Testi Canzoni
Little Mix: Testi canzoni Dear Lover, Is Your Love Enough e If I Get My Way
In più audio e analisi dei brani estratti da Glory Days: The Platinum Edition
Highlights
Analisi dei tre nuovi brani delle Little Mix estratti da “Glory Days: Platinum Edition”
Vuoi ascoltare le tre nuove canzoni delle Little Mix e leggere i testi? Sì? Bene, oggi è il tuo giorno fortunato!
Nella giornata di ieri, le ragazze inglesi hanno pubblicato la ristampa del loro quarto album in studio, “Glory Days“, uscito lo scorso anno.
“Glory Days: The Platinum Edition” è disponibile in tutti i negozi da venerdì mattina. La riedizione come abbiamo detto include 3 nuovissime tracce create dalle Little Mix. Queste tre nuovi canzoni si intitolano: “Dear Lover“, “Is Your Love Enough” e “If I Get My Way“.
Tutte e tre le nuove canzoni parlano di amore e relazioni.
Le Little Mix non ha rilasciato alcun singolo ufficiale prima dell’uscita di “Glory Days: The Platinum Edition“. Quando un artista rilascia una re-release includendo nuove canzoni, di solito ne sceglie una e la rilascia come singolo leader o per promuovere l’arrivo del disco.
Ma questo non è stato il caso di “Glory Days: The Platinum Edition” delle Little Mix. Nessuno dei 3 nuovi brani è stato scelto come singolo leader e, per ora, non c’è nessun video musicale. Probabilmente sceglieranno la canzone che funzionerà di più e poi creeranno una clip per quella. Non ci resta che aspettare per saperne di più-
Qui sotto potete trovare l’audio di tutte e tre le nuove canzoni e a seguire i testi in lingua originale.
Audio di If I Get My Way
Audio di Is Your Love Enough?
Audio di Dear Lover
Testo di If I Get My Way delle Little Mix
Mmm
This night, no, I don’t wanna talk about her
Tonight, I really wanna fix your hurt
‘Cause I can see it in your face
Your heart is breaking, heart is breaking
And no, this night, no, I don’t wanna hear her name
Tonight, no, I don’t wanna play her games
‘Cause I, I really wanna be the one to take you
One to take you home
Fed up of being the shoulder you cry on
I want to be the shoulder you lie on
Everyday, every night
I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine
If you’re mine
Fed up of being the one that you lean on
I want to be the one that you dream of
Everyday, every night
I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine)
If I get my way
I’mma take care of you
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If you let me try
Just one night, I can prove
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
(Hey, hey)
This night, I’m never letting go of you
Tonight, I’mma put a end to all the waitin’
All the waitin’
Fed up of being the shoulder you cry on
I want to be the shoulder you lie on
Everyday, every night
I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine
If you’re mine
Fed up of being the one that you lean on
I want to be the one that you dream of
Everyday, every night
I’ll be fine (I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine)
If I get my way
I’mma take care of you
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If you let me try
Just one night, I can prove
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
Don’t you know I try
To forget about you at night?
Being more than just friends, oh I, need ya
Cause I’ve been on your side
Long before this new girl came by
She does nothin’ but tell you lies
I know
If I get my way
I’mma take care of you
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If you let me try
Just one night, I can prove
I can take her place
Let me get my way
Oooh
If I get my way
I’mma take care of you
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If you let me try (me try)
Just one night, I can prove
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If I get my way
I’mma take care of you (I’mma take care of you)
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
If you let me try
Just one night, I can prove
I can take her place
Let me get my way, ooh
Testo di Is Your Love Enough delle Little Mix
Is your love enough?
Come on make me believe it
Is your love enough? aah
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough? aah
It’s gettin’ late but you don’t mind it
I call and say I’m almost there
Got your anticipation rising
Ooh, I wanna love you everywhere
One kiss, you’re falling in love
(Are you up for this? Are you up for this?)
Too much is never too much
(Can you handle this? Can you handle this?)
Three nights in a row, I don’t stop
(Are you down for it? Are you down for it?)
You can do more than talking baby (Shh)
Come on make me believe it
Is your love enough? aah
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough? aah
You pull me in and say you want me (Oh yeah)
I need to see how deep it goes (See how deep it goes)
You whisper in my ear, you love me (Ahh)
Is it enough, I wanna know?
One kiss, you’re falling in love
(Are you up for this? Are you up for this?)
Too much is never too much
(Can you handle this? Can you handle this?)
Three nights in a row, I don’t stop
(Are you down for it? Are you down for it?)
You can do more than talking baby (Shh)
Is your love enough?
Come on make me believe it
Is your love enough? aah
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough? aah
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough? (Is your love enough?), aah
I, I want, want to know, know
If you can handle all, all of me
I, I want, want to know, know
If you can handle all, all of me
Is your love enough?
Come on make me believe it
Is your love enough?, aah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening?
Is your love enough?, ahh
(Oh oh oh, your love)
Is your love enough?
Come on make me believe it
Is your love enough? aah
(Is your love enough?)
Can you keep me up
All the way through the evening? (All the way through the evening)
Is your love (your love) enough? (enough) aah
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough?
Na na na na na na eh
Is your love enough? aah
Testo di Dear Lover delle Little Mix
I’ve seen some places and so many faces
But you look like home tonight
You crave attention and I need affection
So let’s walk the silver line
All you need is my
All you need is my love
I got a little bit left to give up
All I need is your
All I need is your touch
Baby, that’s all I’m asking of you
Dear lover
I’m incapable of saving your heart this time
But if you wanna
I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight
You’ve been believin’
There’s more to this feelin’
I swear, I wish there was
But when the moment is over
We’ll walk away closer
Maybe that’s good enough
All you need is my
All you need is my love
I got a little bit left to give up
All I need is your
All I need is your touch
Baby, that’s all I’m asking of you
Dear lover
I’m incapable of saving your heart this time
But if you wanna
I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight
I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight
All you need is my
All you need is my love
I got a little bit left to give up
All I need is your
All I need is your touch
Oh, baby that’s all I’m asking of you
Ooh
Dear lover (dear lover, dear lover)
I’m incapable of saving your heart this time (Incapable of saving)
But if you wanna
I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight (Tonight)
I’ll pretend to be your hero for just tonight