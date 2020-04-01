Death bed (coffee for your head) di Powfu, adoro il titolo, è l’ultima canzone diventata virale su TikTok. E’ diventata la colonna sonora di oltre tre milioni di video e poi ha debuttato splendidamente anche negli altri servizi di streaming. La canzone rap lo-fi è ora presente nelle classifiche musicali di tutto il mondo e sta rapidamente scalando anche la famosa Billboard Hot 100. Pensa che attualmente si trova nella posizione numero 59 e sono passate solo 2 settimane da quando ha sondato la classifica. Aspettati di vederla molto più in alto nelle settimane successive grazie all’esplosione in radio e per via del video ufficiale pubblicato oggi.

Il video musicale di death bed (coffee for your head)

Il video musicale racconta in modo fedele il testo della canzone. Nella clip trionfa l’amore di questa coppia che viene ripresa più volte nelle scene. Il ragazzo che vedete nel video è ovviamente Powfu. Il cantante ha voluto ringraziare tutti con un messaggio proprio su YouTube:

Grazie a ogni singola persona che ha usato questa canzone in un video su YouTube o tiktok o l’ha appena condivisa con i suoi amici. Mi sono divertito molto a girare questo video! L’amore è tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno ❤ – Powfu

Powfu nel video di “death bed (coffee for your head)”

Il significato di death bed (coffe for your head)

La canzone affronta due argomenti: l’amore e la morte. Il cantante parla della sua relazione con una ragazza mentre i suoi giorni su questa terra sono contati.

Questi testi sono un messaggio per la ragazza di Powfu che gli sta accanto e lo incoraggia sempre a vivere la vita nel modo migliore. Perché entrambi sanno che i suoi giorni sono contati.

Powfu ha paura di addormentarsi perché non è sicuro se si sveglierà il giorno dopo. Vuole pensare al loro futuro insieme a lei, ma sa anche che non è una cosa fattibile. Quindi desidera che la sua ragazza sia felice con qualcun altro.

Quello che dice la canzone è davvero molto triste.

Powfu ricorda tutte le cose divertenti e pazze che hanno fatto insieme. Parlare a notte fonda, sgattaiolare nella sua stanza dopo mezzanotte, fare video stupidi, andare in chiesa insieme, guardare film e altro ancora. Sembra molto difficile per lui dire addio a questo legame. Ma questa è la vita!



Facci sapere cosa ne pensi riguardo a questa canzone. Ti lascio al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di death bed (coffe for your head)

(Beabadoobee)

Dont stay awake for too long

Dont go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head I

‘ll get you up and going out of bed

(Powfu)

Yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep

I don’t wanna pass away

I’ve been thinking of our future

‘Cause I’ll never see those days

I don’t know why this has happened

But I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best

But you know that I’m not perfect

I’ve been praying for forgiveness

You’ve been praying for my health

When I leave this earth

Hoping you’ll find someone else

‘Cause yeah we still young

There’s so much we haven’t done

Getting married

Start a family

Watch your husband with his son

I wish it could be me

But I won’t make it off this bed

Hope I go to heaven so I see you once again

My life was kind of short

But I got so many blessings

Happy you were mine

It sucks that its all ending

Dont stay awake for too long

Dont go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

Dont stay awake for too long

Dont go to bed

I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head

I’ll get you up and going out of bed

I’m happy that you here with me

I’m sorry if I tear up

When me and you were younger

You would always make me cheer up

Taking goofy videos

And walking through the park

You would jump into my arms

Every time you heard a bark

Cuddle in your sheets

Sing me sound asleep

And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03

Sundays went to church

On Mondays watched a movie

Soon you’ll be alone

Sorry that you have to lose me