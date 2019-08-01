Le due nuove canzoni di Ava Max sono una meglio dell’altra. Ecco infatti “Freaking Me Out” e “Blood, Sweat & Tears“, dove la pop star emergente, descrive alla perfezione le sue questioni di cuore.

Ava Max verso il grande successo

Dopo aver catturato la nostra attenzione con la sua canzone “Sweet But Psycho“, Ava Max sta continuando la sua intrepida scalata verso le stelle del pop, facendosi conoscere sempre più.

Dopo la sua collaborazione di “So Am I” e il successivo remix, Ava Max si è aperta la strada verso le nomination come miglior nuovo artista ai VMA 2019.

Ora con “Freaking Me Out” e “Blood, Sweat & Tears”, il successo di Ava Max continua e non si fermerà. Nelle due canzoni Ava racconta delle sue questioni di cuore, le sofferenze per amore ma la completa dedizione. Qui di seguito i testi delle canzoni.

Freaking Me Out: testo della canzone

Empty mansion

In the rain just off the coast

Is the vibe now

That I feel inside my soul

Like a spider

There’s a web that you have wove

There’s a heart now

Where there used to be a ghost

And ooh, yeah it’s makin’ me uneasy

Now I hear sounds in the hallway

Rocking chairs are moving on their own

I’m falling for you

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me

There’s a silence

In the woods after it snows

That’s the vibe now

Of the peace inside my soul

Like a spider

There’s a web that you have wove

There’s a heart now

Where there used to be a ghost

And ooh, yeah it’s makin’ me uneasy

Now I hear sounds in the hallway

Rocking chairs are moving on their own

I’m falling for you

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me

Sounds in the hallway

Rocking chairs are moving on their own

I’m falling for you

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me

Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo, doo

Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo, doo

Scary, but it’s beautiful

Sounds in the hallway

Rocking chairs are moving on their own

I’m falling for you

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me

Sounds in the hallway

Rocking chairs are moving on their own

I’m falling for you

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me out

So much so that it’s freaking me

Blood, Sweat & Tears – testo

Long nights with you

When the worst gets said

But it ends in bed and bad attitude

I overreact but you throw it back and

Sometimes it’s so hard to understand

We both wanna stop it but we can’t

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

Don’t go away, we can take a ride

We can take some time, yeah

Some people fade

And I don’t know why I can’t say goodbye, no

Sometimes it’s so hard to understand

Oh, we both wanna stop it but we can’t

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Oh, oh

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears, ohh

Yeah, Imma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na