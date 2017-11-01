I N.E.R.D. sono tornati: pubblicato il video di “Lemon”

I N.E.R.D. sono tornati! La band nata grazie a Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo dei The Neptunes e che vede nella formazione anche Shae Haley, è tornata nella scena musicale con il nuovo singolo Lemon.

Il singolo, è scritto in collaborazione con Rihanna, che partecipa anche al video del brano, anticipa l’uscita dell’album, prevista entro la fine del 2017.

Il ritorno della band era molto attesa dai fans: sono trascorsi sette anni dalla pubblicazione di Nothing, quarto album del gruppo, in cui era contenuto anche Hot-N-Fun, brano che ha visto la partecipazione della cantante canadese Nelly Furtado.

L’ultima apparizione live della band risale al 2014 e sembrava destinata ad essere l’ultima, soprattutto a seguito delle dichiarazioni di Chad Hugo che a inizio 2017 aveva lasciato intendere di aver preso in considerazione l’idea di ritirarsi dal mondo della musica. Invece i tre torneranno sul palco i prossimi 4 e 5 novembre a Long Beach, in California, dove si svolgerà il ComplexCon 2017.

Guarda il video ufficale

Il testo

[Pharrell Williams]

The truth will set you free

But first, it’ll piss you off

[Pharrell Williams]

Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae

Hate! Hold me down like the C.I.A

Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face

Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case

Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face

Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous

Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race

Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh

[Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Pharrell Williams]

Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from

Hate! About the borders and did I run?

Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ’bout guns

Hate! It’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh

Hate! If not now then when?

Hate! And if not me then who?

Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends

Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude

[Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Hate supplements are found right in their couches

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Interlude]

Wait, wait a minute

Shout out to them people, people

Wait, wait a minute

P-p-p-people, people

Wait, wait a minute

Mad ethnic right now

[Rihanna]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothaf*ckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ’cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothaf*cka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ’bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’

[Rihanna]

And the truck behind me got arms

Yeah, longer than LeBron

Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz

Woo! This beat tastes like lunch

But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts

But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade

I was afraid, once a nigga graduate

Would I be okay?

So I prayed and I prayed

It’s Rihanna, nigga

My constellation in space

Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga

[Pharrell Williams]

Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face (x7)

[Pharrell Williams]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothaf*ckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ’cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothaf*cka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ’bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me…

[Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Pharrell Williams]

You can catch me

Wait, wait a minute (x8)