I BTS, conosciuti anche come Bangtan Boys, con “Dynamite”, il loro ultimo singolo, sono riusciti a raggiungere la vetta della Billboard Hot 100 diventando il primo gruppo K-Pop a scalare l’importante classifica americana. Il brano è riuscito a vendere 265.000 copie, un traguardo raggiunto anche grazie al lancio di alcune copie fisiche in edizione limitata dell’EP remix e doppi video.

Il gruppo K-Pop, dopo aver provato più volte ad emergere sul mercato internazionale, finalmente grazie a “Dynamite” riesce a ottenere il successo tanto bramato, e a stregare il pubblico occidentale.

Il brano racconta una storia “energetica” di un protagonista che non smette mai di dare la carica a sé stesso e chi gli sta intorno. Tutte le sue azioni sono vissute al cento per cento, e ogni momento della sua giornata è ricco di entusiasmo e forza propulsiva. Una vera e propria dinamite! .

Il singolo “Dynamite” preannuncia l’uscita di un nuovo album che avverrà questo autunno, mentre il mese prossimo uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche il loro film concerto “Break the silence”, che porterà sullo schermo le immagini del loro ultimo tour.

Testo di “Dynamite”

(Intro)

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

(Verse 1)

Shoes on, get up in the morn’

Cup of milk, let’s rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I’m walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

(Verse 2)

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go

I’m diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let’s go

(Chorus)

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

(Verse 3)

Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

(Verse 4)

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go

I’m diamond and you know I glow up

Let’s go

(Chorus)

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

(Post-Chorus)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

(Bridge)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

(Chorus)

‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite

(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)

(Post-Chorus)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Traduzione di “Dynamite”



(Intro)

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte

(Strofa 1)

Metto le scarpe, mi alzo alla mattina

Tazza di latte, facciamo rock and roll

King Kong, suona il tamburo

Rotolando come un Rolling Stone

Canto una canzone quando torno a casa

Salti in cima, LeBron

Ding-dong, chiamami sul telefono

Tè freddo e una partita a ping pong

(Strofa 2)

Questo sta diventando pesante

Riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? sono pronto

La vita è dolce come il miele

Sì, questo ritmo batte come i soldi

Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto

Sono diamante, sai che risplendo

Ehi, quindi andiamo

(Ritornello)

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

(Strofa 3)

Porta un amico, unisciti alla folla, chiunque voglia venire con te

Vero, parla, muovi semplicemente come fossimo strambi

Giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba

Signore e signori, ho preso la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla, eh

(Strofa 4)

Sta diventando pesante, riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? Sono pronto (woo-hoo)

La vita è dolce come il miele, sì, questo ritmo che batte come i soldi

Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto

Sono diamante e sai che risplendo

Andiamo

(Ritornello)

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

(Post-Ritornello)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

(Ponte)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Accendilo come dinamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Accendilo come dinamite

(Ritornello)

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite

(Questo è ah) Sono nelle stelle stasera

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e dai fuoco alla notte

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e soul

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah (lo accenderò come la dinamite)

(Post-Ritornello)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Brilla per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah