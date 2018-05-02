Jason Mraz – Have It All (Testo & Video Musicale)

Testo di Have It All

[Verso 1]

May you have our spaciousness and causes of success

May you have the confidence to always do your best

May you take no effort and you’ll be no generous

Sharing what you can, nothing more nothing less

May you know the meaning of the word happiness

May you always lead from the beating in your chest

May you be treated like an esteemed guest

May you get to rest, may you catch your breath

[Pre-Ritornello]

I made the best to yours todays

Be the worst to your tommorows

Woah, I made the role, let’s play

Be the role that you follow

Woah

[Ritornello]

Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lies that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you

I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

The only money, you got 3 pairs

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

[Verso 2]

May you be as fascinating as the slap bracelet

May you keep the chaos and the clutter off your desk

May you have unquestionable health and less stress

Having no possesses don’t imaginable wealth

May you get your gold star on your next test

May your educated guesses always be correct

And may you went crises, shining like diamonds

May you really only reach only moment to the next

[Pre-Ritornello]

I made the best to yours todays

Be the worst to your tommorows

Woah, I made the role, let’s play

Be the role that you follow

Woah

[Ritornello]

Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lies that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you

I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

The only money, you got 3 pairs

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

[Ponte]

Oh, I want you to have it all

All you can imagine, oh

No matter what your path is

If you believe it, then anything could happen

Go go go, raise your glasses

Go go go, you can have it

Oh

[Ritornello]

I told you here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lies that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways

To love you, I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

The only money, you got 3 pairs

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

I want you to have it all

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

(I want you to have it all)

Here’s to the cries making laugh

(I want you to have it all)

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

(I want you to have it all)

I want you to have it all