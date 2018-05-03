Charlie Puth descrive la sua personalità in The Way I Am

Wonder Channel Redazione 3 maggio 2018
Charlie Puth racconta la sua personalità nella canzone The Way I Am

Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone intitolata “The Way I Am” nella giornata di oggi. Questo è il brano o traccia di apertura del secondo album in studio di Charlie intitolato “Voicenotes“, che arriverà nei negozi l’11 maggio.

“Forse sto diventando un po’ ansioso. Forse sto diventando un po’ timido. Forse sto diventando un po’ nervoso. Forse non esco più,” canta Charlie nella sua nuova canzone The Way I Am.

Puoi leggere il testo di The Way I Am e scoprire così la personalità di Charlie Puth qui sotto:

The Way I Am Testo:

Maybe Imma get a little anxious
Maybe Imma get a little shy
Cuz everybody’s trying to be famous
And I’m just trying to find a place to hide
All I wanna do is just hold somebody
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
Don’t even know how to explain this
I Don’t even think I’m gonna try

And that’s ok
I promise myself one day

(Hey)
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)

Maybe Imma get a little nervous
Maybe I Don’t go our anymore
Feeling like I don’t really deserve this
Life ain’t nothing like it was before
All I wanna do is just hold somebody
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
If you go and look under the surface
Baby I’m a little insecure

And that’s ok
I promise myself one day

(Hey)
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)
(That’s just the way I am)
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am (am, am, am)

Yeah, this is what you wanted
Oh, this is what you wanted
I am, am, am
Yeah, this is what you wanted
Oh, this is what you wanted all along

Everybody’s trying to be famous
And I’m just trying to find a place to hide

(Hey)
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am

Imma tell em’ all
Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am

Wonder Channel Redazione

Siamo la redazione del magazine Wonder Channel, stacanovisti per passione. Siamo gli editori del magazine.

