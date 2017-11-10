Jason Derulo “Tip Toe” – ascolta il nuovo singolo con Testo

Jason Derulo torna alle sonorità più ballabili con “Tip Toe”. Ecco il nuovo singolo creato in collaborazione con French Montana

Dopo l’insuccesso di “If I’m Lucky”, Jason Derulo torna con un singolo uptempo, e con una hit molto più ballabile. Insomma, dopo aver visto che con brani un po’ più riflessivi e midtempo non riceve successi, Jason Derulo torna sui suoi passi, e la cosa non ci dispiace.

Molto meglio, quindi, per Jason Derulo, che però non ha ancora abbastanza spinta per lanciare il suo nuovo album “777”. L’uscita del disco, infatti, potrebbe essere rimandata per il 2018.

Di positivo il pezzo ha dalla sua la capacità di far venire voglia di ballare. Siamo quindi sulla strada giusta, ma bisogna spingere ancora per ripartire.

Ad ogni modo da ieri “Tip Toe” è disponibile per l’acquisto su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitali. Ecco qui di seguito un assaggio del brano.

Tip Toe – testo della canzone

(Wine for me darling

When you move your slang is a love mean

Now, why you just…)

Big fat thang, overflowing

Skinny tight dress, couldn’t hold it

Way too thick like it’s swollen

Girl, you’re too bad and you know it

When you drop down, lose focus

When that thing clap, that’s a bonus

Back at lookin’ appetizing

Back at that food, it’s a crisis

Bring that body my way

Can’t take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet (yeah)

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)

One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)

First class seat when you’re riding (oh yeah)

Wine that thing like it’s spineless

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can’t take it off my brain (my brain)

Look like you do ballet (yeah)

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Wine for me darling

When you move your slang is a love mean

Now, why you just wine for me darling

One, trying to figure out who to give your love to

Two, racing like a freak ’til quarter past

Three, You know you’re the one I’ve been looking for

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Tiptoe

Tiptoe

Chains on, got me lookin’ like a disco

Who that be? In that drop [?] (skrrt)

Who that be? Blowin’ gas out the ‘Rari (sk-skrrt)

French vanilla smooth like a honey, yeah, wine it

I sneak up from behind, “what’s you name?”

“Whats your sign?”

Wind for me, darling

“You wanna dock, yeah, or fly out?”

Wind for me, darling

Baby, “wanna lease, rent, or buy out?”

Wind for me darling

That money keep blowin’, swat, shorty tiptoe’n

Got your left cheek showin’, mama

Tip, huh…

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can’t take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don’t brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Hold tight when you..

Wine for me darling

When you move your [?] it’s alarming

Now, why just wine for me darling

One-time, two-time for the DJ

Tiptoe