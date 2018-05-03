Charlie Puth descrive la sua personalità in The Way I Am

Charlie Puth racconta la sua personalità nella canzone The Way I Am

Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone intitolata “The Way I Am” nella giornata di oggi. Questo è il brano o traccia di apertura del secondo album in studio di Charlie intitolato “Voicenotes“, che arriverà nei negozi l’11 maggio.

“Forse sto diventando un po’ ansioso. Forse sto diventando un po’ timido. Forse sto diventando un po’ nervoso. Forse non esco più,” canta Charlie nella sua nuova canzone The Way I Am.

Puoi leggere il testo di The Way I Am e scoprire così la personalità di Charlie Puth qui sotto:

The Way I Am Testo:

Maybe Imma get a little anxious

Maybe Imma get a little shy

Cuz everybody’s trying to be famous

And I’m just trying to find a place to hide

All I wanna do is just hold somebody

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

Don’t even know how to explain this

I Don’t even think I’m gonna try

And that’s ok

I promise myself one day

(Hey)

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

Maybe Imma get a little nervous

Maybe I Don’t go our anymore

Feeling like I don’t really deserve this

Life ain’t nothing like it was before

All I wanna do is just hold somebody

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

If you go and look under the surface

Baby I’m a little insecure

And that’s ok

I promise myself one day

(Hey)

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

(That’s just the way I am)

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am (am, am, am)

Yeah, this is what you wanted

Oh, this is what you wanted

I am, am, am

Yeah, this is what you wanted

Oh, this is what you wanted all along

Everybody’s trying to be famous

And I’m just trying to find a place to hide

(Hey)

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am

Imma tell em’ all

Imma tell em’ all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am