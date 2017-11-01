Svelata la tracklist di “Songs of Experience” degli U2

È stata finalmente svelata la tracklist completa dell’album Songs of Experience degli U2, che dal primo dicembre potrà essere acquistato in tutto il mondo nell’edizione standard, deluxe o in vinile, e anche sulle piattaforme digitali. Come annunciato giorni fa dalla band, nella copertina è riprodotta una fotografia di Anton Corbijn, in cui sono ritratti Eli Hewson, figlio di Bono (voce della band), e Sian Evans, figlia di the Edge (chitarrista).

Confermata inoltre la possibilità di pre-ordinare l’album nei negozi digitali. Questo darà la possibilità di ricevere subito un gradito regalo: i brani You’re The Best Thing About Me e The Blackout. L’album potrà essere salvato sulla piattaforma Spotify, in modo da trovarlo automaticamente nella libreria il primo dicembre.

L’edizione Deluxe conterrà quattro tracce aggiuntive rispetto a quella Standard, compreso il remix firmato da dj Kygo del brano You’re The Best Thing About Me. Intanto il singolo Get Out Of Your Own Way, che vede la partecipazione di Kendrick Lamar, è già disponibile su Spotify.

Songs of Experience è il quattordicesimo album registrato in studio dagli U2, la band rock irlandese, nata a Dublino nel 1976. Nel corso della loro carriera hanno ricevuto ben 22 Grammy Award, raggiungendo il primato di gruppo più premiato, e hanno venduto oltre 170 milioni di dischi. Un successo sorprendente che li ha portati, nel 2005, ad entrare a far parte della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, museo dedicato ai più importanti e influenti artisti.

Il 19 ottobre si è concluso, a San Paolo in Brasile, il Joshua Tree Tour e nel mese di maggio inizierà l’Experience + Innocence Tour, sequel del tour del 2015, Innocence + Experience Tour.

Ma la band ha deciso di fare un regalo in più ai suoi fans. Chi ordinerà Songs of Experience entro il 30 novembre 2017 sulla piattaforma Amazon potrà accedere in anticipo alla prevendita per l’acquisto dei biglietti delle date del tour promozionale che poterà la band in Europa nel 2018.

La tracklist ufficiale

Edizione Standard

1. Love Is All We Have Left

2. Lights of Home

3. You’re The Best Thing About Me

4. Get Out of Your Own Way

5. American Soul

6. Summer of Love

7. Red Flag Day

8. The Showman (Little More Better)

9. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. Landlady

11. The Blackout

12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

13. 13 (There is a Light)

Edizione Deluxe & Digital

14. Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)

15. Book Of Your Heart

16. Lights of Home (St Peter’s String Version)

17. You’re The Best Thing About Me (U2 vs Kygo)

Vinile Deluxe

14. Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)

15. Book Of Your Heart

16. Lights of Home (St Peter’s String Version)