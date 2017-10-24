Gossip
Sam Smith conferma la sua relazione con l’attore di 13 Reasons Why
L'attore di 13 Reasons Why Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith ha confermato che non è più “single” dopo essere stato fotografato mentre baciava l’attore di 13 Reasons Why Brandon Flynn. Fanno la coppia più bella, giusto?
Il cantante di 25 anni è stato ospite al The Ellen DeGeneres Show ed Ellen ad un certo punto gli ha chiesto: “Non sei più solo adesso, giusto?”
Sam ha risposto: “No, non lo sono”.
Sam ha continuato: “È strano portare fuori un album e non essere single, perché quando ho pubblicato In The Lonely Hour, ero totalmente solo, ma adesso sto cantando canzoni su un altro ragazzo, sono abbastanza felice, quindi è abbastanza strano.”
Sam e Brandon sono stati fotografati mentre si baciavano al West Village di New York all’inizio di questo mese, che ovviamente ha mosso voci su una probabile relazione.
Brandon, 23 anni, ha fatto recentemente coming out e si è identificato come parte della comunità LGBT.
Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate
Durante la sua intervista con Ellen, Sam ha anche affrontato il suo controverso discorso di accettazione agli Oscar del 2016, durante il quale ha suggerito di essere il primo vincitore gay di un Academy Award.
“Non sono stato contento della mia performance e ho pensato di non avere alcuna possibilità di vincere, quindi in testa a me pensavo: ‘Andiamo alla festa, andiamo a divertirci’… e poi ho vinto.“