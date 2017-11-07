Conto alla rovescia per “Is Your Love Enough?” delle Little Mix

Il gruppo britannico Little Mix pubblicherà questa settimana la prima delle tre canzoni che saranno incluse nel loro album Glory Days: The Platinum Edition, che uscirà il prossimo 24 novembre.

Is Your Love Enough? sarà la prima delle nuove canzoni che i fans potranno ascoltare e questo potrà accadere giù venerdì.

“One kiss you’re falling in love. Are you up for this? Are you up for this? #IsYourLoveEnough is coming. Lx”, ha scritto il gruppo sui social, accompagnando con questo messaggio l’anteprima del video con il testo di Is Your Love Enough?

Il testo di “Is Your Love Enough?”

[Verse: Leigh-Anne & All]

One kiss, you’re falling in love

Are you up for this? Are you up for this?

Too much is never too much

Can you handle this? Can you handle this?

Theee nights in a room, I don’t stop

Are you down for it? Are you down for it?

You can do more than talking, baby (shh)

[Chorus: All]

Is your love enough?

Come on, make me believe it

Is your love enough?

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough?

[Chorus: Jade]

Is your love enough?

Come on, make me believe it

Is your love enough?

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough?

Is your love enough?

Na, na, na, na, na, eh

Is your love enough?

Na, na, na, na, na, eh

Is your love enough?

Na, na, na, na, na, eh

Is your love enough?