MusicaTesti Canzoni

Conto alla rovescia per “Is Your Love Enough?” delle Little Mix

Scopri in anteprima il testo del primo singolo di "Glory Days: The Platinum Edition"

Maria Francesca Ciriello 7 novembre 2017
3
love enough little mix testo
Il gruppo Little Mix

Il gruppo britannico Little Mix pubblicherà questa settimana la prima delle tre canzoni che saranno incluse nel loro album Glory Days: The Platinum Edition, che uscirà il prossimo 24 novembre.
Is Your Love Enough? sarà la prima delle nuove canzoni che i fans potranno ascoltare e questo potrà accadere giù venerdì.
“One kiss you’re falling in love. Are you up for this? Are you up for this? #IsYourLoveEnough is coming. Lx”, ha scritto il gruppo sui social, accompagnando con questo messaggio l’anteprima del video con il testo di Is Your Love Enough?
“Un bacio che ti innamori. Siete su per questo? Siete su per questo? #IsLa tua Lavorazione è in arrivo. Lx “, ha scritto Little Mix sui conti social media del gruppo ieri sera, accompagnando il messaggio con un’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Il testo di “Is Your Love Enough?”

[Verse: Leigh-Anne & All]

One kiss, you’re falling in love
Are you up for this? Are you up for this?
Too much is never too much
Can you handle this? Can you handle this?
Theee nights in a room, I don’t stop
Are you down for it? Are you down for it?
You can do more than talking, baby (shh)

[Chorus: All]
Is your love enough?
Come on, make me believe it
Is your love enough?
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough?

[Chorus: Jade]
Is your love enough?
Come on, make me believe it
Is your love enough?
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough?
Is your love enough?
Na, na, na, na, na, eh
Is your love enough?
Na, na, na, na, na, eh
Is your love enough?
Na, na, na, na, na, eh
Is your love enough?

 

Tags

Maria Francesca Ciriello

Ciao a tutti, sono Maria Francesca, nata il 28 novembre 1992 e abito in provincia di Caserta, dove coltivo una passione segreta: collezionare cartoline. Sono laureata in Diritto e amministrazione pubblica. Grazie a questo percorso ho sviluppato una particolare sensibilità verso il tema della tutela dei diritti umani. Sono un'attivista per i diritti LGBT, adoro leggere, guardare film e serie tv, visitare musei, siti archeologici e tutto ciò che sia in grado di stimolarmi. La passione per la scrittura mi ha permesso di collaborare con le redazioni di alcuni quotidiani online, scrivendo degli argomenti più disparati. Nel tempo libero frequento la Facoltà di Giurisprudenza dell'Università "La Sapienza" di Roma. Il mio più grande difetto è essere sempre in ritardo. Il mio pregio, invece, è quello di ricercare la Bellezza in tutto ciò che mi circonda.

Ti Potrebbe Interessare

CNCO & Little Mix - Reggaeton Lento
18 agosto 2017
79

CNCO & Little Mix – Reggaeton Lento (Testo con Traduzione Remix)

Una foto con le Little Mix in versione sensuale
9 giugno 2017
176

Le Little Mix pubblicano il nuovo video “Power”

La girl band Little Mix nella cover del loro quarto album Glory Days
25 maggio 2017
187

Little Mix: la canzone per l’estate 2017 è Power ft. Stormzy. Scoprila qui.

Little Mix sexy cowgirls video No More Sad Songs
30 marzo 2017
270

Le Little Mix come sexy cowgirls nel video per No More Sad Songs.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Close