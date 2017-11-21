Testi CanzoniVideo Musicali
Guarda il video allegro di Fake Happy dei Paramore che immaginano un mondo pieno di smile sorridenti
I Paramore pubblicano il Video musicale a tema NYC per “Fake Happy”! Guardalo qui sopra
Due mesi dopo aver ufficialmente rilasciato la canzone e terzo singolo dal loro album “After Laughter”, i Paramore hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Fake Happy” sul proprio canale YouTube.
Diretto da Zac Farro, “il video musicale mostra Hayley Williams mentre passeggia in una città in cui vivono le persone dalla faccia di emoticon sorridenti.
Fake Happy è una buona canzone e completa ancora meglio il disco “After Laughter“. Il video musicale è semplice ma originale e divertente. Promosso a tutti gli effetti.
Testo di Fake Happy dei Paramore:
I love making you believe
What you get is what you see
But I’m so fake happy
I feel so fake happy
And I bet everybody here
Is just as insincere
We’re all so fake happy
And I know fake happy
I been doing a good job of makin’ ‘em think
I’m quite alright
But I hope I don’t blink
You see its easy when I’m stomping on a beat
But no one sees me when I crawl back underneath
If I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh what’s the use
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears
You think I’ll look alright with these mascara tears?
See I’m gonna draw my lipstick wider than my mouth
And if the lights are low they’ll never see me frown
If I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
Oh please don’t ask me how I’ve been
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh oh what’s the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
I know I said that I was doing good and that I’m happy now
Oh oh
I should’ve known that when things are going good thats when I get knocked down
Oh please, just don’t ask me how I’ve been
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh no
Oh what’s the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
Oh please I bet everybody here is fake happy too