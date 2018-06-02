Kanye West “Ye” (2018): tutti i testi delle canzoni e tracklist

Tutti i testi dell’album “Ye” di Kanye West, pubblicato oggi e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali

Kanye West ha pubblicato oggi il suo ottavo album in studio dal titolo “Ye”. L’album è il naturale seguito dell’LP “The Life of Pablo” del 2016.

“Ye” è un album che presenta 7 tracce e numerose collaborazioni. Hanno infatti collaborato all’album Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, Valee, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Wilson, John Legend, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and DeJ Loaf.

Ecco di seguito la tracklist dell’album.

1. “I Thought About Killing You”

2. “Yikes”

3. “All Mine” feat. Valee & Ty Dolla $ign

4. “Wouldn’t Leave” feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, & Jeremih

5. “No Mistakes” feat. Kid Cudi & Charlie Wilson

6. “Ghost Town” feat. John Legend, 070 Shake, & Kid Cudi

7. “Violent Crimes” feat. DeJ Loaf & Nicki Minaj

“I Thought About Killing You” – Testo

I know, I know, I know, I know, know

I know, I know, I know, I know, know

I, I know it, I know it

The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest

Today I seriously thought about killing you

I contemplated, premeditated murder

And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so…

Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder

You’d only care enough to kill somebody you love

The most beautiful thoughts are always inside the darkest

(Mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhmm)

Just say it out loud to see how it feels

People say “don’t say this, don’t say that”

Just say it out loud, just to see how it feels

Weigh all the options, nothing’s off the table

Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder

I think about killing myself, and I, I love myself way more than I love you

The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest

(Mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhmm)

I think this is the part where I’m supposed to say something good to compensate it so it doesn’t come off bad

But sometimes I think really bad things

Really, really, really bad things

And I love myself way more than I love you

See, if I was trying to relate it to more people

I’d probably say I’m struggling with loving myself because that seems like a common theme

But that’s not the case here

I love myself way more than I love you

And I think about killing myself

So, best believe, I thought about killing you today

Premeditated murder

I called up my loved ones, I called up my cousins

I called up the Muslims, said I’m ‘bout to go dumb

Get so bright it’s no sun, get so loud I hear none

Screamed so loud got no lungs, hurt so bad I go numb

Time to bring in the drums, that prrt-pum-pum-pum

Set the Newtone on ‘em, set the nuke off on ‘em

I need coconut rum, I taste coke on her tongue

I don’t joke with no one, they’ll say he die so young

I done had a bad case of too many bad days

Got too many bad traits

Used the floor for ashtrays

I don’t do sh*t halfway, I’ma clear the cache

I’ma make my name last, put that on my last name

It’s a different type of rules that we obey

Ye, Ye, Ye season, nigga, we obey

We was all born to die, nigga DOA

Niggas say they hero, mhm, I don’t see no cape

Mhm, I don’t see no, mhm, yeah, I don’t see no, mhm, mhm

If I wasn’t signed to so hard, wouldn’t be no Shay

Buckwheat ass nigga, it’s ‘gon be otay

Young nigga sh*t, nigga, we don’t age

I thought I was past my Deebo ways

Even when I went broke, I ain’t break

How you gon’ hate? Nigga, we go wayyy back

To when I had the braids and you had the waveee cap

Drop a pimp of the fade and I’m on my way ASAP

Don’t get socked in the mouth, you know homie don’t playyy that

Pay the fire marshal bill ‘cause this sh*t done got wayyy packed

They wanna see me go ape (ape, ape)

All you gotta do is speak on Ye

All you gotta do is speak on Ye

Don’t get your tooth chipped like Frito-Lay

“Yikes” – testo

Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

Sometimes I scare myself, myself

Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

Sometimes I scare myself, myself

Tweakin’, tweakin’ off that 2CB, huh?

Is he gon’ make it? TBD, huh

Thought I was gon’ run, DMC, huh?

I done died and lived again on DMT, huh

See this a type of high that won’t come down

This the type of high that get you gunned down

Yeezy, Yeezy trollin’ OD, huh?

Turn TMZ to Smack DVD, huh?

Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too

I’ma pray for him ‘cause he got #MeToo’d

Thinkin’ what if that happened to me too

Then I’m on E! News

Shit can get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

Sometimes I scare myself, myself

Shit can get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

Sometimes I scare myself, myselfAyy, hospital band a hundred bands, f*ck a watch

Hundred grand’ll make your best friends turn to opps

I hear y’all bringin’ my name up a notch

Guess I just turned the clout game up a notch

See, y’all really shocked but I’m really not

You know how many girls I took to the titty shop?

