Si, Miley Cyrus è tornata. Beh, non sta ancora pubblicando un nuovo album ma la buona notizia è questa nuova canzone dal titolo Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

In realtà si tratta di una collaborazione con Mark Ronson.

La canzone è stata rilasciata il 29 novembre su tutte le piattaforme digitali e, insieme al rilascio, è stato pubblicato un video musicale su YouTube.

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart era trapelata il mese scorso sotto forma di demo ma Mark Ronson non ha voluto rilasciarla subito. Perché? Stava aspettando il video musicale.

Quindi ecco che la canzone country pop è pronta per conquistare le classifiche musicali. Le cose più interessanti della traccia? Indubbiamente le note basse cantate da Miley Cyrus. Che ci piaccia o no, il genere in cui la voce di Miley da il meglio di se è il country.

Il video musicale di Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Mark Ronson ha sicuramente speso un bel po’ di dollari per realizzare questo video musicale.

La clip mostra Miley in fuga dalla polizia ed impegnata in diverse scene movimentate, tra cui anche una sparatoria. Anche Ronson appare nella clip in una sequenza.

C’è poco da commentare: questo video sicuramente contribuirà al successo della canzone. Miley Cyrus poi è bravissima nel rendere appetibili i video.

Qui sotto trovate anche il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Nothing Breaks Like A Heart con Miley Cyrus

Any lies you know it, we both know it

These silver bullet cigarettes, this burning house

There’s nothing left, it’s smoking, and we both know it

We got all night to fall in love

But just like that we fall apart, we’re broken, we’re broken

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars

This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart

We’ll leave each other cold as ice

And high and dry, the desert wind it’s blowing, it’s blowing

Remember what you said to me?

We’re drunk in love in Tennessee

And I’ll hold it, we both know it

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon’ save us now

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars

This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart

My heart, my heart

My heart, my heart

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning ‘round in the bars

This road can’t hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart

Nothing breaks like a heart