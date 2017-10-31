Maroon 5 – Wait (Testo con Traduzione & Audio del nuovo singolo)

I Maroon 5 pubblicano la nuova canzone dal titolo Wait

Il sesto album in studio dei Maroon 5 “Red Pill Blues” uscirà il prossimo venerdì, e la band capitanata da Adam Levine vuole promuoverlo al meglio. Ecco perché hanno deciso di rilasciare un altro brano che fa da conto alla rovescia all’uscita del disco.

Questa canzone si intitola “Wait” ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming da questo martedì mattina e puoi anche trovare un audio ufficiale su VEVO, che è quello visibile qui sopra.

Di cosa parla Wait dei Maroon 5?

Fondamentalmente, Adam Levine cerca di riconquistare questa ragazza, la vuole con lui a tutti i costi, mettendosi persino contro la madre di questa ragazza, che a quanto pare non vota a favore della coppia.

La canzone nel suo complesso non è eccelsa. Non so se diventerà un vero e proprio singolo ufficiale. Qui sotto trovate il testo di Wait.

Testo di Wait dei Maroon 5

Dirty looks from your mother

Never seen you in a dress that color, no

It’s a special occasion

Not invited but I’m glad I made it

Oh, let me apologize

I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times

Your love, I don’t wanna lose

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Can we talk for a moment?

Got these feelings that I’m tired of holding on

Wasn’t tryna get wasted

I needed more than three or four to say this

Oh, let me apologize (yea)

I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)

Your love, I don’t wanna lose

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beginn’, beggin’, I’m begging you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

You say I’m just another bad guy

You say I’ve done a lot of things I can’t undo

Before you tell me for the last time

I’m beggin’, beggin’, beggin’, beggin’ you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?

Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?

Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you

Traduzione in italiano del testo di Wait dei Maroon 5

I brutti sguardi di tua madre

Non ti ho mai vista con un vestito di quel colore, no

È un’occasione speciale

Non sono invitato, ma sono contento di essere arrivato in tempo

Oh, lascia che mi scusi

Rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò a tutte quelle volte

Il tuo amore, non voglio perderlo

Sto pensando, pensando, pensando, pensando, ti supplico

Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi? (o “sistemare la questione?”)

Aspetterò

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te

Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?

Aspetta

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te

Possiamo parlare un momento?

Ho alcuni sentimenti che non voglio più trattenere, oh

Non volevo ubriacarmi

Avevo bisogno di oltre tre o quattro per dirtelo

Oh, lascia che mi scusi

Rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò a tutte quelle volte

Il tuo amore, non voglio perdere

Sto pensando, pensando, pensando, pensando, ti supplico

Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?

Aspetterò

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te

Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?

Aspetta

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te

Tu dici che sono solo un’altra mela marcia

Dici che ho fatto molte cose che non posso cancellare

Prima di dirmelo per l’ultima volta

Ti supplico, ti supplico, ti supplico, ti supplico

Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?

Aspetterò

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te

Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?

Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?

Aspetta

Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te