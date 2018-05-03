Enrique Iglesias: “Move to Miami” ft. Pitbull – Nuovo tormentone? Leggi testo e traduzione!

Mr. Worldwide e l’hitmaker spagnolo hanno appena lanciato la loro ultima collaborazione: “Move To Miami”

Enrique Igleasias e Pitbull si candidano apertamente a diventare i nuovi re dell’estate 2018. I due cantanti, che di tormentoni alle spalle se ne sono lasciati molti, tornano ad unire le forze per un nuovo singolo intitolato Move To Miami.

Audio Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

Testo Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy)

Her body got me tipsy

I should take a step back, fall back

This girl got me feelin’ risky

She ready for the taking

And I got the motivation (yeah!)

‘Cause when you see her dance there’s a chance

You might not come home from vacantion

And if you look you’ll fall in love

She got that ass, she make it clap

She’ll leave you shook

And now you hooked

The way she dance

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

Uh yeah, yeah!

She gon’ make you move to Miami

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Thursday, Friday, we gon’

Freakin’ every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!)

Y síguete moviento que todo’ te ‘tán viendo

Damn, you got me, girl, that body’s built like a Bugatti (skr, skr, skr)

And if you look you’ll fall in love (fall in love)

She got that ass, she make it clap (make it clap)

She’ll leave you shook

And now you hooked (now you hooked)

The way she dance

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

Yeah!

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Yeah)

Wuuuh, uh!

She gon’ make you move to Miami

What happens in Miami, never happened

She said “No hands”, booty still clapping

She wanna be Eve, baby, here’s an apple (haha)

Welcome to the booty shakin’ capital

M.I.A

Where the mamis off the chain (heh)

Where the mamis get loose (heh)

Where the mamis don’t play (heh)

Where their body’s like “Boom!” (heh)

Where their booty’s like “Bang!” (heh, heh)

Ya tú sabe’, man

She gon’ make you (wuuuh!)

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you

She gon’ make you move

She gon’ make you move to Miami

Yeah!

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Yeah)

She gon’ make you move to Miami

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Uh, yeah)

She gon’ make you move to Miami

She gon’ make you move to Miami (to Miami, move to Miami)

Traduzione Move To Miami – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

Ti farà spostare a Miami

Si muove come una zingara (zingara, zingara)

Il suo corpo mi ha dato brividi

Dovrei fare un passo indietro, ricadere

Questa ragazza mi ha fatto sentire rischioso

Lei è pronta per la presa

E ho avuto la motivazione (sì!)

Perché quando la vedi ballare c’è una possibilità

Potresti non tornare a casa dalla vacanza

E se la guardi ti innamori

Ha quel sedere, lo fa applaudire

Ti scioccherà

E ora ti sei agganciato

Il modo in cui balla

Ti farà spostare a Miami

Lei ha fatto di te

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Lei ha fatto di te

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Si, si!

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Lunedì martedì mercoledì

Giovedì, venerdì, noi

Impazziremo ogni fine settimana, baby, abbiamo appena iniziato (wuh!)

E continua a muoverti che tutti ti stanno guardando

Accidenti, mi hai preso, ragazza, quel corpo è stato costruito come una Bugatti

E se la guardi ti innamori (innamorati)

Ha quel sedere, lo fa applaudire

Ti lascerà scuotere

E ora ti sei agganciato (ora ti sei agganciato)

Il modo in cui balla

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Lei ha fatto di te

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Lei ha fatto di te

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Si!

Si, si!

(Si)

Wuuuh, uh!

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Quello che succede a Miami, non è mai successo

Ha detto “Niente mani”, il sedere continua a battere le mani

Lei vuole essere Eva, piccola, ecco una mela (haha)

Benvenuto nella capitale di shakin ‘bottino

M.i.a.

Dove i mami scompaiono dalla catena (heh)

Dove si liberano i mami (heh)

Dove i mami non giocano (heh)

Dove il loro corpo è come “Boom!” (Eh)

Dove il loro bottino è come “Bang!” (heh, heh)

Ya tú sabe ‘, amico

Lei ti ha fatto (wuuuh!)

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Lei ha fatto di te

Lei ti ha fatto muovere

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Si!

Si, si!

(Si)

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Si, si!

(Uh, sì)

Ti ha fatto spostare a Miami

Ti ha fatto trasferire a Miami (a Miami, trasferirsi a Miami)