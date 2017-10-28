Sam Smith in Burning racconta i suoi problemi di cuore. Leggi il testo e ascolta la canzone

Sam Smith affronta i problemi di cuore nella canzone “Burning”

Sam Smith non può andare avanti ancora con i problemi di cuore. E sa, che renderebbe le cose più difficili, trascorrendo un’altra notte insieme con la persona che desidera, anche se è difficile dire di no.

Questa è la storia che ruota attorno alla nuova canzone di Sam Smith intitolata “Burning“, che altro non è che il nuovo brano che fa da conto alla rovescia al prossimo e secondo album in studio del cantante britannico intitolato “The Thrill Of It All“, che arriverà la prossima settimana e precisamente il 3 novembre 2017.

“Burning”, una splendida ballata su pianoforte, è disponibile da ieri mattina su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Qui sopra puoi ascoltare l’audio tramite Spotify.

“Un tale onere, questa fiamma sul mio petto. Nessuna assicurazione può pagare il danno. Sì, sono stato bruciato da quando mi hai lasciato”, canta Sam nel ritornello di Burning.

Non è difficile pensare che ce molto dolore e confusione nella mente di Sam Smith quando ha deciso di scrivere “Burning”.

Se amate una buona ballata romantica, questo singolo non vi dispiacerà. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale.

Sam Smith “Burning” (Testo):

I’ve been burning

Yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden

This flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

I’ve been smoking, oh

More than twenty a day

Blame it on rebellion

Don’t blame it on me

Wish I was younger

Back to the nineteenth of May

I had an open mind

Swore to never change

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached a limit

I wasn’t enough

It’s like the fire replaced all the love

I’ve been burning

Yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden

This flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

Oh, have you ever called

I will burst straight back

Give you my forgiveness

And the shirt off my back

No friends to turn to

Yeah, I messed up that

Wish we could smoke again

Just for a day, oh

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached a limit

I wasn’t enough

And it’s like the fire replaced all the love

I’ve been burning

Yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden

This flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

Oh, I’ve been burning up since you left