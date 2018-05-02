Jason Mraz – Have It All (Testo & Video Musicale)
Testo di Have It All[Verso 1]
May you have our spaciousness and causes of success
May you have the confidence to always do your best
May you take no effort and you’ll be no generous
Sharing what you can, nothing more nothing less
May you know the meaning of the word happiness
May you always lead from the beating in your chest
May you be treated like an esteemed guest
May you get to rest, may you catch your breath
I made the best to yours todays
Be the worst to your tommorows
Woah, I made the role, let’s play
Be the role that you follow
Woah
Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lies that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you
I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
The only money, you got 3 pairs
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
May you be as fascinating as the slap bracelet
May you keep the chaos and the clutter off your desk
May you have unquestionable health and less stress
Having no possesses don’t imaginable wealth
May you get your gold star on your next test
May your educated guesses always be correct
And may you went crises, shining like diamonds
May you really only reach only moment to the next
I made the best to yours todays
Be the worst to your tommorows
Woah, I made the role, let’s play
Be the role that you follow
Woah
Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lies that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you
I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
The only money, you got 3 pairs
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
Oh, I want you to have it all
All you can imagine, oh
No matter what your path is
If you believe it, then anything could happen
Go go go, raise your glasses
Go go go, you can have it
Oh
I told you here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lies that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways
To love you, I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
The only money, you got 3 pairs
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
I want you to have it all
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
(I want you to have it all)
Here’s to the cries making laugh
(I want you to have it all)
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
(I want you to have it all)
I want you to have it all