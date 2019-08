View this post on Instagram

The long and winding road to kicking off khaleesi’s boots and trudging home in my own shoes once again. @imogen_f_lloyd you and these staggering mountains got my head to chill and my ass to light it’s own goddamn fire. Insta world it’s been a journey to get here but hell im happy to stop and admire that view… #sweatingmywaythroughthecobwebs #goodbyemylover #whenchangeisacomingdontgorunning #stopandsmellthe5dayhikedbootsnotroses #dolomitesyouhavemyheartsoulandsweat