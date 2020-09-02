I BTS, conosciuti anche come Bangtan Boys, con “Dynamite”, il loro ultimo singolo, sono riusciti a raggiungere la vetta della Billboard Hot 100 diventando il primo gruppo K-Pop a scalare l’importante classifica americana. Il brano è riuscito a vendere 265.000 copie, un traguardo raggiunto anche grazie al lancio di alcune copie fisiche in edizione limitata dell’EP remix e doppi video.
Il gruppo K-Pop, dopo aver provato più volte ad emergere sul mercato internazionale, finalmente grazie a “Dynamite” riesce a ottenere il successo tanto bramato, e a stregare il pubblico occidentale.
Il brano racconta una storia “energetica” di un protagonista che non smette mai di dare la carica a sé stesso e chi gli sta intorno. Tutte le sue azioni sono vissute al cento per cento, e ogni momento della sua giornata è ricco di entusiasmo e forza propulsiva. Una vera e propria dinamite! .
Il singolo “Dynamite” preannuncia l’uscita di un nuovo album che avverrà questo autunno, mentre il mese prossimo uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche il loro film concerto “Break the silence”, che porterà sullo schermo le immagini del loro ultimo tour.
Testo di “Dynamite”
(Intro)
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
(Verse 1)
Shoes on, get up in the morn’
Cup of milk, let’s rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on like a Rolling Stone
Sing song when I’m walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
(Verse 2)
This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let’s go
(Chorus)
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
(Verse 3)
Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
(Verse 4)
This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)
Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond and you know I glow up
Let’s go
(Chorus)
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
(Post-Chorus)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
(Bridge)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
(Chorus)
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite
(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)
(Post-Chorus)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Traduzione di “Dynamite”
(Intro)
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte
(Strofa 1)
Metto le scarpe, mi alzo alla mattina
Tazza di latte, facciamo rock and roll
King Kong, suona il tamburo
Rotolando come un Rolling Stone
Canto una canzone quando torno a casa
Salti in cima, LeBron
Ding-dong, chiamami sul telefono
Tè freddo e una partita a ping pong
(Strofa 2)
Questo sta diventando pesante
Riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? sono pronto
La vita è dolce come il miele
Sì, questo ritmo batte come i soldi
Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto
Sono diamante, sai che risplendo
Ehi, quindi andiamo
(Ritornello)
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
(Strofa 3)
Porta un amico, unisciti alla folla, chiunque voglia venire con te
Vero, parla, muovi semplicemente come fossimo strambi
Giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba
Signore e signori, ho preso la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla, eh
(Strofa 4)
Sta diventando pesante, riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? Sono pronto (woo-hoo)
La vita è dolce come il miele, sì, questo ritmo che batte come i soldi
Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto
Sono diamante e sai che risplendo
Andiamo
(Ritornello)
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
(Post-Ritornello)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
(Ponte)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Accendilo come dinamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Accendilo come dinamite
(Ritornello)
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite
(Questo è ah) Sono nelle stelle stasera
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e dai fuoco alla notte
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e soul
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah (lo accenderò come la dinamite)
(Post-Ritornello)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Brilla per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
