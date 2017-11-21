Testi CanzoniVideo Musicali

Justin Bieber pubblica un video musicale per “Friends” grazie a T-Mobile!

Ale Wonder 21 novembre 2017
1

Gran bella decisione quella presa dal brand tedesco

Cosa succede quando un annuncio è migliore di alcuni video musicali presenti nel tuo curriculum? Questo è esattamente quello che è successo a Justin Bieber. Ricordi “Friends“? Quel singolo indipendente creato dal cantante canadese e Bloodpop che è stato rilasciato in estate?

Bene, fino ad oggi il video musicale non era stato pubblicato, nonostante le buone vendite. Chi ha colto la palla al balzo? T-Mobile. Il popolare brand ha appena presentato una nuova pubblicità in Germania che mostr non solo la canzone “Friends” di Justin Bieber e Bloodpop quasi nella sua interezza ma anche il cantante canadese in carne e ossa!

Guardalo qui sotto e sono sicuro che sarai d’accordo con me sul fatto che questo annuncio pubblicitario è migliore di alcuni video musicali presenti nella discografia di Justin. È molto carino!

Il testo di Friends ad opera di Justin Bieber:

I was wonderin’ ‘bout your mama
Did she get that job she wanted?
Sold that car that gave her problems
I’m just curious ‘bout her, honest

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?
Like I’ve got ulterior motives
No, we didn’t end this so good
But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Doesn’t have to end
And if it ends, can we be friends?
Can we be friends?
Can we be friends?
Can we be friends?

Wonderin’ if you got a body
To hold you tight since I left
Wonderin’ if you think about me
Actually, don’t answer that

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?
Like I’ve got ulterior motives
No, we didn’t end this so good
But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Doesn’t have to end
And if it ends, can we be friends?
Can we be friends?
Can we be friends?
And if it ends, can we be friends?

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?
Like I’ve got ulterior motives
No, we didn’t end this so good
But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)
Doesn’t have to end
And if it ends, can we be friends?

Tags

Ale Wonder

Salve a tutti, mi chiamo Alessandro Aru e sono il fondatore/CEO di questo web magazine.

Mi occupo di digital marketing, web-social & music, seo & music manager. Sono appassionato di cinema, buon cibo, storia, natura, Fiorentina ed arte in generale.

Sono critico ma razionale. ;D un saluto…Ale!

Ti Potrebbe Interessare

Justin Bieber in mezzo alla folla
22 ottobre 2017
25

Il nuovo tatuaggio di Justin Bieber – Foto

10 migliori canzoni Justin Bieber
4 ottobre 2017
35

Le 10 migliori canzoni di Justin Bieber con la traduzione dei testi

Collaborazione tra Marilyn Manson e Justin Bieber
21 settembre 2017
26

Collaborazione tra Marilyn Manson e Justin Bieber? Secondo gli indizi, sì

Le canzoni più ascoltate dell'estate
1 settembre 2017
275

Le canzoni più ascoltate dell’estate 2017: ecco la lista completa

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Close