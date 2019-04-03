Questo non è un pesce d’aprile. Due giorni fa Ariana Grande ha rilasciato una nuova canzone intitolata “Monopoly“, una collaborazione con la sua amica Victoria Monét. La traccia è stata registrata durante le prime date del tour “Sweetener” di Ariana.

Il duo ha già collaborato nella creazione di altre tracce che fanno parte del quinto album di Ariana Grande, tra cui le hits “Thank u, next” e “7 Rings“.

Il significato di Monopoly

La canzone fa riferimento al famoso gioco con lo stesso nome in cui i giocatori comprano e vendono proprietà per diventare i più ricchi del gioco.

Chi è l’uomo nel video musicale

Identificato nei titoli di coda del video musicale e confermato tramite Instagram, l’uomo misterioso è il famoso ballerino Donté Colley, originario di Toronto.

La frase in cui Ariana Grande dice di essere bisessuale

Si, è una frase del testo di Monopoly la colpevole di tutto questo polverone. Ariana Grande canta così nel ritornello: “I Like Women and Men” e molti lo hanno tradotto in coming out.

La risposta di Ariana Grande a questa speculazione non si è fatta attendere ed è arrivata con un tweet che trovate a questo link. Per chi non lo sapesse, Victoria Monet si dichiarò bisessuale nel mese di autunno e anche Ariana teoricamente non lo ha negato. Vedremo come si evolverà la situazione in futuro.

Il testo di Monopoly

Yeah

[Verse 1: Victoria Monét]

I’ve been on a roll, where you been?

Real protective with my soul, where you been?

Is your GPS even on, where you been?

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

[Chorus: Victoria Monét]

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee

And if they try come stoppin’ me

I swerve both ways, dichotomy

[Post-Chorus: Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande]

I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin

How you hit the club and you barely got in?

Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Said, I been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee

And if they try come stoppin’ me

I show them my discography (Yeah, yeah)

[Post-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)

You’d be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah)

Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go

[Verse 3: Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande]

I’ve been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

[Bridge: Ariana Grande]

Yeah, hell no

I don’t even care where you been (Oh, yeah)

Hell no (Oh, yeah)

Said I don’t even care

[Verse 4: Victoria Monét, Ariana Grande & Both]

Remember when we made a fuckin’ album off that Clicquot? (Ooh)

I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man)

This been buildin’ up, I guess this friendship like Home Depot (Ooh)

I’m so thankful working with my best friend, she the cheat code

She the cheat code (Yeah)

[Outro: Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande]

Where you at? Where you been? (Oh yeah)

Where you been? Where you at, ho? Hey (Where you been?)

Where you at? Where you been, ho? Hey (Mmm, yeah)

I don’t care where you been, ho (Been)

Where you been, Cletus?

Yeah, who? (What?) Clevis?

Who the fuck is Cletus?

It’s from, um

Cletus? Girl

Nutty Fropessor

We have to wrap, five, six, seven, eight

Yeah