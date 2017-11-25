Little Mix: Testi canzoni Dear Lover, Is Your Love Enough e If I Get My Way

Analisi dei tre nuovi brani delle Little Mix estratti da “Glory Days: Platinum Edition”

Vuoi ascoltare le tre nuove canzoni delle Little Mix e leggere i testi? Sì? Bene, oggi è il tuo giorno fortunato!

Nella giornata di ieri, le ragazze inglesi hanno pubblicato la ristampa del loro quarto album in studio, “Glory Days“, uscito lo scorso anno.

“Glory Days: The Platinum Edition” è disponibile in tutti i negozi da venerdì mattina. La riedizione come abbiamo detto include 3 nuovissime tracce create dalle Little Mix. Queste tre nuovi canzoni si intitolano: “Dear Lover“, “Is Your Love Enough” e “If I Get My Way“.

Tutte e tre le nuove canzoni parlano di amore e relazioni.

Le Little Mix non ha rilasciato alcun singolo ufficiale prima dell’uscita di “Glory Days: The Platinum Edition“. Quando un artista rilascia una re-release includendo nuove canzoni, di solito ne sceglie una e la rilascia come singolo leader o per promuovere l’arrivo del disco.

Ma questo non è stato il caso di “Glory Days: The Platinum Edition” delle Little Mix. Nessuno dei 3 nuovi brani è stato scelto come singolo leader e, per ora, non c’è nessun video musicale. Probabilmente sceglieranno la canzone che funzionerà di più e poi creeranno una clip per quella. Non ci resta che aspettare per saperne di più-

Qui sotto potete trovare l’audio di tutte e tre le nuove canzoni e a seguire i testi in lingua originale.

Audio di If I Get My Way

Audio di Is Your Love Enough?

Audio di Dear Lover

Testo di If I Get My Way delle Little Mix

Mmm

This night, no, I don’t wanna talk about her

Tonight, I really wanna fix your hurt

‘Cause I can see it in your face

Your heart is breaking, heart is breaking

And no, this night, no, I don’t wanna hear her name

Tonight, no, I don’t wanna play her games

‘Cause I, I really wanna be the one to take you

One to take you home

Fed up of being the shoulder you cry on

I want to be the shoulder you lie on

Everyday, every night

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

If you’re mine

Fed up of being the one that you lean on

I want to be the one that you dream of

Everyday, every night

I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine)

If I get my way

I’mma take care of you

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If you let me try

Just one night, I can prove

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

(Hey, hey)

This time, no, I’mma make you see me too

This night, I’m never letting go of you

Tonight, I’mma put a end to all the waitin’

All the waitin’

Fed up of being the shoulder you cry on

I want to be the shoulder you lie on

Everyday, every night

I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine

If you’re mine

Fed up of being the one that you lean on

I want to be the one that you dream of

Everyday, every night

I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine)

If I get my way

I’mma take care of you

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If you let me try

Just one night, I can prove

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

Don’t you know I try

To forget about you at night?

Being more than just friends, oh I, need ya

Cause I’ve been on your side

Long before this new girl came by

She does nothin’ but tell you lies

I know

If I get my way

I’mma take care of you

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If you let me try

Just one night, I can prove

I can take her place

Let me get my way

Oooh

If I get my way

I’mma take care of you

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If you let me try (me try)

Just one night, I can prove

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If I get my way

I’mma take care of you (I’mma take care of you)

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

If you let me try

Just one night, I can prove

I can take her place

Let me get my way, ooh

Testo di Is Your Love Enough delle Little Mix

Is your love enough?

Come on make me believe it

Is your love enough? aah

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough? aah

It’s gettin’ late but you don’t mind it

I call and say I’m almost there

Got your anticipation rising

Ooh, I wanna love you everywhere

One kiss, you’re falling in love

(Are you up for this? Are you up for this?)

Too much is never too much

(Can you handle this? Can you handle this?)

Three nights in a row, I don’t stop

(Are you down for it? Are you down for it?)

You can do more than talking baby (Shh)

Is your love enough?

Come on make me believe it

Is your love enough? aah

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough? aah

You pull me in and say you want me (Oh yeah)

I need to see how deep it goes (See how deep it goes)

You whisper in my ear, you love me (Ahh)

Is it enough, I wanna know?

One kiss, you’re falling in love

(Are you up for this? Are you up for this?)

Too much is never too much

(Can you handle this? Can you handle this?)

Three nights in a row, I don’t stop

(Are you down for it? Are you down for it?)

You can do more than talking baby (Shh)

Is your love enough?

Come on make me believe it

Is your love enough? aah

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough? aah

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough? (Is your love enough?), aah

I, I want, want to know, know

If you can handle all, all of me

I, I want, want to know, know

If you can handle all, all of me

Is your love enough?

Come on make me believe it

Is your love enough?, aah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening?

Is your love enough?, ahh

(Oh oh oh, your love)

Is your love enough?

Come on make me believe it

Is your love enough? aah

(Is your love enough?)

Can you keep me up

All the way through the evening? (All the way through the evening)

Is your love (your love) enough? (enough) aah

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough?

Na na na na na na eh

Is your love enough? aah

Testo di Dear Lover delle Little Mix

I’ve seen some places and so many faces

But you look like home tonight

You crave attention and I need affection

So let’s walk the silver line

All you need is my

All you need is my love

I got a little bit left to give up

All I need is your

All I need is your touch

Baby, that’s all I’m asking of you

Dear lover

I’m incapable of saving your heart this time

But if you wanna

I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight

You’ve been believin’

There’s more to this feelin’

I swear, I wish there was

But when the moment is over

We’ll walk away closer

Maybe that’s good enough

All you need is my

All you need is my love

I got a little bit left to give up

All I need is your

All I need is your touch

Baby, that’s all I’m asking of you

Dear lover

I’m incapable of saving your heart this time

But if you wanna

I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight

I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight

All you need is my

All you need is my love

I got a little bit left to give up

All I need is your

All I need is your touch

Oh, baby that’s all I’m asking of you

Ooh

Dear lover (dear lover, dear lover)

I’m incapable of saving your heart this time (Incapable of saving)

But if you wanna

I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight (Tonight)

I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight