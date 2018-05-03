Enrique Iglesias: “Move to Miami” ft. Pitbull – Nuovo tormentone? Leggi testo e traduzione!
Mr. Worldwide e l’hitmaker spagnolo hanno appena lanciato la loro ultima collaborazione: “Move To Miami”
Enrique Igleasias e Pitbull si candidano apertamente a diventare i nuovi re dell’estate 2018. I due cantanti, che di tormentoni alle spalle se ne sono lasciati molti, tornano ad unire le forze per un nuovo singolo intitolato Move To Miami.
Audio Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull
Testo Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy)
Her body got me tipsy
I should take a step back, fall back
This girl got me feelin’ risky
She ready for the taking
And I got the motivation (yeah!)
‘Cause when you see her dance there’s a chance
You might not come home from vacantion
And if you look you’ll fall in love
She got that ass, she make it clap
She’ll leave you shook
And now you hooked
The way she dance
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
Uh yeah, yeah!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Thursday, Friday, we gon’
Freakin’ every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!)
Y síguete moviento que todo’ te ‘tán viendo
Damn, you got me, girl, that body’s built like a Bugatti (skr, skr, skr)
And if you look you’ll fall in love (fall in love)
She got that ass, she make it clap (make it clap)
She’ll leave you shook
And now you hooked (now you hooked)
The way she dance
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
Yeah!
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Yeah)
Wuuuh, uh!
She gon’ make you move to Miami
What happens in Miami, never happened
She said “No hands”, booty still clapping
She wanna be Eve, baby, here’s an apple (haha)
Welcome to the booty shakin’ capital
M.I.A
Where the mamis off the chain (heh)
Where the mamis get loose (heh)
Where the mamis don’t play (heh)
Where their body’s like “Boom!” (heh)
Where their booty’s like “Bang!” (heh, heh)
Ya tú sabe’, man
She gon’ make you (wuuuh!)
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you
She gon’ make you move
She gon’ make you move to Miami
Yeah!
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Yeah)
She gon’ make you move to Miami
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Uh, yeah)
She gon’ make you move to Miami
She gon’ make you move to Miami (to Miami, move to Miami)
Traduzione Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull
Ti farà spostare a Miami
Si muove come una zingara (zingara, zingara)
Il suo corpo mi ha dato brividi
Dovrei fare un passo indietro, ricadere
Questa ragazza mi ha fatto sentire rischioso
Lei è pronta per la presa
E ho avuto la motivazione (sì!)
Perché quando la vedi ballare c’è una possibilità
Potresti non tornare a casa dalla vacanza
E se la guardi ti innamori
Ha quel sedere, lo fa applaudire
Ti scioccherà
E ora ti sei agganciato
Il modo in cui balla
Ti farà spostare a Miami
Lei ha fatto di te
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Lei ha fatto di te
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Si, si!
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Lunedì martedì mercoledì
Giovedì, venerdì, noi
Impazziremo ogni fine settimana, baby, abbiamo appena iniziato (wuh!)
E continua a muoverti che tutti ti stanno guardando
Accidenti, mi hai preso, ragazza, quel corpo è stato costruito come una Bugatti
E se la guardi ti innamori (innamorati)
Ha quel sedere, lo fa applaudire
Ti lascerà scuotere
E ora ti sei agganciato (ora ti sei agganciato)
Il modo in cui balla
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Lei ha fatto di te
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Lei ha fatto di te
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Si!
Si, si!
(Si)
Wuuuh, uh!
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Quello che succede a Miami, non è mai successo
Ha detto “Niente mani”, il sedere continua a battere le mani
Lei vuole essere Eva, piccola, ecco una mela (haha)
Benvenuto nella capitale di shakin ‘bottino
M.i.a.
Dove i mami scompaiono dalla catena (heh)
Dove si liberano i mami (heh)
Dove i mami non giocano (heh)
Dove il loro corpo è come “Boom!” (Eh)
Dove il loro bottino è come “Bang!” (heh, heh)
Ya tú sabe ‘, amico
Lei ti ha fatto (wuuuh!)
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Lei ha fatto di te
Lei ti ha fatto muovere
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Si!
Si, si!
(Si)
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Si, si!
(Uh, sì)
Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami
Ti ha fatto trasferire a Miami (a Miami, trasferirsi a Miami)