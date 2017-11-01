MusicaTesti CanzoniVideo Musicali
I N.E.R.D. sono tornati: pubblicato il video di “Lemon”
Video e testo del brano cantato con Rihanna
I N.E.R.D. sono tornati! La band nata grazie a Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo dei The Neptunes e che vede nella formazione anche Shae Haley, è tornata nella scena musicale con il nuovo singolo Lemon.
Il singolo, è scritto in collaborazione con Rihanna, che partecipa anche al video del brano, anticipa l’uscita dell’album, prevista entro la fine del 2017.
Il ritorno della band era molto attesa dai fans: sono trascorsi sette anni dalla pubblicazione di Nothing, quarto album del gruppo, in cui era contenuto anche Hot-N-Fun, brano che ha visto la partecipazione della cantante canadese Nelly Furtado.
L’ultima apparizione live della band risale al 2014 e sembrava destinata ad essere l’ultima, soprattutto a seguito delle dichiarazioni di Chad Hugo che a inizio 2017 aveva lasciato intendere di aver preso in considerazione l’idea di ritirarsi dal mondo della musica. Invece i tre torneranno sul palco i prossimi 4 e 5 novembre a Long Beach, in California, dove si svolgerà il ComplexCon 2017.
Guarda il video ufficale
Il testo
[Pharrell Williams]
The truth will set you free
But first, it’ll piss you off
[Pharrell Williams]
Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae
Hate! Hold me down like the C.I.A
Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face
Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case
Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face
Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous
Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race
Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh
[Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Pharrell Williams]
Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from
Hate! About the borders and did I run?
Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ’bout guns
Hate! It’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh
Hate! If not now then when?
Hate! And if not me then who?
Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends
Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude
[Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Hate supplements are found right in their couches
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Interlude]
Wait, wait a minute
Shout out to them people, people
Wait, wait a minute
P-p-p-people, people
Wait, wait a minute
Mad ethnic right now
[Rihanna]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothaf*ckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ’cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothaf*cka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ’bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’
[Rihanna]
And the truck behind me got arms
Yeah, longer than LeBron
Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz
Woo! This beat tastes like lunch
But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts
But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade
I was afraid, once a nigga graduate
Would I be okay?
So I prayed and I prayed
It’s Rihanna, nigga
My constellation in space
Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga
[Pharrell Williams]
Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face (x7)
[Pharrell Williams]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothaf*ckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ’cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothaf*cka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ’bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me…
[Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Pharrell Williams]
You can catch me
Wait, wait a minute (x8)