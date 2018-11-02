Machine non delude!

Gli Imagine Dragons hanno rilasciato una nuova canzone chiamata Machine due giorni fa (31 ottobre 2018) su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Tuttavia, l’esclusiva temporanea del brano l’avevano – manco a dirlo – quelli di Zane Lowe di Beats 1, che l’hanno fatta ascoltare al mondo alcuni minuti prima del lancio digitale.

Nello stesso programma gli Imagine Dragons hanno rilasciato una piccola intervista in cui hanno parlato proprio di Machine e del loro nuovo album.

Proprio quest’ultimo ingloberà anche Machine ed arriverà nei negozi tra pochi giorni, il 9 novembre 2018.

Machine è il classico singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia al disco. Non sappiamo – per ora – se godrà di una promozione da singolo ufficiale, ma lo scopriremo nelle prossime settimane o forse giorni.

Machine è una canzone ben riuscita e, per il momento, non abbiamo trovato brani deboli nell’album Origins, un disco che vi consigliamo assolutamente di acquistare.

“Perché mi stavo chiedendo, quando vedrai che non sono in vendita, quando vedrai che non faccio parte della tua macchina”, canta Dan Reynolds nel ritornello di Machine.

Machine è anthemico, la melodia è originale e pazzesca… stiamo amando questa canzone. E voi invece? Che ne pensate? Fatecelo sapere. Qui sotto trovate il testo del brano.

Testo di Machine degli Imagine Dragons

All my life been sittin’ at the table

Watchin’ them kids, they’re living in a fable

Looks, luck, money and never left a’wishin’

But now it’s ‘bout time to raise up and petition

All my life been sittin’ at the table

Watching them kids, they’re living in a fable

Looks, luck, money and never left a’wishin’

Now it’s ‘bout time to stand up and petition

Cause I’ve been wondering

When you gonna see I’m not for sale

I’ve been questioning

When you gonna see I’m not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I’m not scared of what you’re gonna tell me

And I’m not scared of the beast in the belly

Fill my cup with endless ambition

And paint this town with my very own vision

I’m not scared of what you’re gonna tell me

And I’m not scared of the beast in the belly

Fill my cup with endless ambition

And paint this town with my very own vision

Cause I’ve been wondering

When you gonna see I’m not for sale

I’ve been questioning

When you gonna see I’m not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I am the machine

I am the machine

Cause I’ve been wondering

When you gonna see I’m not for sale

I’ve been questioning

When you gonna see I’m not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

Cause I’ve been wondering

When you gonna see I’m not for sale

I’ve been questioning

When you gonna see I’m not a part of your machine

Not a part of your machine

I am the machine