans on stage again. #RespectHarry — 🦋respect h🦋 (@harrygucciloafs) October 23, 2017

it's not okay to grope men either, its not different and yall are disgusting if you think men can't be victims of sexual assault too — savannah seymour (@savannahseymour) October 22, 2017

Harry getting down on his knees isn't an open invitation for you to touch him inappropriately, he's not a fucking object. #RespectHarry — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) October 22, 2017

I wish people could treat Harry the way he treats people, absolutely disgusted 💔 #RespectHarry — Nialler Diaries. (@niallerdiaries) October 22, 2017

“Perchè non possono essere tutte come lei?”