Tori Kelly si scatenerà questa estate.

La 26enne pubblicherà il suo terzo LP “Inspired By True Events” il prossimo venerdì (9 agosto 2019). Nel frattempo, per promuovere al meglio il disco, ha deciso di rilasciare una traccia che fa parte della tracklist dell’album.

Questa canzone si intitola “2 Places” e racconta la sensazione di avere il cuore che punta su più direzioni.

“In questi giorni continuo a trovarmi nel mezzo. Sono sveglia o sto camminando nel sonno,” canta Tori Kelly nel verso di 2 Places.

“Sono tra i due, ferma e in fuga. Non so cosa fare, sono in due posti contemporaneamente.”

Ha parlato della canzone e della sua ispirazione in un’intervista con Zane Lowe a Beats 1.

“Sono cresciuta in mezzo a una famiglia molto unita”, ha spiegato Tori. “Poi mi sono sposata e ho iniziato a creare la mia famiglia… c’erano un sacco di cose che sembravano molto complicate da affrontare. E poi, da un altro punto di vista, ho visto una crescita continua.”

Ha poi detto qualcosa su Inspired By True Events.

“Questo nuovo album ha davvero un tema molto forte, legato alla vulnerabilità. E’ sicuramente l’album più personale che io abbia mai fatto, il più crudo e sincero… Ho davvero messo tutto il mio cuore e la mia anima per completarlo”, ha ammesso Tory Kelly.

“Ho scritto la maggior parte dell’album con un ragazzo di nome Jimmy Napes e mi ha semplicemente tenuto la mano durante l’intero processo perché alcune sessioni mi sono sembrate davvero una terapia.”

Sulla base di ciò che abbiamo sentito sino ad ora, questo nuovo album si preannuncia molto interessante.

Inizia ad ascoltarlo attraverso la canzone 2 Places e facci sapere la tua opinione. Qui sotto trovi il testo della traccia in lingua originale.

Testo di 2 Places

[Verso 1]

These days I keep finding myself caught in between

Am I awake or am I walking in my sleep?

Just never know what I’ll be feeling today

Happy or sad, yeah, it could go either way

One minute I’ll be fine then I don’t know how to feel

[Ritornello]

I’m in between the two, standing still and on the run

Don’t know what to do, I’m in two places at once

I feel like the moon tryna stay up for the sun

Heart is so confused ‘cause it’s two places at once, oh

[Verso 2]

I’m always spinning back and forth, I’m up and down

My head’s all over the place and I’m stuck on the ground

Just look at the birds, they only know how to fly

Up in the clouds, they never worry like I do

One hand holds onto hope, the other’s filled with doubt

[Ritornello]

I’m in between the two, standing still and on the run, yeah

Don’t know what to do, I’m in two places at once

I feel like the moon tryna stay up for the sun

Heart is so confused ‘cause it’s two places at once, oh

[Ponte]

The same things that make me smile are the same things that make me cry

The same things that comfort me are keeping me up at night, oh

I must be goin’ numb, maybe it’s all because, oh

I’m feelin’ everything, I’m feelin’ all at once

I’m in between the two

[Ritornello]

I’m in between the two (Hey), standing still and on the run (Standing still and on the run)

Don’t know what to do, I’m in two places at once

I feel like the moon tryna stay up for the sun (Ooh-ooh)

Heart is so confused ‘cause it’s two places at once

[Conclusione]

My heart is two places at once

Two places at once