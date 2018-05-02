SZA – Doves In The Wind (Testo & Video Musicale)

Testo di Doves In The Wind

[Verso 1: SZA]

Real niggas do not deserve n*gger

Meaning it’s more, you see right through walls

Ain’t talkin’ about n*gger

Meaning you deserve the whole box of chocolates

Come with me

Forrest Gump had a lot goin’ for him

Never without n*gger

Y’know, Jenny almost gave it all up for him

Never even pushed for the n*gger

Where’s Forrest now when you need him?

Talk to me, talk to me

Hey, ayy, hey

Attention, all you niggas

All you bitches

[Ritornello: SZA]

Sit back and relax your mind, just ride, just ride

Sit back and relax, you’ll find just why, just why

Sit back, relax, just ease your mind, just ride

Ride, ride, ride, ride

You are now watching MADtv

[Verso 2: Kendrick Lamar]

Niggas’ll lose they mind for it

Wine for it, dine for it—pussy

Spend time for it, see no colored line for it—pussy

Double back handicap and go blind for it—pussy

Pussy got endless prisoners

Pussy always revengin’ her

Pussy is calculating

And good n*gger is rather dangerous

Pussy can be so facetious, the heavyweight champ

Pussy is so undefeated, let’s amen to that

I mean, the pump fakes on the Facebooks

And the screw face when the bae look

Won’t get you no n*gger

I mean, the fake chains and the code names

For insecure, gon’ reassure you not to get n*gger

You overcompensate too much for the n*gger

You like to throw all kinda shade for the n*gger

See, that’s what n*gger niggas do

I know the ways of a n*gger, I see n*gger lookin’ at you

How many niggas get mistaken for clitoris in a day?

How many sentiments you make before runnin’ n*gger away?

How many times she gotta tell you that dick is disposable?

But if she f*ck a young nigga like me, it’s over for you

Solána, middle fingers up, speak your truth

[Verso 3: SZA]

You could never trivialize n*gger

But a bum nigga like you would try it (pussy)

I know what you really ‘bout

High key, your dick is weak buddy

It’s only replaced by a rubber substitute

We ain’t feelin’ you

I think I caught a vibe, kinda feel a nigga

You could touch the booty if you like, I ain’t trippin’ on ya

(Such a nice girl, SZA)

I’m really tryna crack off on the headboard

And bust it wide open for the right one

Is you that for me?

‘Cause if you that for me

Like doves in the wind, hey, hey

Pussy, like doves in the wind, hey, hey

Pussy like doves in the wind

I will make you beg for it

I wanna see you crawl I’ll

[Ritornello: SZA]

Give you all of me and I won’t stop, not a little bit

(Sit back and relax your mind, just ride, just ride)

Make you beg for it, I wanted to do it all

(Sit back and relax, you’ll find just why, just why)

Unfortunately you couldn’t get your sh*t together

(Sit back, relax, just ease your mind, just ride)

(Ride, ride, ride, ride)

[Skit]

We take things, and my influence so far, and then it’s out of my hands. And, y’know, while as I said it can be scary, it can also be a little bit comforting. Because I’ve learned that when I get to that point, and I can acknowledge, “Okay, Audrey, that’s as much as you can do,” I can actually let it go…