If she get the ass with it that’s a 50 pop

I still bring the bad bitches in the city out

Uh, just a different type of leader

We could be in North Korea, I could smoke with Wiz Khalifa

Uh, told my wife I’ve never seen her

After I hit it, bye Felicia, that’s the way that I’ma leave it

Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

See this is why all the bitches f*ck with Ye, f*ck what they talk about

Sometimes I scare myself, myself

They take me on meds, off meds ask yourself

Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help

Ask your homegirl right now, look, you had a shot at Ye

Sometimes I scare myself, myself

You drop everything

Tweakin’, tweakin’ off that 2CB, haan?

This is why your bitches f*ck with me, huh

Smash, she gon’ end up on TV, huh?

Last thing that you ever wanna see, huh

I can feel the spirits all around me

I think Prince and Mike was tryna warn me

They know I got demons all on me

Devil been tryna make an army

They been strategizin’ to harm me

They don’t know they dealin’ with a zombie

Niggas been tryna test my Gandhi

Just because I’m dressed like Abercrombie

You see? You see?

That’s what I’m talkin’ ‘bout

That’s why I f*ck with Ye

That’s my third person

That’s my bipolar sh*t, nigga what?

That’s my superpower, nigga ain’t no disability

I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!

Ahhhhhh!

“All Mine” – testo

Yeah, you supermodel thick

Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom

I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata

Get to rubbin’ on my line

Get the genie out the bottle

Fuck it up, f*ck it up

Pussy good, go and back it up

Pipe her up, I’ma pipe her up

Make her mine, I done fell in love

Juicy thing, make that n*gger say

“One more time, baby, do it big

Make it cry, come, go hold this sh*t.”

Yeah, you supermodel thick

Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom

I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata

Get to rubbin’ on my lap

Get the genie out the bottle

If I pull up with a Kerry Washington

That’s gon’ be an enormous scandal

I could have Naomi Campbell

And still might want me a Stormy Daniels

Sometimes, you gotta back to boss up

I call that taking Corey Gambles

Find yourself up in the food court

You might have to enjoy your sample

All these thots on Christian Mingle

Almost what got Tristan single

If you don’t ball like him or Kobe

Guarantee that bitch gonna leave you

Hey, time is extremely valuable

And I prefer to waste it

On girls that’s basic

That’s just some Ye sh*t

Right now let’s do what we want

Let’s have a threesome with you and the blunt

I love your titties ‘cause they prove I can focus on two things at once

Yeah, you supermodel thick

Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom

I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata

Get to rubbin’ on my lap

Get the genie out the bottle

Get the genie out the bottle

Let me hit it raw like f*ck the outcome

Ay, none of us would be here without cum

Ay, if it ain’t all about the income

Ay, let me see you go ahead and spend some

Ay, if you driving round, here’s some dri-fit

Ay, I’ma think that you the type to dry snitch

Hm, mhm, If I see you pull up with the three stripes

Ay, ay, I’ma f*ck around and make you my bitch

Yeah, you supermodel thick

Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom

I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata

Get to rubbin’ on my lap

Get the genie out the bottle

Get the genie out the bottle

“Wouldn’t Leave” – testo

I don’t feel that she’s mine enough

God, I feel I couldn’t have you whine enough

Butterfly in my wrist

You make me run out of my skin

And I don’t feel like

And I know you and me

They say, “build your own,” I said, “How, Sway?”

I said, “Slavery a choice.” They say, “How, Ye?”

Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day

Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls

My wife callin’, screamin’, say, “we ‘bout to lose it all!”

Had to calm her down ‘cause she couldn’t breathe

Told her she could leave me now

But she wouldn’t leave

And I know you and me

When some things frees

Theres no such thing

We could wait longer than these

Yes you know, yeah, believe

We can run up on the top-top, yeah

And the sundress thing, ohhh

And I know you and me

Oh, don’t bring that up, that’s gon’ get me sentimental

You know I’m sensitive, I got a gentle mental

Every time something happen, they want me sent to mental

We got an incident but I cover incidentals

You want me working on my messaging

When I’m thinkin’ like George Jetson but sounding like George Jefferson

Then they questioning my methods then

If you tweakin’ out my texts again then I don’t get reception here

I got the mind state to take us past the stratosphere

I use the same attitude that done got us here

I live for now, I don’t know what happen after here

I live for now, I don’t know what happen after here

Plus, what was meant to be was meant to be

Even if, publicly, I lack the empathy

I ain’t finna talk about it, ‘nother four centuries

One and one is two but me and you, that’s infinity

I don’t feel that she’s mine enough

God, I feel I couldn’t have you whine enough

Butterfly in my wrist

You make me run out of my skin (run out of my skin)

And I don’t feel like (uhh)

And I know you and me (love me or hate me)

For any guy that ever f*cked up (love me or hate me)

Ever embarrassed they girl (love me or hate me)

Ever embarrassed they wife (gone when you miss me)

She told you not to do that sh*t (ohh)

She told you you’s gon’ f*ck the money up

But you ain’t wanna listen, did you?

Keep that same energy

Keep that same energy

Now you testing her loyalty

This what they mean when they say

“For better or for worse”, huh?

