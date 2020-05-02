A Skylar Grey piace davvero farci indovinare. La cantante si è dilettata nel genere pop nell’EP uscito nel 2019 Angel With Tattoos e ora sta esplorando il genere R&B.
Lo ha fatto rilasciando il nuovo singolo “Dark Thoughts“.
Coprodotto con Jayson DeZuzio, l’ultimo brano di Skylar è piacevolmente non filtrato.
“Dai la caccia come un selvaggio, selvaggio, poi trasformaci tutti in cenere, cenere”, dice la cantante. “Le cose che immagino, immagino, come staccare le mani dal volante e impazzire.”
“E solo perché sto ridendo, ridendo, non voglio dire che non ho provato nulla, ma ho questi pensieri oscuri”, canta Skylar. “Mi metterò in una scatola e mi spediranno con questi pensieri oscuri.”
C’è qualcosa di teso in “Dark Thoughts”, un pericolo che non si manifesta mai del tutto. La voce di Skylar è bella come sempre e le sue melodie sono abbinate a una progressione di accordi incessante – per non parlare del video sensuale, che riesce a plasmarsi al meglio con il testo. La clip è stata interamente girata a casa.
Il testo di Dark Thoughts
[Intro]
Yeah
Yeah
[Verso 1]
Hunt you like a savage, savage
Then turn us all to ashes, ashes
The things that I imagine, imagine
Like taking my hands off the wheel
And I drive myself crazy
[Ritornello]
And just because I’m laughing, laughing
Don’t mean that I ain’t havin’, havin’
These dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
Gonna put ‘em in a box
And ship me off
With these dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
[Verso 2]
You could call it madness, madness
I got dirty habits, habits
The things that I imagine, imagine
I get off thinkin’ ‘bout you with someone else
Yeah, I go crazy
[Ritornello]
And just because I’m laughing, laughing
Don’t mean that I ain’t havin’, havin’
These dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
Gonna put ‘em in a box
And ship me off
With these dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
[Ponte]
Oooh
Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down
The devil in my ear, I can hear him now
Oooh
Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down
I’m walking on a cloud, but I’m hell-bound
[Ritornello]
These dark thoughts
Come put ‘em in a box
And check me off
With these dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
[Instrumental Break]
(These dark thoughts)
[Post-Ritornello]
Oooh
Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down
The devil in my ear, I can hear him now
Oooh
Even when I’m up yeah, I’m feeling down
I’m walking on a cloud, but I’m hell-bound
Yeah
[Conclusione]
These dark thoughts
These dark thoughts
