Le due nuove canzoni di Ava Max sono una meglio dell’altra. Ecco infatti “Freaking Me Out” e “Blood, Sweat & Tears“, dove la pop star emergente, descrive alla perfezione le sue questioni di cuore.
Ava Max verso il grande successo
Dopo aver catturato la nostra attenzione con la sua canzone “Sweet But Psycho“, Ava Max sta continuando la sua intrepida scalata verso le stelle del pop, facendosi conoscere sempre più.
Dopo la sua collaborazione di “So Am I” e il successivo remix, Ava Max si è aperta la strada verso le nomination come miglior nuovo artista ai VMA 2019.
Ora con “Freaking Me Out” e “Blood, Sweat & Tears”, il successo di Ava Max continua e non si fermerà. Nelle due canzoni Ava racconta delle sue questioni di cuore, le sofferenze per amore ma la completa dedizione. Qui di seguito i testi delle canzoni.
Freaking Me Out: testo della canzone
Empty mansion
In the rain just off the coast
Is the vibe now
That I feel inside my soul
Like a spider
There’s a web that you have wove
There’s a heart now
Where there used to be a ghost
And ooh, yeah it’s makin’ me uneasy
Now I hear sounds in the hallway
Rocking chairs are moving on their own
I’m falling for you
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me
There’s a silence
In the woods after it snows
That’s the vibe now
Of the peace inside my soul
Like a spider
There’s a web that you have wove
There’s a heart now
Where there used to be a ghost
And ooh, yeah it’s makin’ me uneasy
Now I hear sounds in the hallway
Rocking chairs are moving on their own
I’m falling for you
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me
Sounds in the hallway
Rocking chairs are moving on their own
I’m falling for you
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo
Scary, but it’s beautiful
Sounds in the hallway
Rocking chairs are moving on their own
I’m falling for you
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me
Sounds in the hallway
Rocking chairs are moving on their own
I’m falling for you
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me out
So much so that it’s freaking me
Blood, Sweat & Tears – testo
Long nights with you
When the worst gets said
But it ends in bed and bad attitude
I overreact but you throw it back and
Sometimes it’s so hard to understand
We both wanna stop it but we can’t
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
Don’t go away, we can take a ride
We can take some time, yeah
Some people fade
And I don’t know why I can’t say goodbye, no
Sometimes it’s so hard to understand
Oh, we both wanna stop it but we can’t
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Oh, oh
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears, ohh
Yeah, Imma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Lascia un commento