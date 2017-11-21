Guarda il video allegro di Fake Happy dei Paramore che immaginano un mondo pieno di smile sorridenti

I Paramore pubblicano il Video musicale a tema NYC per “Fake Happy”! Guardalo qui sopra

Due mesi dopo aver ufficialmente rilasciato la canzone e terzo singolo dal loro album “After Laughter”, i Paramore hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Fake Happy” sul proprio canale YouTube.

Diretto da Zac Farro, “il video musicale mostra Hayley Williams mentre passeggia in una città in cui vivono le persone dalla faccia di emoticon sorridenti.

Fake Happy è una buona canzone e completa ancora meglio il disco “After Laughter“. Il video musicale è semplice ma originale e divertente. Promosso a tutti gli effetti.

Testo di Fake Happy dei Paramore:

I love making you believe

What you get is what you see

But I’m so fake happy

I feel so fake happy

And I bet everybody here

Is just as insincere

We’re all so fake happy

And I know fake happy

I been doing a good job of makin’ ‘em think

I’m quite alright

But I hope I don’t blink

You see its easy when I’m stomping on a beat

But no one sees me when I crawl back underneath

If I smile with my teeth

Bet you believe me

If I smile with my teeth

I think I believe me

Oh please don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh what’s the use

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears

You think I’ll look alright with these mascara tears?

See I’m gonna draw my lipstick wider than my mouth

And if the lights are low they’ll never see me frown

If I smile with my teeth

Bet you believe me

If I smile with my teeth

I think I believe me

Oh please don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh oh what’s the use?

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

I know I said that I was doing good and that I’m happy now

Oh oh

I should’ve known that when things are going good thats when I get knocked down

Oh please, just don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh no

Oh what’s the use?

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

Oh please I bet everybody here is fake happy too