For every damn female that stuck with they dude

Through the best times, through the worst times

This for you

“No Mistakes” – testo

Believe it or not

Believe it or not

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Take the top off, let the sun come in (Believe it or not, the Lord still shines on you)

Woah, for all my dogs that stay down, we up again (yeah) (Believe it or not, the Lord still shines on you)

Oh, I got dirt on my name, I got white on my beard

I had dead on my books, it’s been a shaky ass year

Let me make this clear, so all y’all see

I don’t take advice from people less successful than me, huh?

Ain’t no love lost, but the gloves off

And we up in this bitch until they turn the club off

Had to tell the dogs “turn the snuffs off”

Plus they already mad that the Cubs lost

(Believe it or not)

These two wrongs’ll right you

(Believe it or not)

I was too grown in high school

(Believe it or not)

The true soul of Ice Cube

Too close to snipe you

Truth told, I like you

Too bold to type you

(Believe it or not)

Too rich to fight you

Calm down, you light skin!

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (make no)

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (No way)

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)

Make no mistake, girl, I still love you

“Ghost Town” – testo

Some day, some day

Some day I’ll, I will wear a starry crown

Some day, some day

Some day I wanna lay down, like God did, on Sunday

Hold up, hold up

Some days, some days

I remember this on some days

Back way, yeah way, way

Some day, mmm, mmm

Some day, I wanna tell everybody, some days

I wanna hit the red dot, I’ll never find

Some days, some

Smokin’ marijuana

Now I’m livin’ high, doin’ what I wanna

I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me

But everything I try just takes you further from me

Some day we gon’ set it off

Some day we gon’ get this off

Baby, don’t you bet it all

On a pack of Fentanyl

You might think they wrote you off

They gon’ have to rope me off

Some day the drama’ll be gone

And they’ll pray .. no, oh, no

Sometimes I take all the shine

Talk like I drank all the wine

Years ahead but way behind

I’m on one, two, three, four, five

No half-truths, just naked minds

Caught between space and time

This now, with good in mind

But maybe some day

I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me

But everything I try just takes you further from me

I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me

But everything I try just takes you further from me

Oh, once again I am a child

I let it all go, of everything that I know, yeah

Of everything that I know, yeah

And nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free

We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah

I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed

Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free

We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah

I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed

Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free

We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah

I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed

Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free

We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah

I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed

Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free

“Violent Crimes” – testo

Fallin’, dreamin’, talkin’ in your sleep

I know you want to cry all night, all night

Plottin’, schemin’, finding

Reason to defend all of your violent nights

Promise me

Don’t you grow up in a hurry, your mom’ll be worried

It was all part of the story, even the scary nights

Thank you for all of the glory, you will be remembered, aw

Thank you to all of the heroes of the night (night, night)

They gotta repeat the colors, the light is wearin’ off

Reality is upon us, colors drippin’ off

Colors drippin’ off

Niggas is savage, niggas is monsters

Niggas is pimps, niggas is players

‘Til niggas have daughters, now they precautious

Father forgive me, I’m scared of the karma

‘Cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture

Not somethin’ to conquer

I hope she like Nicki, I’ll make her a monster

Not havin’ menages

I’m just being silly

I answered the door, like Will Smith and Martin

Nigga do we have a problem?

Matter of fact Marlin, this ain’t Meet the Fockers

I’ll beat his ass, pray I beat the charges

No daddy don’t play, not when it come to they daughters

Don’t do no yoga, don’t do pilates

Just play piano and stick to karate

I pray your body’s draped more like mine and not like your mommy’s

Just bein’ salty, but niggas is nuts

And I am a nigga, I know what they want

I pray that you don’t get it all at once

Curves under your dress, I know it’s pervs all on the net

All in the comments, you wanna vomit

That’s your baby, you love her to death

Now she cuttin’ class and hangin’ with friends

You break a glass and say it again

She can’t comprehend the danger she’s in

If you whip her ass, she move in with him

Then he whip her ass, you go through it again

But how you the devil rebukin’ the sin?

Let’s pray we can put this behind us

I swear that these times is the wildest

She got the scars, they serve as reminders

Blood still on her pajamas, but yesterday is dead, yeah

Moment of silence

Next she’ll be off to college

And then at the altar

‘Cause she know that niggas is savage

Niggas is monsters

Niggas is pimps, niggas is players

‘Til niggas have daughters

Niggas is pimps, niggas is players

‘Til niggas have daughters

Don’t you grow up in a hurry, your mom’ll be worried

It was all part of the story, even the scary nights

Thank you for all of the glory, you will be remembered, aw

Thank you to all of the heroes of the night (night, night)

They gotta repeat the colors, the light is wearin’ off

Reality is upon us, colors drippin’ off

Colors drippin’ off

I’m sayin’ it like…

I want a daughter like Nicki

Aww man, I promise

I’ma turn her to a monster, but no menagés

I don’t know you saying it, but let ‘em hear this