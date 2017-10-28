Testi Canzoni
Sam Smith in Burning racconta i suoi problemi di cuore. Leggi il testo e ascolta la canzone
Che apparirà nell'album The Thrill Of It All
Sam Smith affronta i problemi di cuore nella canzone “Burning”
Sam Smith non può andare avanti ancora con i problemi di cuore. E sa, che renderebbe le cose più difficili, trascorrendo un’altra notte insieme con la persona che desidera, anche se è difficile dire di no.
Questa è la storia che ruota attorno alla nuova canzone di Sam Smith intitolata “Burning“, che altro non è che il nuovo brano che fa da conto alla rovescia al prossimo e secondo album in studio del cantante britannico intitolato “The Thrill Of It All“, che arriverà la prossima settimana e precisamente il 3 novembre 2017.
“Burning”, una splendida ballata su pianoforte, è disponibile da ieri mattina su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Qui sopra puoi ascoltare l’audio tramite Spotify.
“Un tale onere, questa fiamma sul mio petto. Nessuna assicurazione può pagare il danno. Sì, sono stato bruciato da quando mi hai lasciato”, canta Sam nel ritornello di Burning.
Non è difficile pensare che ce molto dolore e confusione nella mente di Sam Smith quando ha deciso di scrivere “Burning”.
Se amate una buona ballata romantica, questo singolo non vi dispiacerà. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale.
Sam Smith “Burning” (Testo):
I’ve been burning
Yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden
This flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
I’ve been smoking, oh
More than twenty a day
Blame it on rebellion
Don’t blame it on me
Wish I was younger
Back to the nineteenth of May
I had an open mind
Swore to never change
Funny how time goes by
Had respect for myself
That river ran dry
You reached a limit
I wasn’t enough
It’s like the fire replaced all the love
Yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden
This flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
Oh, have you ever called
I will burst straight back
Give you my forgiveness
And the shirt off my back
No friends to turn to
Yeah, I messed up that
Wish we could smoke again
Just for a day, oh
Funny how time goes by
Had respect for myself
That river ran dry
You reached a limit
I wasn’t enough
And it’s like the fire replaced all the love
I’ve been burning
Yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden
This flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
Oh, I’ve been burning up since you left