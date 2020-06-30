Mentre ci avviciniamo all’uscita del tanto atteso quarto album di Ellie Goulding, Brightest Blue, la cantante continua a deliziare la nostra attesa con alcune nuove canzoni. L’ultimo bop pubblicato dalla cantante britannica si intitola “Slow Grenade” ed è una vivace collaborazione pop con Lauv. In questa melodia estiva i due cantanti riflettono su una relazione scoppiata. Più avanti puoi leggere il testo per entrare nei dettagli.

Slow Grenade sarà incluso nella seconda parte di Brightest Blue, intitolata EG.0. Goulding ha detto che questa parte dell’album “racchiude il suo lato fiducioso, coraggioso e impavido e presenta tutte le sue recenti collaborazioni.”

I due cantano nel ritornello: “Granata lenta, stai facendo esplodere i miei errori”.

Ellie ha dato il via a FaceTime per parlare della canzone con Zane Lowe di Apple Music e ha rivelato il suo profondo apprezzamento per il pop.

Ellie Goulding e Lauv in una foto in bianco e nero.

“Mi sento come se ci fosse una vera arte nella musica pop”, riflette Ellie. “È difficile scrivere una canzone che piaccia a tutti, soprattutto in questi giorni, ci sono così tante belle canzoni in giro, e talvolta io stessa scopro i più incredibili dischi pop che non sono mai stati suonati in radio.”

Ha anche parlato di Lauv.

“Sapevo che era perfetto per questo brano e quando l’ho incontrato, è stato molto dolce. E’ una persona davvero adorabile”, ha spiegato Ellie. “Adoro la sua voce e adoro il suo timbro… c’è così tanto da scoprire dietro a una voce, ed io ho sempre amato le voci come quella di Lauv. Lui ha una voce dolce e credo che da adolescente avrei appeso un suo poster sul muro della mia cameretta. ”

Ascolta “Slow Grenade” qui di seguito. Brightest Blue uscirà il 17 luglio. Puoi fare il pre-order su Amazon attraverso il link sottostante. Ancora più sotto puoi trovare il testo del brano in lingua originale.

Il testo di Slow Grenade di Ellie Goulding

[Verso 1: Ellie Goulding]

Help me, my God, this got messy

Least I got the best seat

‘Cause we put on one hell of a show

Waiting, I just keep on waiting

For the final curtain

‘Cause I just can’t let go of your love

[Pre-Ritornello: Ellie Goulding]

You say name like you know my dark side, ooh

Can’t beat the taste of the tears that I’ll cry, ooh

[Ritornello: Ellie Goulding]

Slow grenade is blowing up my mistakes

So why don’t I, why don’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must want it

That’s why I’m not running from it

Can’t escape this blowing up

In my face so why can’t I

Why can’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must love it

That’s why I’m not running from it

[Verso 2: Lauv with Ellie Goulding]

Crazy, late nights in the city

Drink until you hate me

Then say that I should just let you go

But hold on, why do we still hold on?

Think that we should move on

But we’re too scared of being alone, ooh (Being alone)

[Pre-Chorus: Ellie Goulding, Lauv]

You say name like you know my dark side, ooh

Can’t beat the taste of the tears that I’ll cry, ooh

[Ritornello: Ellie Goulding & Lauv]

Slow grenade is blowing up my mistakes

So why don’t I, why don’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must want it

That’s why I’m not running from it

Can’t escape this blowing up

In my face so why can’t I

Why can’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must love it

That’s why I’m not running from it

Ah-ooh, ah-ooh

Why can’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must love it

That’s why I’m not running from it

[Ponte: Ellie Goulding & Lauv]

Help me, my God, this got messy

Least I got the best seat

‘Cause we put on one hell of a show, woah, yeah

[Ritornello: Ellie Goulding & Lauv]

Slow grenade is blowing up my mistakes

So why don’t I, why don’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must want it

That’s why I’m not running from it

Can’t escape this blowing up

In my face so why can’t I

Why can’t I stop it? (Hey)

Still got time for me to stop it (Hey)

It’s like a part of me must love it

That’s why I’m not running from it

Ah-ooh, ah-ooh (Oh)

Why can’t I stop it?

Still got time for me to stop it

It’s like a part of me must love it

That’s why I’m not running from it