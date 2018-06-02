Kanye West “Ye” (2018): tutti i testi delle canzoni e tracklist
Tutti i testi dell’album “Ye” di Kanye West, pubblicato oggi e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali
Kanye West ha pubblicato oggi il suo ottavo album in studio dal titolo “Ye”. L’album è il naturale seguito dell’LP “The Life of Pablo” del 2016.
“Ye” è un album che presenta 7 tracce e numerose collaborazioni. Hanno infatti collaborato all’album Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, Valee, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Wilson, John Legend, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and DeJ Loaf.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist dell’album.
1. “I Thought About Killing You”
2. “Yikes”
3. “All Mine” feat. Valee & Ty Dolla $ign
4. “Wouldn’t Leave” feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, & Jeremih
5. “No Mistakes” feat. Kid Cudi & Charlie Wilson
6. “Ghost Town” feat. John Legend, 070 Shake, & Kid Cudi
7. “Violent Crimes” feat. DeJ Loaf & Nicki Minaj
“I Thought About Killing You” – Testo
I know, I know, I know, I know, know
I know, I know, I know, I know, know
I, I know it, I know it
The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest
Today I seriously thought about killing you
I contemplated, premeditated murder
And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so…
Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder
You’d only care enough to kill somebody you love
The most beautiful thoughts are always inside the darkest
(Mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhmm)
Just say it out loud to see how it feels
People say “don’t say this, don’t say that”
Just say it out loud, just to see how it feels
Weigh all the options, nothing’s off the table
Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder
I think about killing myself, and I, I love myself way more than I love you
The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest
(Mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhm—mhmm)
I think this is the part where I’m supposed to say something good to compensate it so it doesn’t come off bad
But sometimes I think really bad things
Really, really, really bad things
And I love myself way more than I love you
See, if I was trying to relate it to more people
I’d probably say I’m struggling with loving myself because that seems like a common theme
But that’s not the case here
I love myself way more than I love you
And I think about killing myself
So, best believe, I thought about killing you today
Premeditated murder
I called up my loved ones, I called up my cousins
I called up the Muslims, said I’m ‘bout to go dumb
Get so bright it’s no sun, get so loud I hear none
Screamed so loud got no lungs, hurt so bad I go numb
Time to bring in the drums, that prrt-pum-pum-pum
Set the Newtone on ‘em, set the nuke off on ‘em
I need coconut rum, I taste coke on her tongue
I don’t joke with no one, they’ll say he die so young
I done had a bad case of too many bad days
Got too many bad traits
Used the floor for ashtrays
I don’t do sh*t halfway, I’ma clear the cache
I’ma make my name last, put that on my last name
It’s a different type of rules that we obey
Ye, Ye, Ye season, nigga, we obey
We was all born to die, nigga DOA
Niggas say they hero, mhm, I don’t see no cape
Mhm, I don’t see no, mhm, yeah, I don’t see no, mhm, mhm
If I wasn’t signed to so hard, wouldn’t be no Shay
Buckwheat ass nigga, it’s ‘gon be otay
Young nigga sh*t, nigga, we don’t age
I thought I was past my Deebo ways
Even when I went broke, I ain’t break
How you gon’ hate? Nigga, we go wayyy back
To when I had the braids and you had the waveee cap
Drop a pimp of the fade and I’m on my way ASAP
Don’t get socked in the mouth, you know homie don’t playyy that
Pay the fire marshal bill ‘cause this sh*t done got wayyy packed
They wanna see me go ape (ape, ape)
All you gotta do is speak on Ye
All you gotta do is speak on Ye
Don’t get your tooth chipped like Frito-Lay
“Yikes” – testo
Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
Sometimes I scare myself, myself
Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
Sometimes I scare myself, myself
Tweakin’, tweakin’ off that 2CB, huh?
Is he gon’ make it? TBD, huh
Thought I was gon’ run, DMC, huh?
I done died and lived again on DMT, huh
See this a type of high that won’t come down
This the type of high that get you gunned down
Yeezy, Yeezy trollin’ OD, huh?
Turn TMZ to Smack DVD, huh?
Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too
I’ma pray for him ‘cause he got #MeToo’d
Thinkin’ what if that happened to me too
Then I’m on E! News
Shit can get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
Sometimes I scare myself, myself
Shit can get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
Sometimes I scare myself, myselfAyy, hospital band a hundred bands, f*ck a watch
Hundred grand’ll make your best friends turn to opps
I hear y’all bringin’ my name up a notch
Guess I just turned the clout game up a notch
See, y’all really shocked but I’m really not
You know how many girls I took to the titty shop?
If she get the ass with it that’s a 50 pop
I still bring the bad bitches in the city out
Uh, just a different type of leader
We could be in North Korea, I could smoke with Wiz Khalifa
Uh, told my wife I’ve never seen her
After I hit it, bye Felicia, that’s the way that I’ma leave it
Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
See this is why all the bitches f*ck with Ye, f*ck what they talk about
Sometimes I scare myself, myself
They take me on meds, off meds ask yourself
Shit could get menacin’, frightenin’, find help
Ask your homegirl right now, look, you had a shot at Ye
Sometimes I scare myself, myself
You drop everything
Tweakin’, tweakin’ off that 2CB, haan?
