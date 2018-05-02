SZA – Doves In The Wind (Testo & Video Musicale)
Testo di Doves In The Wind[Verso 1: SZA]
Real niggas do not deserve n*gger
Meaning it’s more, you see right through walls
Ain’t talkin’ about n*gger
Meaning you deserve the whole box of chocolates
Come with me
Forrest Gump had a lot goin’ for him
Never without n*gger
Y’know, Jenny almost gave it all up for him
Never even pushed for the n*gger
Where’s Forrest now when you need him?
Talk to me, talk to me
Hey, ayy, hey
Attention, all you niggas
All you bitches
Sit back and relax your mind, just ride, just ride
Sit back and relax, you’ll find just why, just why
Sit back, relax, just ease your mind, just ride
Ride, ride, ride, ride
You are now watching MADtv
Niggas’ll lose they mind for it
Wine for it, dine for it—pussy
Spend time for it, see no colored line for it—pussy
Double back handicap and go blind for it—pussy
Pussy got endless prisoners
Pussy always revengin’ her
Pussy is calculating
And good n*gger is rather dangerous
Pussy can be so facetious, the heavyweight champ
Pussy is so undefeated, let’s amen to that
I mean, the pump fakes on the Facebooks
And the screw face when the bae look
Won’t get you no n*gger
I mean, the fake chains and the code names
For insecure, gon’ reassure you not to get n*gger
You overcompensate too much for the n*gger
You like to throw all kinda shade for the n*gger
See, that’s what n*gger niggas do
I know the ways of a n*gger, I see n*gger lookin’ at you
How many niggas get mistaken for clitoris in a day?
How many sentiments you make before runnin’ n*gger away?
How many times she gotta tell you that dick is disposable?
But if she f*ck a young nigga like me, it’s over for you
Solána, middle fingers up, speak your truth
You could never trivialize n*gger
But a bum nigga like you would try it (pussy)
I know what you really ‘bout
High key, your dick is weak buddy
It’s only replaced by a rubber substitute
We ain’t feelin’ you
I think I caught a vibe, kinda feel a nigga
You could touch the booty if you like, I ain’t trippin’ on ya
(Such a nice girl, SZA)
I’m really tryna crack off on the headboard
And bust it wide open for the right one
Is you that for me?
‘Cause if you that for me
Like doves in the wind, hey, hey
Pussy, like doves in the wind, hey, hey
Pussy like doves in the wind
I will make you beg for it
I wanna see you crawl I’ll
Give you all of me and I won’t stop, not a little bit
(Sit back and relax your mind, just ride, just ride)
Make you beg for it, I wanted to do it all
(Sit back and relax, you’ll find just why, just why)
Unfortunately you couldn’t get your sh*t together
(Sit back, relax, just ease your mind, just ride)
(Ride, ride, ride, ride)
You are now watching MADtv
