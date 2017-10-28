All Falls Down di Noah Cyrus e Alan Walker (Testo & Audio del Brano)

Alan Walker e Noah Cyrus rilasciano la canzone Electro Pop “All Falls Down”

Oggi ho ascoltato la versione completa della collaborazione tra Alan Walker e Noah Cyrus, che si intitola “All Falls Down” e, vi dirò, non mi è dispiaciuta. Soprattutto se la paragoniamo ad altre del genere uscite di recente.

Perché Alan Walker ha scelto Noah come cantante della sua nuova canzone? Beh, sicuramente la giovane sorella di Miley Cyrus gode dell’attenzione dell’etichetta e soprattutto perché la sua voce ben si adatta alla produzione del singolo. Alan e l’etichetta non hanno fatto un errore, perché la melodia che viene fuori grazie alla voce di Noah è davvero pregevole.

All Falls Down parla di una coppia il cui viaggio insieme è finito e Noah dà il suo punto di vista circa i sentimenti che stanno vivendo e che hanno a che fare con il suo cuore. E sebbene i testi della canzone siano piuttosto tristi, Alan Walker dà agli ascoltatori un controbilancio sotto forma di armonia elettro pop.

Nel singolo sentiamo anche la voce di James Arthur.

All Falls Down è orecchiabile e carino e, sono sicuro, farà bene nelle classifiche di vendita. Fateci sapere se avete apprezzato questo singolo. Qui sotto trovate anche il testo in lingua originale.

All Falls Down di Noah Cyrus e Alan Walker (Testo):

[Verso 1: Noah Cyrus]

What’s the trick? I wish I knew

I’m so done with thinking through all the things I could’ve been

And I know you want me, too

All it takes is that one look at you and I run right back to you

You cross that line and it’s time to say F you

What’s the point in saying that when you know how I’ll react?

You think you can just take it back, but sh*t just don’t work like that

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to, and I want you so bad

Guess I’m stuck with you, and that’s that

[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus]

‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

When it don’t work out for the better

If it just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down, when it all falls down

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to

And I want you so bad, but I’ll be fine

[Verso 2: James Arthur & Noah Cyrus]

Why we fight? I don’t know

We say what hurts the most

Oh, I tried staying cold, but you take it personal

All these firing shots and making ground

It’s way too hard to cope, but I still can’t let you go

[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & James Arthur] ‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

When it don’t work out for the better

If it just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down, when it all falls down

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad

But I’ll be fine

[Ponte]

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine-ine-ine

I’ll be fine-ine-fine, fine

[Ritornello: Noah Cyrus & James Arthur]

‘Cause when it all falls down, then whatever

(Then whatever, babe)

When it don’t work out for the better (For the better)

If it just ain’t right, and it’s time to say goodbye

When it all falls down (When it all, when it all)

When it all falls down (When it all falls down)

I’ll be fine (Fine, fine, fine), I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine)

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to and I want you so bad

But I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine), and that’s that