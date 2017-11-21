Justin Bieber pubblica un video musicale per “Friends” grazie a T-Mobile!

Gran bella decisione quella presa dal brand tedesco

Cosa succede quando un annuncio è migliore di alcuni video musicali presenti nel tuo curriculum? Questo è esattamente quello che è successo a Justin Bieber. Ricordi “Friends“? Quel singolo indipendente creato dal cantante canadese e Bloodpop che è stato rilasciato in estate?

Bene, fino ad oggi il video musicale non era stato pubblicato, nonostante le buone vendite. Chi ha colto la palla al balzo? T-Mobile. Il popolare brand ha appena presentato una nuova pubblicità in Germania che mostr non solo la canzone “Friends” di Justin Bieber e Bloodpop quasi nella sua interezza ma anche il cantante canadese in carne e ossa!

Guardalo qui sotto e sono sicuro che sarai d’accordo con me sul fatto che questo annuncio pubblicitario è migliore di alcuni video musicali presenti nella discografia di Justin. È molto carino!

THERE’S A “FRIENDS” MUSIC VIDEO AND JUSTIN IS IN IT I’M CRYING pic.twitter.com/KMY4KolJe2 — Hi, I’m Dima (@________Dima) 20 novembre 2017

Il testo di Friends ad opera di Justin Bieber:

I was wonderin’ ‘bout your mama

Did she get that job she wanted?

Sold that car that gave her problems

I’m just curious ‘bout her, honest

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?

Like I’ve got ulterior motives

No, we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Doesn’t have to end

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Wonderin’ if you got a body

To hold you tight since I left

Wonderin’ if you think about me

Actually, don’t answer that

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?

Like I’ve got ulterior motives

No, we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Doesn’t have to end

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’?

Like I’ve got ulterior motives

No, we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Can we still be friends? (oh-oh)

Doesn’t have to end

And if it ends, can we be friends?