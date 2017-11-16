Audio e Testo di “Home” | Canzone con Bebe Rexha e Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly & Bebe Rexha insieme in “Bright” con la canzone “Home”

Ecco un’altra canzone della prossima colonna sonora di “Bright“, il film di fantascienza targato Netflix con Will Smith che uscirà il 22 dicembre 2017.

“Home” è una canzone che sentiremo in questo film ed è stata creata da Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors e Bebe Rexha. La nuova canzone è stata pubblicata oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Un video-audio ufficiale è stato caricato su YouTube e possiamo ascoltarlo qui sopra cliccando il tasto play.

Parlando del concetto della canzone e di come è stata registrata, i tre musicisti coinvolti hanno affermato quanto segue.

Le parole di Machine Gun Kelly riguardo ad Home:

“Ho scritto la mia parte della canzone il giorno in cui ho scoperto che Chester Bennington è morto”, ha detto l’artista Machine Gun Kelly parlando di “Home”. “I miei versi originali erano un po’ troppo macabri, quindi ho riscritto e registrato nuovamente il tutto per 13 volte, finché non abbiamo ottenuto quello che realmente volevamo. Bebe e X Ambassadors hanno fatto un grandissimo lavoro; sembra che tutti abbiamo registrato il brano condividendo lo stesso stato emotivo. Home può essere qualsiasi cosa: una persona, un sogno, una fuga e, qualunque cosa sia, tutti vogliamo una casa”.

Il commento di Sam Harris:

“Essere parte di questo film è un onore”, ha dichiarato Sam Harris del gruppo rock X Ambassadors. “Ho adorato David Ayer da quando ho visto End of Watch, e Will Smith e Joel Edgerton sono fantastici in questo film. Per me, Home è un sentimento – si tratta di trovare la pace con se stessi nel caos del mondo che ci circonda. Un posto dove ti senti al sicuro. È stato molto divertente lavorare con MGK e Bebe, sono entrambi incredibilmente talentuosi. MGK mi ha detto che ha scritto 13 versi diversi per questa traccia.”

Anche Bebe Rexha ha rilasciato una dichiarazione:

“È stato incredibile collaborare con artisti così straordinari e far parte di un progetto così entusiasmante”, ha aggiunto Bebe Rexha.

“Home rappresenta un posto dove posso andare“, cantano i ragazzi nel ritornello di questa canzone che sentiremo anche in “Bright”. “Home” è sia un grido di aiuto che un promemoria sul fatto che esiste sempre la speranza, anche negli scenari più bui.

Il video musicale di “Home” sarà presto presentato in anteprima! Restate sintonizzati per scoprire qualcosa in più. Qui sotto trovate il testo del brano.

Testo di Home (Bebe Rexha, X Ambassadors e Machine Gun Kelly)

Home, a place where I can go

To take this off my shoulders

Someone take me home

Home, a place where I can go

To take this off my shoulders

Someone take me home, someone take me

Look, I didn’t got through all this struggle

Just to let a little trouble, knock me out of my position

And interrupt the vision

After everything I witness, after all of these decision

So these miles, feets, inches, they can’t add them to the distance

That I have been through, just to get to

A place where even if there’s no closure, I’m still safe

I still ache from trying to keep pace

Somebody gives me a sign I’m starting to lose fate

Now tell me how did all my dreams turn into nightmares

How did I lose it, when I was right there

Now I’m so far that it feels like it’s all gone to pieces

Tell me why the world never fights fair

I’m tryna fight

Home, a place where I can go

To take this off my shoulders

Someone take me home

Home, a place where I can go

To take this off my shoulders

Someone take me home

(It’s been a long time coming)

Someone take me

Home, ho-o-o-o-me

Home, home

Someone take me

Home, ho-o-o-o-me

Home, home

Look, I’ve been through so much pain

And it’s hard to maintain this smile on my face

Cuz this madness is on brain

So I gotta make it back

But my home ain’t on a map

Gotta follow other feelings to discover where it’s at

I need the (memories)

In case this fate is forever, just make sure these last days are better

And if I’m dead (enemies)

Then give me the strength to look the devil in the face and make him homesick

Now tell me how did all my dreams turn into nightmares

How did I lose it, when I was right there

Now I’m so far that it feels like it’s all gone to pieces

Tell me why the world never fights fair

I’m tryna fight

Home, a place where I can go

To take this off my shoulders

Someone take me home, someone take me

I found no cure for loneliness

I found no cure for the sickness

Nothing here feels like home

Try the streets, but I’m all alone

I found no cure for loneliness

I found no cure for the sickness

Nothing here feels like home

Try the street, but I’m all alone

Someone take me

Home, ho-o-o-o-me

Home, home

Someone take me

Home, ho-o-o-o-me

Home, home

Someone take me