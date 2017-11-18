Testi Canzoni
Audio e testo di All Night, la nuova canzone da solista di Lauren Jauregui
È vicino l'addio alle Fifth Harmony?
Lauren Jauregui continua ad esplorare la carriera da solista con “All Night”, la nuova canzone con Steve Aoki.
Steve Aoki è pronto per il suo prossimo singolo commerciale dopo la collaborazione dello scorso anno con Louis Tomlinson dal titolo “Just Hold On“. Per il 2017, Steve ha collaborato con un altro giovane artista pop che è anche interessato a far crescere la sua immagine da solista (anche se la carriera in singolo non è ancora ufficialmente iniziata).
Stiamo parlando della bella Lauren Jauregui della band Fifth Harmony. È lei la cantante di “All Night”, il nuovo singolo di Steve Aoki. La canzone è stata rilasciata ieri, il 17 novembre 2017, su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
“All Night” è una canzone sensuale dal timbro elettronico in cui i testi raccontano la storia di due sconosciuti che si ritrovano in una stanza affollata e in preda alla fase di innamoramento. Ovviamente sperano che la notte non finisca mai perché stanno amando l’energia che è nata tra di loro.
“Continuiamo a farlo tutta la notte, andiamo avanti per tutta la notte”, canta Lauren nel ritornello di All Night.
Se dobbiamo confrontare questa canzone con il precedente singolo commeciale di Steve Aoki, “Just Hold On”, possiamo facilmente affermare che “All Night” vince per distacco.
Questa canzone è sexy, ha un grande valore di re-play, e sarò felice se andrà bene sia in radio che nelle classifiche di vendita. E poi, diciamocela tutta, a Louis non sembrava importare molto del singolo Just Hold On, non si era presentato nemmeno per la registrazione del video musicale.
Crediamo invece che Lauren Jauregui sfrutterà questo brano per intraprendere al meglio una carriera da solista che appare sempre più vicina.
Testo di All Night (Lauren Jauregui e Steve Aoki):
My heart beats a little faster
When our eyes meet
In the middle of a crowded room
In knee deep testing waters
I’ve got a feeling and I don’t know what to do you
Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it
Got me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no
Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can help it
Why does it feel so right?
Let’s keep this going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Let’s keep this going all night
In a maze, and the only thing I feel is you
Imperfect, single passion
Face to face, tell me do you feel it too
Got me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no
Got me paralyzed, I don’t think I can fight this
Why does it feel so right?
Let’s keep this going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Let’s keep this going all night
But maybe I should wait
Let it fall into place
‘Cause I keep going over the things that can come from feeling this way
And I don’t wanna (I don’t wanna play)
These emotional games (emotional games)
Only you bring me closer
And I cannot deny that I want you to stay (woah, yeah)
You’ve got me
You’ve got me, got me, got me, reckless (woah)
Got me paralyzed (got me paralyzed), and I think I like it (like it)
Got me by surprise, I cannot deny this, no
Got me paralyzed (yeah), don’t think I can fight it (woah)
Why does it feel so right?
Let’s keep this going all night