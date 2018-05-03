Ecco la prima canzone di LSD: Labrinth, Sia & Diplo con Genius
Ascolta l'audio e leggi il testo del singolo
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo: LSD debutta con Genius
LSD, la nuovissima band formata dal cantautore/produttore britannico Labrinth, la cantautrice australiana Sia e il produttore americano Diplo ha fatto il suo debutto nella musica che conta. Il loro primo singolo in assoluto si chiama “Genius” ed è stato rilasciato oggi sulle migliori piattaforme digitali.
Questa canzone farà parte di un progetto importante pensato per LSD (un EP o un album in studio vero e proprio). Probabilmente ne sapremo di più a breve ma Genius è un bell’antipasto che fa ben sperare riguardo a questo ambizioso progetto discografico.
La stessa Columbia Records ha confermato che ci sarà un album degli LSD.
Cosa dice il testo di Genius?
I testi di “Genius” hanno l’obiettivo di rivelare l’intelletto che una persona deve possedere per instaurare una relazione con Sia.
Io provo con una parrucca… Se poi va male pazienza![Intro: Sia]
Labrinth[Verso 1: Labrinth]
Do you think I’m stupid?
Do you think I’m bat sh*t crazy, having you on my mind
Do you think I’m helpless?
My algebra gon’ equal you every time
Do you think I’m calling?
Do you think I’m calling out your name every night
Girl I’ve fallen for you
What, what you say?[Pre-Ritornello: Sia]
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-only a genius will love a woman like she
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-o-only a genius will love a woman like she
I’mma ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
Sia[Verso 2: Sia]
Oh!
You’ll be my Einstein, my Newton, my Galileo, and my Hawking
Boy, put that pep in my step
Put your arm on my neck while I’m walking
Please understand, I have fallen for you, you
What, what you say?[Pre-Ritornello: Labrinth & Sia]
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-only a genius will love a woman like me
Oh my god, baby baby don’t you see-e-e
I got everythin you ne-e-ed
O-o-only a genius will love a woman like me
I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
I’m a ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
A ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-ge-genius
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you
Oh my god, dot the I’s and cross the T-e-e’s
I got everything you ne-e-ed
Well, only a genius could love a woman like me
Oh my god, you’re the lock and I’m the key-e-e
I got everything you ne-e-ed
Well, only a genius could love a woman like me
Oh, oh
Cause I love a woman like you
He’s a genius
Cause I love a woman like you