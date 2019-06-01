Bebe Rexha si è alleata con i The Chainsmokers per un banger emozionante chiamato “Call You Mine.”

È il quarto singolo estratto dal prossimo album del duo “World War Joy” e sicuramente il migliore.

Sì, è molto meglio di “Who Do You Love” con i 5 Seconds Of Summer.

“Ti guardo e mi guardi, come se non fossimo due sconosciuti ora”, canta Bebe nel verso iniziale e continua: “Siamo due bambini con il cuore in fiamme, non lasciarci bruciare.”

“Mi hai detto ehi, che cosa fai per il resto della tua vita?’ E ho risposto non so nemmeno cosa farò stasera’,” canta Bebe nel ritornello. “Sono passata da una conversazione alle tue labbra e tu hai detto: “non mi sono mai pentito del giorno in cui ti ho chiamata mia’”.

Qual è quindi il significato di Call You Mine?

Bebe Rexha nel video di Call You Mine

La canzone parla di una relazione nata da poco e costruita sull’incertezza. I due sperano in qualcosa di più anche sapendo che la loro vita sarebbe più triste se uno dei due decidesse di accasarsi con un altro/a.

Parlando delle performance dei The Chainsmokers, il duo non è riuscito a posizionare il singolo “Something Just Like This” nelle prime 20 posizioni della Billboard Hot 100, ma potrebbero riscattarsi con Call You Mine. Voi che ne dite?

Testo di Call You Mine con Bebe Rexha

[Verso 1]

Two kids with their hearts on fire

Who’s gonna save us now?

When we thought that we couldn’t get higher

Things started looking down

I look at you and you look at me

Like nothing but strangers now

Two kids with their hearts on fire

Don’t let it burn us out

[Pre-Ritornello]

Think about what you believe in now

Am I someone you cannot live without?

‘Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you, yeah

Come on, let’s turn this all around

Bring it all back to that bar downtown

When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you, yeah

[Ritornello]

You said, “Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?”

And I said, “I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight”

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

So I call you mine

[Post-Ritornello]

(Ooh, ah, ooh)

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

[Verso 2]

Broke kids running through the city

Drunk on the subway train

Set free every time you kissed me

We couldn’t feel no pain

You looked at me and I looked at you

Like we’d never look away

Broke kids running through the city

Don’t let the memory fade

[Ritornello]

You said, “Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?”

And I said, “I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight”

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

So I call you mine

[Post-Ritornello]

(Ooh, ah, ooh)

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

[Ponte]

Think about what you believe in now

Am I someone you cannot live without?

‘Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you, yeah

Come on, let’s turn this all around

Bring it all back to that bar downtown

When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you, yeah

[Ritornello]

You said, “Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?”

And I said, “I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight”

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

So I call you mine (Ooh)

And you said, “I never regretted the day that I called you mine”

Can I call you mine? (Ooh, ah, ooh)

[Conclusione]

Can I call you mine? (Ooh, ah, ooh)

Can I call you mine? (Ooh, ah, ooh)

Can I call you mine?