Musica
Jason Derulo “Tip Toe” – ascolta il nuovo singolo con Testo
Jason Derulo torna alle sonorità più ballabili con “Tip Toe”. Ecco il nuovo singolo creato in collaborazione con French Montana
Dopo l’insuccesso di “If I’m Lucky”, Jason Derulo torna con un singolo uptempo, e con una hit molto più ballabile. Insomma, dopo aver visto che con brani un po’ più riflessivi e midtempo non riceve successi, Jason Derulo torna sui suoi passi, e la cosa non ci dispiace.
Molto meglio, quindi, per Jason Derulo, che però non ha ancora abbastanza spinta per lanciare il suo nuovo album “777”. L’uscita del disco, infatti, potrebbe essere rimandata per il 2018.
Di positivo il pezzo ha dalla sua la capacità di far venire voglia di ballare. Siamo quindi sulla strada giusta, ma bisogna spingere ancora per ripartire.
Ad ogni modo da ieri “Tip Toe” è disponibile per l’acquisto su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitali. Ecco qui di seguito un assaggio del brano.
Tip Toe – testo della canzone
(Wine for me darling
When you move your slang is a love mean
Now, why you just…)
Big fat thang, overflowing
Skinny tight dress, couldn’t hold it
Way too thick like it’s swollen
Girl, you’re too bad and you know it
When you drop down, lose focus
When that thing clap, that’s a bonus
Back at lookin’ appetizing
Back at that food, it’s a crisis
Bring that body my way
Can’t take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet (yeah)
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)
One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)
First class seat when you’re riding (oh yeah)
Wine that thing like it’s spineless
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can’t take it off my brain (my brain)
Look like you do ballet (yeah)
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Wine for me darling
When you move your slang is a love mean
Now, why you just wine for me darling
One, trying to figure out who to give your love to
Two, racing like a freak ’til quarter past
Three, You know you’re the one I’ve been looking for
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Tiptoe
Tiptoe
Chains on, got me lookin’ like a disco
Who that be? In that drop [?] (skrrt)
Who that be? Blowin’ gas out the ‘Rari (sk-skrrt)
French vanilla smooth like a honey, yeah, wine it
I sneak up from behind, “what’s you name?”
“Whats your sign?”
Wind for me, darling
“You wanna dock, yeah, or fly out?”
Wind for me, darling
Baby, “wanna lease, rent, or buy out?”
Wind for me darling
That money keep blowin’, swat, shorty tiptoe’n
Got your left cheek showin’, mama
Tip, huh…
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can’t take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don’t brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Hold tight when you..
Wine for me darling
When you move your [?] it’s alarming
Now, why just wine for me darling
One-time, two-time for the DJ
Tiptoe