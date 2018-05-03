Ecco la prima canzone di LSD: Labrinth, Sia & Diplo con Genius

Ascolta l'audio e leggi il testo del singolo

Wonder Channel Redazione 3 maggio 2018
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo: LSD debutta con Genius

LSD, la nuovissima band formata dal cantautore/produttore britannico Labrinth, la cantautrice australiana Sia e il produttore americano Diplo ha fatto il suo debutto nella musica che conta. Il loro primo singolo in assoluto si chiama “Genius” ed è stato rilasciato oggi sulle migliori piattaforme digitali.

Questa canzone farà parte di un progetto importante pensato per LSD (un EP o un album in studio vero e proprio). Probabilmente ne sapremo di più a breve ma Genius è un bell’antipasto che fa ben sperare riguardo a questo ambizioso progetto discografico.

La stessa Columbia Records ha confermato che ci sarà un album degli LSD.

Cosa dice il testo di Genius?

I testi di “Genius” hanno l’obiettivo di rivelare l’intelletto che una persona deve possedere per instaurare una relazione con Sia.

Io provo con una parrucca… Se poi va male pazienza!

[Intro: Sia]

Labrinth

[Verso 1: Labrinth]

Do you think I’m stupid?
Do you think I’m bat sh*t crazy, having you on my mind
Do you think I’m helpless?
My algebra gon’ equal you every time
Do you think I’m calling?
Do you think I’m calling out your name every night
Girl I’ve fallen for you

What, what you say?

[Pre-Ritornello: Sia]

Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-only a genius will love a woman like she
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-o-only a genius will love a woman like she

[Ritornello: Insieme]

I’mma ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you

[Ponte: Diplo]

Sia

[Verso 2: Sia]

Oh!
You’ll be my Einstein, my Newton, my Galileo, and my Hawking
Boy, put that pep in my step
Put your arm on my neck while I’m walking
Please understand, I have fallen for you, you

What, what you say?

[Pre-Ritornello: Labrinth & Sia]

Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-only a genius will love a woman like me
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-o-only a genius will love a woman like me

[Ritornello: Insieme]

I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you

[Ponte: Sia]

Oh my god, dot the I’s and cross the T-e-e’s
I got everything you ne-e-ed
Well, only a genius could love a woman like me
Oh my god, you’re the lock and I’m the key-e-e
I got everything you ne-e-ed
Well, only a genius could love a woman like me

[Conclusione: Insieme]

Oh, oh
Cause I love a woman like you
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you

Wonder Channel Redazione

Siamo la redazione del magazine Wonder Channel, stacanovisti per passione. Siamo gli editori del magazine.

