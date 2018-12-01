Si, Miley Cyrus è tornata. Beh, non sta ancora pubblicando un nuovo album ma la buona notizia è questa nuova canzone dal titolo Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.
In realtà si tratta di una collaborazione con Mark Ronson.
La canzone è stata rilasciata il 29 novembre su tutte le piattaforme digitali e, insieme al rilascio, è stato pubblicato un video musicale su YouTube.
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart era trapelata il mese scorso sotto forma di demo ma Mark Ronson non ha voluto rilasciarla subito. Perché? Stava aspettando il video musicale.
Quindi ecco che la canzone country pop è pronta per conquistare le classifiche musicali. Le cose più interessanti della traccia? Indubbiamente le note basse cantate da Miley Cyrus. Che ci piaccia o no, il genere in cui la voce di Miley da il meglio di se è il country.
Il video musicale di Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Mark Ronson ha sicuramente speso un bel po’ di dollari per realizzare questo video musicale.
La clip mostra Miley in fuga dalla polizia ed impegnata in diverse scene movimentate, tra cui anche una sparatoria. Anche Ronson appare nella clip in una sequenza.
C’è poco da commentare: questo video sicuramente contribuirà al successo della canzone. Miley Cyrus poi è bravissima nel rendere appetibili i video.
Qui sotto trovate anche il testo in lingua originale.
Testo di Nothing Breaks Like A Heart con Miley Cyrus
Any lies you know it, we both know it
These silver bullet cigarettes, this burning house
There’s nothing left, it’s smoking, and we both know it
We got all night to fall in love
But just like that we fall apart, we’re broken, we’re broken
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars
This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart
We’ll leave each other cold as ice
And high and dry, the desert wind it’s blowing, it’s blowing
Remember what you said to me?
We’re drunk in love in Tennessee
And I’ll hold it, we both know it
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars
This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart
My heart, my heart
My heart, my heart
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars
This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