This is why your bitches f*ck with me, huh
Smash, she gon’ end up on TV, huh?
Last thing that you ever wanna see, huh
I can feel the spirits all around me
I think Prince and Mike was tryna warn me
They know I got demons all on me
Devil been tryna make an army
They been strategizin’ to harm me
They don’t know they dealin’ with a zombie
Niggas been tryna test my Gandhi
Just because I’m dressed like Abercrombie
You see? You see?
That’s what I’m talkin’ ‘bout
That’s why I f*ck with Ye
That’s my third person
That’s my bipolar sh*t, nigga what?
That’s my superpower, nigga ain’t no disability
I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!
Ahhhhhh!
“All Mine” – testo
Yeah, you supermodel thick
Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom
I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata
Get to rubbin’ on my line
Get the genie out the bottle
Fuck it up, f*ck it up
Pussy good, go and back it up
Pipe her up, I’ma pipe her up
Make her mine, I done fell in love
Juicy thing, make that n*gger say
“One more time, baby, do it big
Make it cry, come, go hold this sh*t.”
Yeah, you supermodel thick
Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom
I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata
Get to rubbin’ on my lap
Get the genie out the bottle
If I pull up with a Kerry Washington
That’s gon’ be an enormous scandal
I could have Naomi Campbell
And still might want me a Stormy Daniels
Sometimes, you gotta back to boss up
I call that taking Corey Gambles
Find yourself up in the food court
You might have to enjoy your sample
All these thots on Christian Mingle
Almost what got Tristan single
If you don’t ball like him or Kobe
Guarantee that bitch gonna leave you
Hey, time is extremely valuable
And I prefer to waste it
On girls that’s basic
That’s just some Ye sh*t
Right now let’s do what we want
Let’s have a threesome with you and the blunt
I love your titties ‘cause they prove I can focus on two things at once
Yeah, you supermodel thick
Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom
I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata
Get to rubbin’ on my lap
Get the genie out the bottle
Get the genie out the bottle
Let me hit it raw like f*ck the outcome
Ay, none of us would be here without cum
Ay, if it ain’t all about the income
Ay, let me see you go ahead and spend some
Ay, if you driving round, here’s some dri-fit
Ay, I’ma think that you the type to dry snitch
Hm, mhm, If I see you pull up with the three stripes
Ay, ay, I’ma f*ck around and make you my bitch
Yeah, you supermodel thick
Damn, that ass bustin’ out the bottom
I’ma lose my mind in it, crazy that medulla oblongata
Get to rubbin’ on my lap
Get the genie out the bottle
Get the genie out the bottle
“Wouldn’t Leave” – testo
I don’t feel that she’s mine enough
God, I feel I couldn’t have you whine enough
Butterfly in my wrist
You make me run out of my skin
And I don’t feel like
And I know you and me
They say, “build your own,” I said, “How, Sway?”
I said, “Slavery a choice.” They say, “How, Ye?”
Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day
Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls
My wife callin’, screamin’, say, “we ‘bout to lose it all!”
Had to calm her down ‘cause she couldn’t breathe
Told her she could leave me now
But she wouldn’t leave
And I know you and me
When some things frees
Theres no such thing
We could wait longer than these
Yes you know, yeah, believe
We can run up on the top-top, yeah
And the sundress thing, ohhh
And I know you and me
Oh, don’t bring that up, that’s gon’ get me sentimental
You know I’m sensitive, I got a gentle mental
Every time something happen, they want me sent to mental
We got an incident but I cover incidentals
You want me working on my messaging
When I’m thinkin’ like George Jetson but sounding like George Jefferson
Then they questioning my methods then
If you tweakin’ out my texts again then I don’t get reception here
I got the mind state to take us past the stratosphere
I use the same attitude that done got us here
I live for now, I don’t know what happen after here
I live for now, I don’t know what happen after here
Plus, what was meant to be was meant to be
Even if, publicly, I lack the empathy
I ain’t finna talk about it, ‘nother four centuries
One and one is two but me and you, that’s infinity
I don’t feel that she’s mine enough
God, I feel I couldn’t have you whine enough
Butterfly in my wrist
You make me run out of my skin (run out of my skin)
And I don’t feel like (uhh)
And I know you and me (love me or hate me)
For any guy that ever f*cked up (love me or hate me)
Ever embarrassed they girl (love me or hate me)
Ever embarrassed they wife (gone when you miss me)
She told you not to do that sh*t (ohh)
She told you you’s gon’ f*ck the money up
But you ain’t wanna listen, did you?
Keep that same energy
Keep that same energy
Now you testing her loyalty
This what they mean when they say
“For better or for worse”, huh?
