A Skylar Grey piace davvero farci indovinare. La cantante si è dilettata nel genere pop nell’EP uscito nel 2019 Angel With Tattoos e ora sta esplorando il genere R&B.

Lo ha fatto rilasciando il nuovo singolo “Dark Thoughts“.

Coprodotto con Jayson DeZuzio, l’ultimo brano di Skylar è piacevolmente non filtrato.

“Dai la caccia come un selvaggio, selvaggio, poi trasformaci tutti in cenere, cenere”, dice la cantante. “Le cose che immagino, immagino, come staccare le mani dal volante e impazzire.”

“E solo perché sto ridendo, ridendo, non voglio dire che non ho provato nulla, ma ho questi pensieri oscuri”, canta Skylar. “Mi metterò in una scatola e mi spediranno con questi pensieri oscuri.”

C’è qualcosa di teso in “Dark Thoughts”, un pericolo che non si manifesta mai del tutto. La voce di Skylar è bella come sempre e le sue melodie sono abbinate a una progressione di accordi incessante – per non parlare del video sensuale, che riesce a plasmarsi al meglio con il testo. La clip è stata interamente girata a casa.

Il testo di Dark Thoughts

[Intro]

Yeah

Yeah

[Verso 1]

Hunt you like a savage, savage

Then turn us all to ashes, ashes

The things that I imagine, imagine

Like taking my hands off the wheel

And I drive myself crazy

[Ritornello]

And just because I’m laughing, laughing

Don’t mean that I ain’t havin’, havin’

These dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

Gonna put ‘em in a box

And ship me off

With these dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

[Verso 2]

You could call it madness, madness

I got dirty habits, habits

The things that I imagine, imagine

I get off thinkin’ ‘bout you with someone else

Yeah, I go crazy

[Ritornello]

And just because I’m laughing, laughing

Don’t mean that I ain’t havin’, havin’

These dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

Gonna put ‘em in a box

And ship me off

With these dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

[Ponte]

Oooh

Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down

The devil in my ear, I can hear him now

Oooh

Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down

I’m walking on a cloud, but I’m hell-bound

[Ritornello]

These dark thoughts

Come put ‘em in a box

And check me off

With these dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

These dark thoughts

[Instrumental Break]

(These dark thoughts)

[Post-Ritornello]

Oooh

Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down

The devil in my ear, I can hear him now

Oooh

Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down

I’m walking on a cloud, but I’m hell-bound

Yeah

[Conclusione]

These dark thoughts

These dark thoughts