For every damn female that stuck with they dude
Through the best times, through the worst times
This for you
“No Mistakes” – testo
Believe it or not
Believe it or not
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Take the top off, let the sun come in (Believe it or not, the Lord still shines on you)
Woah, for all my dogs that stay down, we up again (yeah) (Believe it or not, the Lord still shines on you)
Oh, I got dirt on my name, I got white on my beard
I had dead on my books, it’s been a shaky ass year
Let me make this clear, so all y’all see
I don’t take advice from people less successful than me, huh?
Ain’t no love lost, but the gloves off
And we up in this bitch until they turn the club off
Had to tell the dogs “turn the snuffs off”
Plus they already mad that the Cubs lost
(Believe it or not)
These two wrongs’ll right you
(Believe it or not)
I was too grown in high school
(Believe it or not)
The true soul of Ice Cube
Too close to snipe you
Truth told, I like you
Too bold to type you
(Believe it or not)
Too rich to fight you
Calm down, you light skin!
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (make no)
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (No way)
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you (believe it or not)
Make no mistake, girl, I still love you
“Ghost Town” – testo
Some day, some day
Some day I’ll, I will wear a starry crown
Some day, some day
Some day I wanna lay down, like God did, on Sunday
Hold up, hold up
Some days, some days
I remember this on some days
Back way, yeah way, way
Some day, mmm, mmm
Some day, I wanna tell everybody, some days
I wanna hit the red dot, I’ll never find
Some days, some
Smokin’ marijuana
Now I’m livin’ high, doin’ what I wanna
I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me
But everything I try just takes you further from me
Some day we gon’ set it off
Some day we gon’ get this off
Baby, don’t you bet it all
On a pack of Fentanyl
You might think they wrote you off
They gon’ have to rope me off
Some day the drama’ll be gone
And they’ll pray .. no, oh, no
Sometimes I take all the shine
Talk like I drank all the wine
Years ahead but way behind
I’m on one, two, three, four, five
No half-truths, just naked minds
Caught between space and time
This now, with good in mind
But maybe some day
I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me
But everything I try just takes you further from me
I’ve been tryin’ to make you love me
But everything I try just takes you further from me
Oh, once again I am a child
I let it all go, of everything that I know, yeah
Of everything that I know, yeah
And nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free
We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah
I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed
Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free
We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah
I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed
Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free
We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah
I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed
Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free
We’re still the kids we used to be, yeah, yeah
I put my hand on the stove, to see if I still bleed
Yeah, and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free
“Violent Crimes” – testo
Fallin’, dreamin’, talkin’ in your sleep
I know you want to cry all night, all night
Plottin’, schemin’, finding
Reason to defend all of your violent nights
Promise me
Don’t you grow up in a hurry, your mom’ll be worried
It was all part of the story, even the scary nights
Thank you for all of the glory, you will be remembered, aw
Thank you to all of the heroes of the night (night, night)
They gotta repeat the colors, the light is wearin’ off
Reality is upon us, colors drippin’ off
Colors drippin’ off
Niggas is savage, niggas is monsters
Niggas is pimps, niggas is players
‘Til niggas have daughters, now they precautious
Father forgive me, I’m scared of the karma
‘Cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture
Not somethin’ to conquer
I hope she like Nicki, I’ll make her a monster
Not havin’ menages
I’m just being silly
I answered the door, like Will Smith and Martin
Nigga do we have a problem?
Matter of fact Marlin, this ain’t Meet the Fockers
I’ll beat his ass, pray I beat the charges
No daddy don’t play, not when it come to they daughters
Don’t do no yoga, don’t do pilates
Just play piano and stick to karate
I pray your body’s draped more like mine and not like your mommy’s
Just bein’ salty, but niggas is nuts
And I am a nigga, I know what they want
I pray that you don’t get it all at once
Curves under your dress, I know it’s pervs all on the net
All in the comments, you wanna vomit
That’s your baby, you love her to death
Now she cuttin’ class and hangin’ with friends
You break a glass and say it again
She can’t comprehend the danger she’s in
If you whip her ass, she move in with him
Then he whip her ass, you go through it again
But how you the devil rebukin’ the sin?
Let’s pray we can put this behind us
I swear that these times is the wildest
She got the scars, they serve as reminders
Blood still on her pajamas, but yesterday is dead, yeah
Moment of silence
Next she’ll be off to college
And then at the altar
‘Cause she know that niggas is savage
Niggas is monsters
Niggas is pimps, niggas is players
‘Til niggas have daughters
Niggas is pimps, niggas is players
‘Til niggas have daughters
Don’t you grow up in a hurry, your mom’ll be worried
It was all part of the story, even the scary nights
Thank you for all of the glory, you will be remembered, aw
Thank you to all of the heroes of the night (night, night)
They gotta repeat the colors, the light is wearin’ off
Reality is upon us, colors drippin’ off
Colors drippin’ off
I’m sayin’ it like…
I want a daughter like Nicki
Aww man, I promise
I’ma turn her to a monster, but no menagés
I don’t know you saying it, but let ‘em hear this